Kingsport, TN

Johnson City Press

‘Dopesick’ author to speak at Abingdon library Sunday

ABINGDON — Journalist and award-winning author Beth Macy will visit the region this weekend to speak about the recently published sequel to her national bestseller “Dopesick.”. Macy will speak Sunday at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon. The event is...
ABINGDON, VA
Johnson City Press

Walk of Honor addition will provide space to honor newest Carter County veterans

ELIZABETHTON — As the number of veterans who have served in the armed forces of the nation continues to grow through the years, Carter County’s Veterans Walk of Honor has continued to grow longer. The walls surrounding the walk now have a total of 5,850 granite bricks, each carrying the name and branch of service of one veteran with Carter County connections. As anyone who takes a close look at the walls will realize, all of the spaces for the bricks are full.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport school board passes math assistance program for teachers

KINGSPORT — One Kingsport school board member has expressed concerns about a grant-funded "math implementation support contract" might push the Tennessee-banned banned Common Core, while another ended up voting against the contract. Still, the board Tuesday night 4-1 approved spending $142,500 for a two-year contract with SchoolKit.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Hawkins EMS, Camp Hope to make pitch for portion of Baby Doe funds

ROGERSVILLE — Representatives of Hawkins County Emergency Medical Services and Camp Hope spoke to the county commission last month about future requests for funding from the county's Baby Doe opioid lawsuit settlement. The two groups addressed the commission at its last meeting on Sept. 26.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

New mural goes up at Mid City

Local artist Michelle O’Patrick-Ollis is painting a mural, in collaboration with Coalition for Kids, on the side of Mid City Grill in downtown Johnson City. The mural is a project supported by the Johnson City Development Authority through a grant it received from the Tennessee Arts Commission, according to O’Patrick-Ollis.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU to host Bands of America event

East Tennessee State University will host one of the Bands of America regional championships, a prestigious honor that only a few dozen locations across the United States enjoy. The event begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the ETSU Ballad Health Athletic Center, formerly known as the Mini-Dome.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Tipton Galleries announces “This Skin I’m In: A Visual Narrative of Self”

Beginning Thursday, Tipton Galleries in downtown Johnson City will be presenting the traveling exhibition, “This Skin I’m In: A Visual Narrative of Self” which discusses the LGBTQIA+ experience through self-representational works. “The Skin I’m In” will run from October 13 to November 23. This art exhibition originated...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Additional funds approved for athletic fields at Boones Creek school

Washington County officials are proceeding with a new plan to finally complete construction of athletic fields at the Boones Creek K-8 School. On Thursday, the county’s Budget Committee agreed to reallocate $2,263,745 in American Recovery Plan Act funds that had previously been slated to go to expansion of broadband services for the $5.2 million project.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Domestic Violence Awareness month hits home in Norton, Wise County in 2022

WISE – Three fatal domestic violence cases this year are driving home the point of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Norton and Wise County. Sandi Stapleton, director of the Wise County and Norton Victim Witness Program and Angel Mefford of Family Crisis Support Services said the deaths of four city and county residents between April and August this year have shocked their fellow workers and the community.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Four local teachers chosen for literacy council

Two Sullivan County Schools teachers and two from Hawkins County are on a statewide literacy advisory council. From Sullivan County, Emmett Elementary first grade teacher Lily Watson and Ketron Elementary second grade teacher Angie Sybert have been selected to serve on the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) 2022-23 Educator Advisory Council for a year.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Model City Antique & Flea Market moving to MeadowView

KINGSPORT — Model City Antique & Flea will host the Fall and Holiday Market on Friday through Sunday at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center. The seasonal market featuring more than 80 local vendors was originally set to take place at the Civic Auditorium, but as Dobyns-Bennett continues to use the facility to relocate classes that were based in the dome, the event required a new location.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Dr. Lisa Piercey named to ETSU Board of Trustees

Dr. Lisa Piercey, a pediatrician and one of three Quillen College of Medicine Outstanding Alumni for 2022 who served as the 14th commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health, has been appointed byGov. Bill Lee to the East Tennessee State University Board of Trustees. “Dr. Piercey led the state of...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 13

Oct. 13, 1887: The Comet reported, “G.A. Reeves will build on Main St. one door east of J.W. Hunter’s and will also build a two story building 100x25 feet.”. Oct. 13, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported several items of interest to and about local citizens. Readers learned that “Mr. and Mrs. A.C. Britton went to Bristol last Monday to see Buffalo Bill’s Show.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Homeschoolers treated to fire safety month at Kingsport fire department

A group of homeschoolers sit watching a demonstration Wednesday at Station No. 1 for the Kingsport Fire Department. The fire department held a tour for the children, along with presentations about fire safety as part of Fire Safety Month. The fire department has kits available to hand out to any children. Also, during the demonstrations, Kingsport Fire Department Chief Scotty Boyd thrilled the children by sliding down a fireman’s pole.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Boone's Hamlin among area leaders in tackles

Daniel Boone's defense has been on the hunt all season, and Henry Hamlin has been in the middle of the mix. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior linebacker stands in fifth place in the Northeast Tennessee statistical leaders with 71 tackles. Hamlin has also been a standout in coverage, totaling three interceptions for a sixth-place tie.
BOONE, NC
Johnson City Press

Johnson City receives TDEC grant for wastewater improvements

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation on Tuesday announced 12 grants totaling $34.5 million from the state’s American Rescue Plan fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants. Johnson City is among the grant recipients, receiving...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

