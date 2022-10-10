ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Wichita Eagle

Patrick Mahomes Calls for ‘Common Sense’: Bills at Chiefs - Keep Refs Out of It?

That's the simple request that Patrick Mahomes has as the NFL deals with its struggles in just how much it should "over-protect'' its quarterbacks. “There are certain situations it shouldn’t be called and it gets called, but it’s like anything in the league, man," Mahomes said during his weekly appearance on The Drive. "Those guys are watching film and trying to do their best to call the game the best way possible and not affect it. There’s got to be a little bit of common sense (in the case) of Chris Jones.''
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Ben Bartch Out for the Year: 3 Observations on How His Loss Will Impact the Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost their first starter of the 2022 season. After escaping the first month of the season with limited injury issues, the Jaguars placed starting left guard Ben Bartch on injured reserve on Tuesday after he sustained a knee injury in Week 5. On Wednesday, head coach Doug Pederson confirmed that Bartch's injury would place him on the sidelines for the rest of 2022.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Falcons Injury Report: Will Starting LB Mykal Walker Play vs. 49ers?

The Atlanta Falcons now have two days of practice under their belt ahead of Sunday's matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, and Atlanta's injury situation is becoming clearer. After missing Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts in last week's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Falcons are expecting Pitts to return against San Francisco. He's been a limited participant in both practices as his hamstring continues to heal, but the fact that Pitts is on the field is certainly an encouraging sign.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Ravens-Giants First Injury Report

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and Giants released their first injury report heading into their Week 6 game. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Report: Brian Robinson Jr. to Start Thursday vs. Bears

View the original article to see embedded media. Less than seven weeks after he was shot twice during a suspected armed robbery attempt, Brian Robinson Jr. will start for the Commanders on Thursday, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. Robinson made his regular season debut Sunday against...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Fans Need to Help Steelers Comeback

PITTSBURGH -- Hey Pittsburgh Steelers fans,. Right now, things look bad. Actually, they look awful. But the Steel City has taught us a number of things, and one of them is that the Steelers find ways to win when their backs are against the wall. What they need is help...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Big Play DK: Metcalf Remains Seahawks Most Explosive Offensive Weapon

Having scored 103 points over the past three games, one might expect the Seattle Seahawks to be riding a three-game win streak. Unfortunately, the team has surrendered 111 points in that same span, yielding merely a 1-2 record. Though quarterback Geno Smith has largely exceeded expectations thus far in 2022,...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

WATCH: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Scores 1st NFL TD

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is celebrating his first career NFL touchdown in tonight's game against the Chicago Bears. Robinson scored from a yard out after the special teams came through with a huge takeaway following fellow rookie Velus Jones Jr. muffing the punt. Here's a look at...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Packers-Jets Injury Report: Gary Added to List

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to practice on Thursday as full participation as the team continued its preparation for Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets. Rodgers did not practice on Wednesday but, speaking to reporters afterward, was confident that he’d...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Get Some Good News on Second Injury Report

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers injury report is getting better, but leaving the field for the second practice of Week 6, only four players took steps forward in their participation. The Steelers remain with 11 players listed on their injury report. The good news, is that wide receiver Diontae Johnson...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Jerry Jones vs. Dan Snyder? ‘Dirt’ on Cowboys Owner via Commanders PI’s

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys owner has long been a mentor and friend to embattled Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. But that relationship figures to be on shaky ground given that Snyder reportedly hired private investigators to look into his fellow owners and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Per ESPN's Don Van...
Wichita Eagle

Ravens Preparing for Heavy Giants Blitz

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens know first-hand how much New York Giants defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale likes to blitz. The Giants have blitzed more than any other team in the NFL this year after being ranked 16th in 2021. New York is also ranked eighth against the pass, allowing 194.4 yards per game.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Mostert, Smythe Still Not Practicing

Running back Raheem Mostert and tight end Durham Smythe again did not practice for the Miami Dolphins on Thursday. This is disappointing news particularly when it comes to Mostert, who rushed for 113 yards in the 40-17 loss against the New York Jets on Sunday, the team's first individual 100-yard rushing performance of the season.
