NBC Miami
Serial Shoplifting Suspect Jailed After Broward County Stores Targeted
A North Lauderdale man is facing several grand theft charges for a series of store thefts in May. Denzel Ezekiel Xavier Wilson, 23, was arrested Tuesday and remains in the Broward County Jail without bond. According to the arrest reports, Wilson walked into a Best Buy store in Plantation May...
Click10.com
Police arrest man in connection with armed jewelry store robbery in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police have arrested a man who was caught robbing a jewelry store in Lauderhill. The robbery happened on Wednesday at Immanuel Jewelry Store, 1315 N. State Road 7. Lauderhill police said that the male suspect was identified as 18-year-old Everton Francis. According to the affidavit, Francis...
Man accused of Fort Lauderdale property theft scheme arrested
MIAMI - A recent investigation into a significant title theft scheme nears the finish line in Broward County. Fort Lauderdale Police Department arrested 44-year-old Tyrone Cornelius Jones on Tuesday. Detectives believe he leads a criminal enterprise committing fraud to take over homes."The American Dream becomes the American Nightmare," said Detective William Golding.Golding works in a special unit with the Broward County Appraiser's office investigating title fraud. On Tuesday, their investigation led to Jones' arrest."He burglarized the house," said Golding. "He changed the utilities in his name and was [living] there close to a year."Jones allegedly created a fictitious person to become...
NBC Miami
One Shot Fired, Two People Hit, Suspect Arrested in Tamarac
An argument over food escalated to the point where two men were wounded by a single gunshot and now the accused gunman is facing two charges of attempted felony murder. Basil Terral Nelson, 30, lives with his girlfriend and several others in a Hampton Hills Boulevard home, investigators said. According...
Click10.com
Surveillance video shows hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are searching for the driver who allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian who was crossing the street in northwest Miami-Dade on Saturday Night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 79th Street and 17th Avenue. Surveillance video sent by...
margatetalk.com
Margate Crime Update: Elderly Abuse and Auto Thefts
Through our joint effort with the Margate Police Department to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Margate’s crime and arrests through Oct. 1, 2022. A 37-year-old female was the victim of Aggravated Assault on SW 56th Ave on 09/27/2022. Auto Theft. A 36-year-old male was the...
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested while deplaning for shooting death at Cavo Lounge
Alexander Michael Evans, 32, was arrested Wednesday night in connection to the shooting death at Cavo Lounge at the Mercato on Oct. 8. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Evans was arrested as he was getting off a commercial flight into Fort Lauderdale. Evans was arrested for Murder...
NBC Miami
Tamarac Man Accused of Molesting Disabled Teenager
A 51-year-old Tamarac man is accused of molesting a partially blind 15-year-old boy with cerebral palsy and several other disabilities. Saul Garcia was arrested Tuesday and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a person under 16, records show. According to the arrest report, Garcia was in the Lime Bay...
WSVN-TV
Man arrested after breaking into couple’s apartment in Margate
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested, accused of breaking and entering. Vernon Wilkins was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling on Wednesday. Police said the 36-year-old broke into a couple’s apartment in Margate while they slept and made himself at home. When he was confronted...
NBC Miami
Man Killed in Shooting in Wynwood Neighborhood: Police
Police are investigating a shooting in a Wynwood neighborhood that claimed the life of one man late Tuesday night. Miami Police said the shooting took place just after 11 p.m. in the 200 block of Northwest 34th Terrace. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of several rounds being fired in...
cbs12.com
Police search for man who shot, killed 24-year-old in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for a man caught on video fatally shooting a 24-year-old man in West Palm Beach. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the shooting took place on Pine Street just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2021. Investigators released...
Sawgrass Expressway lanes reopen after report of hit-and-run crash
An investigation that drew a large police response in the Coral Springs area led to all lanes being closed on a stretch of the Sawgrass Expressway, leaving rush-hour commuters facing long delays Thursday afternoon. Police encouraged the public to keep away from University Drive and the Sawgrass Expressway as they investigated what was reported as a hit-and-run crash on the Florida Highway ...
NBC Miami
Broward Doctor Won't Be Charged in Connection to Overdose Death
A Broward physician won’t be facing charges following the 2018 overdose death of a young woman inside his apartment. It’s been over four years since first responders found Natalie “Olya” Langille unconscious inside the apartment of Dr. Naval Parikh after he called 911. The Broward Medical...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 15-year-old girl in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Jazmine Elizabeth Castillo was last seen in the area of 190 NE 26th Court, at around 8:30 p.m., Sunday. She was last seen wearing a...
cbs12.com
Boca Raton High School cleared after police investigate reports of an armed subject
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: The school has been cleared after authorities found nothing suspicious on campus. The Boca Raton Police Department said officers are responding to reports of an armed suspect at Boca Raton High School. The school is on a precautionary code red lockdown, and authorities...
FHP trooper hit by 'possibly intoxicated' woman on Turnpike
A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after authorities said he was hit by a woman who was possibly intoxicated.
NBC Miami
Hialeah Gardens Cop Accused of Pawning Department-Issued Guns, Credit Card Fraud
A Hialeah Gardens Police officer was arrested after officials said he pawned his department issued AR-15 and pistol and fraudulently used a fellow officer's credit card. Officer Leonardo Carbo, 30, was arrested Oct. 5 and faces several charges including credit card fraud, theft and fraudulent use of identification, records showed.
Suspect turns gun on himself after shooting another man, barricading himself inside house
MIAMI -- A man who allegedly shot another man at a local apartment complex before barricading himself into a Miami home was in critical condition after he allegedly turned the gun on himself, police said Tuesday.The unidentified suspect was rushed for medical treatment to Jackson South Medical Center, where he was suffering from life-threatening injuries, authorities said.A second man was allegedly shot in the hand by the suspect and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The unidentified victim is expected to survive although information about his condition was not immediately released.It was not clear how the two men know each other and what led to the gunfire, which occurred at 1 p.m. at the Gardens of Pinecrest Apartments in Pinecrest.The suspect returned to his home located in the 107th block of 72nd Avenue, where police said he barricaded himself inside.SWAT officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department were called to the home as two 20-year-old women fled the residence. The officers entered the home after about a 90-minute standoff and found the wounded suspect.
NBC Miami
Active Investigation Shuts Down Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs
Police blocked off the Sawgrass Expressway Thursday in Coral Springs due to an "active investigation." Both directions of the Sawgrass Expressway were shut down from US-441 to Coral Ridge Drive. Police opened both directions shortly after. Police did not specify what they were investigating. Further details were not available.
cwbradio.com
Miami Man Arrested for Scamming Marshfield Woman Appears in Marathon County Court
A Miami man appeared in Marathon County Court for scamming a Marshfield woman out of nearly $50,000. Back in May, an elderly woman stated she had received a call from someone stating they were from the Marshfield Police Department. The individual told the woman that her granddaughter had caused an accident and she was in jail. The elderly woman was told she’d have to pay $40,000 plus $7,000 in processing fees.
