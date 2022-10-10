Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Billboard
Adam Foster of Luminate Passes, Celebrated as a ‘Friend to Many’
Adam Foster, product director for Luminate, which provides data for Billboard‘s charts, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 11, at his home in Los Angeles following a brave battle with ALS. He was surrounded by his wife Larissa, dog Dido and other loved ones, resting comfortably. Originally from Montgomery, Ala., Foster...
L.A. Weekly
Re-Grow Your Natural Hair: An Interview with Santa Monica Based Dr. Ray Nettles
Men and women of all ages know the embarrassment of hair loss. Today, hair loss is prevalent as early as the 20’s due to stress, environment and health factors. By the age of 50 most men will lose 50% of their hair. We took a poll of area LA residents and found that the solutions for hair loss range from covering up the thinning hair with hats, wigs, extensions, hair transplants and over the counter treatments that you have to continue applying the rest of your life. But local Santa Monica Dr. Ray Nettles is known internationally for his natural hair-regrowth process that has helped countless people across the globe. He is the founder of, Stop and Re- Grow.
Taste of Soul returns for the first time since the pandemic
California's largest outdoor street festival is back in person for the first time in three years. Taste of Soul will be live at 9 a.m. on KCAL 9 and streaming on CBS News Los Angeles at noon.All day long, along Crenshaw Boulevard from Stocker Street to Obama Boulevard, Taste of Soul is a party with a purpose. Taste of Soul is the brainchild of community activist and newspaper publisher Danny Bakewell Sr. When Taste of Soul started in 2005, some 15,000 visitors came out. In the two almost two decades since its debut, it has become a place to be seen by...
highlandernews.org
The best, and worst, live music venues in Southern California
Southern California is full of glamorous and charming concert venues. From Riverside County to Los Angeles County, there is a setting for every music lover. Determining a venue’s ranking comes upon a multitude of factors: acoustics, parking, a perspective from a short person, seating and the atmosphere. Before buying tickets to your next concert, take a look at the list below.
foxla.com
In-N-Out heiress Lynsi Snyder's mission to fight addiction, human trafficking
LOS ANGELES - What's the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the words "In-N-Out?" For most people, it's the iconic burgers that have propelled the burger chain into stardom as a California institution. But for owner Lynsi Snyder, there's a cause near and dear to her...
ladowntownnews.com
Section 8 Waiting List Lottery opens amid housing crisis
Los Angeles is in a housing crisis. In the past year alone, the cost of housing throughout the city has increased by over 8.8% while the homeless population has increased by nearly 3,000 people since the start of the pandemic. To help combat the rise in housing insecurity, the Housing...
850wftl.com
Actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
LOS ANGELES, CA– Actress Angela Lansbury who was best known for roles in ‘Murder She Wrote’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ has passed away at the age of 96. Her family announced her death on Tuesday stating that she died peacefully in her home:. “The...
2urbangirls.com
Karen Bass caught misrepresenting the truth about her USC application
Karen Bass is digging herself a deeper hole after releasing a document which she alleged was her application for a graduate at the USC school for social work that is attached to an ongoing federal probe of Los Angeles Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas. The document wasn’t signed and wasn’t for a graduate degree. Did she not think folks were gonna investigate it?
Brandy hospitalized in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Singer Brandy Norwood is recovering in a Los Angeles-area hospital following a medical emergency on Wednesday. The Grammy-winning R&B artist took to social media just before 4 p.m. EDT to allay fans’ fears, attributing her hospitalization to “dehydration” and “low amounts of nutrition.”
Three California Neighborhoods Ranked As 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
welikela.com
Big List of Things To Do For Halloween in L.A. [2022]
We’re already knee-deep into the Halloween season, but with a little more than two weeks out from the official holiday, now seems like the right time to reassess what spooky, terrifying, eerie, and/or playful options currently populate the Los Angeles event landscape. Let’s check out your options below.
theregistrysocal.com
Construction Underway at 391,558 SQFT Development in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, Calif. –– A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company, a global real estate developer, and leading real estate investment manager Clarion Partners announced that vertical construction on the final subphase of development at the Center at Needham Ranch (CANR) in Santa Clarita, Calif. is underway. The final phase of the project’s development pipeline includes 391,588 square feet of speculative industrial space across three buildings. The final phase also includes a 278,670-square-foot build-to-suit (BTS) cross-dock facility for a global ecommerce tenant. Construction on the final phase is slated to be completed by year-end 2023.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Art installation pays homage to Mexican women who were sterilized without consent at L.A. County-USC hospital
That was the question Los Angeles-based artist Phung Huyhn had to consider when she embarked on a journey to create “Sobrevivir,” an installation at L.A. County-USC Medical Center. Commissioned by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in 2018, “Sobrevivir” (To Remain Alive), aims to publicly apologize and...
San Diego Channel
'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime oldies DJ Art Laboe, 97, dies
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, a pioneering disc jockey who hosted a syndicated oldies show for decades, has died. Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted young white people, Black people and Latinos who danced to rock-n-roll.
Eater
After 65 Years, a Santa Monica Burger Icon Closes Next Week
Ever since the owners of Big Jo’s announced on Instagram a week ago that they’d be permanently closing due to leasing and rent-hike issues, there have been long lines out the door of the 65-year-old burger restaurant. They’ve been selling out every day, says co-owner Joy Lee.
L.A. Mayoral Candidate Corrects Moderator Calling Him White: ‘I’m Italian’
American real estate billionaire Rick Caruso awkwardly corrected a moderator during L.A.’s final mayoral debate after she called him white. Caruso, who is running as a Democrat in the 2022 mayoral election, was debating against fellow Democratic candidate Rep. Karen Bass when journalist Dunia Elvir said: “The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.” Caruso quickly followed up with, “I’m Italian.” Elvir responded: “Italian-American.” Caruso, still firing back, replied: “That’s Latin, thank you.” Caruso then said he felt “connected” to the Latino community, but “quite frankly, my job is to connect with every community.” Reacting the tweet, writer Nick Jack Pappas wrote: “Can’t wait for Rick Caruso to claim Columbus was a Latino immigrant.”“The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.”Rick Caruso: “…I’m Italian. That’s Latin, thank you.” pic.twitter.com/PMSImugONP— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 12, 2022 Read it at NBC
sheenmagazine.com
Grammy Award Music Icon Jody Watley Received Rousing Applauses from Community as Emcee at Los Angeles Metro Official Special Commemorative Event Opening of K Line
Grammy award-winning music icon Jody Watley surprised attendees as the event emcee at Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) official commemorative event opening of the K Line, the newest light rail line serving South Los Angeles communities held in historic Leimert Park on October 7, 2022. The beloved and...
outlooknewspapers.com
Tournament of Roses Announces Royal Court
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Excited chatter permeated the dew-tipped morning as the Pasadena Tournament of Roses selected seven young women for its 2023 Royal Court on Monday, including five local students who will serve as ambassadors through dozens of public appearances filled with pomp and splendor.
foxla.com
LA Councilman Mike Bonin tests positive for COVID-19 after attending packed council meeting
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin has tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Wednesday. His diagnosis comes while he is in the process of tending to his family after a scandal erupted days after fellow councilmembers were heard making racist comments about his two-year-old son in a leaked audio recording.
