‘Dopesick’ author to speak at Abingdon library Sunday
ABINGDON — Journalist and award-winning author Beth Macy will visit the region this weekend to speak about the recently published sequel to her national bestseller “Dopesick.”. Macy will speak Sunday at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon. The event is...
Walk of Honor addition will provide space to honor newest Carter County veterans
ELIZABETHTON — As the number of veterans who have served in the armed forces of the nation continues to grow through the years, Carter County’s Veterans Walk of Honor has continued to grow longer. The walls surrounding the walk now have a total of 5,850 granite bricks, each carrying the name and branch of service of one veteran with Carter County connections. As anyone who takes a close look at the walls will realize, all of the spaces for the bricks are full.
Kingsport school board passes math assistance program for teachers
KINGSPORT — One Kingsport school board member has expressed concerns about a grant-funded "math implementation support contract" might push the Tennessee-banned banned Common Core, while another ended up voting against the contract. Still, the board Tuesday night 4-1 approved spending $142,500 for a two-year contract with SchoolKit.
Hawkins EMS, Camp Hope to make pitch for portion of Baby Doe funds
ROGERSVILLE — Representatives of Hawkins County Emergency Medical Services and Camp Hope spoke to the county commission last month about future requests for funding from the county's Baby Doe opioid lawsuit settlement. The two groups addressed the commission at its last meeting on Sept. 26.
New mural goes up at Mid City
Local artist Michelle O’Patrick-Ollis is painting a mural, in collaboration with Coalition for Kids, on the side of Mid City Grill in downtown Johnson City. The mural is a project supported by the Johnson City Development Authority through a grant it received from the Tennessee Arts Commission, according to O’Patrick-Ollis.
ETSU to host Bands of America event
East Tennessee State University will host one of the Bands of America regional championships, a prestigious honor that only a few dozen locations across the United States enjoy. The event begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the ETSU Ballad Health Athletic Center, formerly known as the Mini-Dome.
Watch now: D-B's Hampton named interim Kingsport superintendent, North renovations to cost $840,000 more
KINGSPORT — It's official: Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton is to become interim superintendent of Kingsport City Schools on Nov. 1 and serve through June 30 of next year. And the Board of Education Tuesday night also approved adding nearly $840,000 to $4 million already appropriated to renovate...
Tipton Galleries announces “This Skin I’m In: A Visual Narrative of Self”
Beginning Thursday, Tipton Galleries in downtown Johnson City will be presenting the traveling exhibition, “This Skin I’m In: A Visual Narrative of Self” which discusses the LGBTQIA+ experience through self-representational works. “The Skin I’m In” will run from October 13 to November 23. This art exhibition originated...
Additional funds approved for athletic fields at Boones Creek school
Washington County officials are proceeding with a new plan to finally complete construction of athletic fields at the Boones Creek K-8 School. On Thursday, the county’s Budget Committee agreed to reallocate $2,263,745 in American Recovery Plan Act funds that had previously been slated to go to expansion of broadband services for the $5.2 million project.
Domestic Violence Awareness month hits home in Norton, Wise County in 2022
WISE – Three fatal domestic violence cases this year are driving home the point of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Norton and Wise County. Sandi Stapleton, director of the Wise County and Norton Victim Witness Program and Angel Mefford of Family Crisis Support Services said the deaths of four city and county residents between April and August this year have shocked their fellow workers and the community.
Four local teachers chosen for literacy council
Two Sullivan County Schools teachers and two from Hawkins County are on a statewide literacy advisory council. From Sullivan County, Emmett Elementary first grade teacher Lily Watson and Ketron Elementary second grade teacher Angie Sybert have been selected to serve on the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) 2022-23 Educator Advisory Council for a year.
Model City Antique & Flea Market moving to MeadowView
KINGSPORT — Model City Antique & Flea will host the Fall and Holiday Market on Friday through Sunday at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center. The seasonal market featuring more than 80 local vendors was originally set to take place at the Civic Auditorium, but as Dobyns-Bennett continues to use the facility to relocate classes that were based in the dome, the event required a new location.
Elizabethton City Council approves naming Milligan bridge for Coach Duard Walker
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council approved the naming of the bridge over Buffalo Creek at the entrance to Milligan University in honor of the school’s long-time coach and athletic director Duard Walker during Thursday night’s meeting. The council also voted against the rezoning of a small...
Dr. Lisa Piercey named to ETSU Board of Trustees
Dr. Lisa Piercey, a pediatrician and one of three Quillen College of Medicine Outstanding Alumni for 2022 who served as the 14th commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health, has been appointed byGov. Bill Lee to the East Tennessee State University Board of Trustees. “Dr. Piercey led the state of...
Hawkins County Board of Education gets an update on for-sale properties
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education got an update from one of its lawyers on how it should proceed with the sale of two properties the school system no longer is using: Keplar Elementary School and North Fork School. The Hawkins County BOE got a report from...
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 13
Oct. 13, 1887: The Comet reported, “G.A. Reeves will build on Main St. one door east of J.W. Hunter’s and will also build a two story building 100x25 feet.”. Oct. 13, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported several items of interest to and about local citizens. Readers learned that “Mr. and Mrs. A.C. Britton went to Bristol last Monday to see Buffalo Bill’s Show.”
Homeschoolers treated to fire safety month at Kingsport fire department
A group of homeschoolers sit watching a demonstration Wednesday at Station No. 1 for the Kingsport Fire Department. The fire department held a tour for the children, along with presentations about fire safety as part of Fire Safety Month. The fire department has kits available to hand out to any children. Also, during the demonstrations, Kingsport Fire Department Chief Scotty Boyd thrilled the children by sliding down a fireman’s pole.
Boone's Hamlin among area leaders in tackles
Daniel Boone's defense has been on the hunt all season, and Henry Hamlin has been in the middle of the mix. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior linebacker stands in fifth place in the Northeast Tennessee statistical leaders with 71 tackles. Hamlin has also been a standout in coverage, totaling three interceptions for a sixth-place tie.
Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen candidates discuss infrastructure, tourism and more
Early voting will kick off in Unicoi County on Wednesday and two seats on the Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen are up for grabs. There are currently seven candidates running for a position on the Unicoi BMA. The Johnson City Press sent a questionnaire to those candidates.
Johnson City receives TDEC grant for wastewater improvements
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation on Tuesday announced 12 grants totaling $34.5 million from the state’s American Rescue Plan fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants. Johnson City is among the grant recipients, receiving...
