Why do Seattle Mariners fans put a shoe on their head? Here's a breakdown.
HOUSTON — As the Seattle Mariners took on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series, a fan at the T-Mobile Park watch party in Seattle had an idea. Down 9-5 in the top of the eighth inning, Ben Cox put a Birkenstock on his head. He was immediately put on the stadium's big screen for everyone to see and do the same.
Mariners announce game times for weekend playoff games at T-Mobile Park
The Seattle Mariners unveiled start times for division series games against the Astros at T-Mobile park for both Saturday and Sunday (if necessary). Game 2 will be Thursday, Oct. 13, in Houston, at 12:37 p.m. Luis Castillo will start for Seattle, while lefty Framber Valdez will take the hill for the Astros.
Seahawks announce a changed game time for Sunday if Mariners host playoff Game 4 that day
The Seahawks to offset their kickoff against Arizona if the Mariners are playing a playoff game next door Sunday after afternoon.
Mariners manager burned by controversial move in 9th inning
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais got burned by a controversial move he made in the 9th inning on Tuesday. Servais’ Mariners blew a 7-3 lead in Game 1 of their ALDS with the Houston Astros. Andres Muñoz allowed a 2-run home run to Alex Bregman in the 8th inning to make it 7-5.
Seahawks Are Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Pick
The Seattle Seahawks are welcoming a familiar face back to the practice squad. Linebacker Bruce Irvin, the team's first-round pick in 2012, is back for his third stint with the Seahawks. Irvin played for Seattle from 2012-15 and returned to play in two games during the 2020 season. Irvin most...
Bruce Irvin’s 4-word message on Seahawks return
On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks signed veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin to their practice squad. Irvin was drafted by the Seahawks with their first round pick back in 2012. He spent the first four years of his career there, which were some of the best seasons of his career. Tuesday...
Bruce Irvin BREAKING: Signs - Again! - with Seahawks
Previously a first-round pick for the Seattle Seahawks back in 2012, Bruce Irvin could be called upon to provide some extra punch rushing off the edge in the team's hybrid 3-4 defense as early as Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL Announces Schedule Change for Possible Seahawks Conflict
Simultaneously, the Mariners are making their first postseason run since 2001.
Seahawks reunite with Super Bowl-winning linebacker amid defensive woes
The Seattle Seahawks have been one of worse defensive teams this 2022, which is why they are starting to make some roster decisions to shore up the defense–even if it’s just a little bit. In their first move to potentially address their defensive woes, the Seahawks are reportedly...
Seahawks vs. Cardinals: The crazy reason the game may end up getting bumped
Why could the Seahawks vs. Cardinals game be bumped?What’s going on with the Astros series with Seattle?Houston’s Roster for the ALDSSeattle’s Roster for the ALDS. This coming Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks will host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL Season. That being said,...
Former broadcaster believes Mariners magic will prevail
Anybody 40 years of age and older in western Washington knows who sportscaster Tony Ventrella is. Over the decades, you could watch Tony on every TV station in town. Ventrella had a storied career over the past half-century, covering all the major sports stories and some news as well. You could hear him commenting often on KIRO 710 AM. He is a community activist and even ran for Congress. He is a published author. And, if you needed a haircut, he could do that too.
Seahawks Tried Out Four Free Agents
DE Bruce Irvin (signing) Perine, 24, was selected by the Jets with the No. 120 pick in the fourth round out of Florida in 2020. He signed a four-year, $4,040,344 rookie contract that included a $745,344 signing bonus but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.
How Marshawn Lynch Reacted To Russell Wilson’s Broncos Start
With the Broncos kicking off their 2022-2023 season at 2-3, first-year Denver quarterback and Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson has displayed some noteworthy early woes with his new team. The Broncos offense ranks second-to-last in the league in points, averaging 13.8 points per contest while Wilson, in the midst of...
