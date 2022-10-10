ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KHOU

Why do Seattle Mariners fans put a shoe on their head? Here's a breakdown.

HOUSTON — As the Seattle Mariners took on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series, a fan at the T-Mobile Park watch party in Seattle had an idea. Down 9-5 in the top of the eighth inning, Ben Cox put a Birkenstock on his head. He was immediately put on the stadium's big screen for everyone to see and do the same.
MyNorthwest

Former broadcaster believes Mariners magic will prevail

Anybody 40 years of age and older in western Washington knows who sportscaster Tony Ventrella is. Over the decades, you could watch Tony on every TV station in town. Ventrella had a storied career over the past half-century, covering all the major sports stories and some news as well. You could hear him commenting often on KIRO 710 AM. He is a community activist and even ran for Congress. He is a published author. And, if you needed a haircut, he could do that too.
