Report: Commanders cornerback William Jackson III discussed in trade talks
Report: Commanders' CB William Jackson III wants a new home originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. William Jackson III’s short tenure in Washington has not been a successful one, and his time with the franchise could be nearing an end. Jackson wants a fresh start and a new home,...
Wilson, Broncos face Herbert, Chargers on Monday night
DENVER (2-3) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (3-2) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, ESPN. BETTING LINE: Chargers by 4 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Broncos 1-4; Chargers 3-2. SERIES RECORD: Broncos lead 69-54-1. LAST MEETING: Chargers beat Broncos 34-13 on Jan. 2 in Inglewood, Calif. LAST WEEK: Broncos lost...
Sputtering Steelers scrambling for an offensive spark
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Six years ago, near the end of a remarkable season in which he put together a University of Pittsburgh offense that broke school records and pulled off stunning — and high-scoring — upsets of Penn State and Clemson, Matt Canada wasn’t exactly joking when he said his long-term goal was to make enough money to open a bar, preferably one with the beach nearby.
Rookies provide optimism amid another bad Texans season
HOUSTON (AP) — With just one win after five games, the Houston Texans appear destined for a third straight dismal season. There is, however, some good news about this year’s team that should give fans hope. Houston (1-3-1) has a great rookie class featuring several players who have already made an impact.
Seahawks host Cardinals with both trying to get back to .500
SEATTLE (AP) — ARIZONA (2-3) at SEATTLE (2-3) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, FOX. OPENING LINE: Cardinals by 2½, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Cardinals 3-2; Seahawks 2-3. SERIES RECORD: Seahawks lead 23-22-1. LAST MEETING: Seahawks beat Cardinals 38-30, Jan. 9, 2022, in Arizona. LAST WEEK: Cardinals...
Dallas’ Peters set for rowdy Eagles fans in division matchup
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jason Peters is ready to return to Philly and play in front of some bleeping idiots. His endearing words toward the fans, of course. A nine-time Pro Bowl pick and two-time All-Pro, Peters built a Hall of Fame-worthy career at left tackle for the Eagles that included a spot on the NFL’s Team of the Decade for the 2010s.
Intentional or not, Ron Rivera’s ‘quarterback’ blunder makes an impact
Intentional or not, Ron Rivera’s 'quarterback' blunder makes an impact originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Ron Rivera spoke the word “quarterback” and all of a sudden a room full of reporters typing on keyboards and shuffling about cell phones went silent. Did Rivera just completely bury...
Seahawks, Cardinals looking to keep pace in NFC West
SEATTLE (AP) — Considering where the rest of the teams stand in the NFC West five games into the season, Seattle coach Pete Carroll sounded almost appreciative that no one has run away with the division. That seems unlikely to continue. Which adds a little bit more importance to...
Herbert, Wilson take center stage when Chargers host Broncos
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Herbert has shown he has been able to bounce back from a serious injury. Whether Russell Wilson can do the same has turned into the leading storyline for Monday night’s game. Herbert’s Los Angeles Chargers will host Wilson and the Denver Broncos in...
Brady an old face in a familiar place as Bucs visit Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tom Brady, by his own estimation, has faced the Pittsburgh Steelers “a lot.”. Just never quite like this. And it’s not just Brady’s jersey that’ll be different this time around when he walks onto the Acrisure Stadium (formerly Heinz Field) turf for the first time on Sunday as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s the team on the other side of the line of scrimmage, too.
Brady leads Bucs against rookie Pickett and reeling Steelers
TAMPA BAY (3-2) at PITTSBURGH (1-4) Sunday 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Buccaneers by 8 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Buccaneers 2-3; Pittsburgh 1-3-1. SERIES RECORD: Steelers lead 9-2. LAST MEETING: Steelers beat Buccaneers 30-27 on Sept. 24, 2018, in Tampa. LAST WEEK: Buccaneers beat Falcons...
49ers match NFL’s toughest defense against Falcons, Mariota
SAN FRANCISCO (3-2) at ATLANTA (2-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX. BETTING LINE: 49ers by 4½, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: 49ers 3-2, Falcons 5-0. SERIES RECORD: 49ers lead 48-32-1. LAST MEETING: 49ers beat Falcons 31-13, Dec. 19, 2021, at San Francisco. LAST WEEK: 49ers beat Panthers...
Minnesota visits Miami looking to extend 3-game win streak
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — MINNESOTA (4-1) at MIAMI (3-2) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX. BETTING LINE: Vikings by 3½ according to FanDuel SportsBook. LAST MEETING: Vikings beat Dolphins 41-17 in 2018 in Minneapolis. LAST WEEK: Vikings beat Bears 29-22; Dolphins lost to Jets 40-17 VIKINGS OFFENSE: OVERALL...
Today in Sports History-Gretzky scores his first NHL goal
1945 — The Chicago Cardinals snap the longest losing streak in NFL history at 29 games with a 16-7 victory over the Chicago Bears. 1951 — Detroit’s Jack Christiansen returns two punts for touchdowns, but the Lions still lose, 27-21, to the Los Angeles Rams. 1962 —...
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS AT CHICAGO BEARS — WASHINGTON: S Percy Butler, OT Samuel Cosmi, WR Jahan Dotson, QB Sam Howell, CB William Jackson, TE Logan Thomas, RB Jonathan Williams. CHICAGO: WR N’Keal Harry, CB Lamar Jackson, DE Kingsley Jonathan, TE Jake Tonges.
