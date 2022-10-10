ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

slohsexpressions.com

Cars are a big part of SLOHS life, and Auto Club should be too!

Students are hard at work in the shop. Photo courtesy of senior Owen Blackwell. San Luis Obispo High School has a vibrant community full of clubs and activities, but there’s one club that is underappreciated and deserves some more love. Auto Cub is a rapidly growing organization on campus, so Expressions went out to interview the club president and some of the officers to learn more.
topshelfmusicmag.com

Weird Al dares to be stupid in Paso Robles, California

On September 15th, Vina Robles Amphitheater was blessed to host comedic singer songwriter “Weird Al” Yankovic. This was my first time seeing him, but I heard he put on a great performance!. By the time he went onstage, the Paso Robles arena was packed full of fans who...
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 7-8

Zonk Thompson, age 71, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Zonk was born on Sept. 17, 1951. William Ratliff, age 90, of Bakersfield, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. William was born on Oct. 23, 1931. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries...
aghseagletimes.com

Student opinions on closed campus bathrooms

Starting at the beginning of this year at Arroyo Grande High School, there has been a notable shift in the level of activity monitoring and authoritative presence, especially in the women’s bathrooms. The longer lines plaguing these parts of campus can be attributed to the largest bathroom, located in Eagle Hall, being locked throughout the day.
syvnews.com

38th annual Santa Barbara Vintners Fest yields thousands of eager attendees

Hundreds of visitors poured onto the historic grounds at Old Mission Santa Inés in Solvang to uncork a variety of tasting opportunities provided by more than 50 area vintners celebrating Santa Barbara wine country's 38th annual Vintners Festival. This year's event represented a return to pre-COVID days reminiscent of...
kprl.com

Roundabout in Paso 10.12.2022

Ditas Esperanza of the Paso Robles public works department says progress is underway on that roundabout project by the Culinary Arts Academy. Ditas says there’s also work on Melody and Appaloosa. More on that tomorrow.
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for Oct. 3 to 9

On Oct. 3, Michael Robert Tanaka, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera for driving under the influence. On Oct. 3, Brenda Sue Arp, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera and possession of a controlled substance. On Oct. 4,...
New Times

British Sports Cars theft one of 12 in downtown SLO since May

In its 42 years of serving San Luis Obispo, the iconic British Sports Cars shop has experienced two big break-ins. The first happened in 2001. Someone broke in through the skylight, stole a Range Rover, drove it through the Thursday night Downtown SLO Farmers' Market, and injured several people. The second was on Oct. 9 at 11:20 p.m.
kclu.org

Man considered to be dangerous sought on Central Coast for murder

Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a murder on the Central Coast. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Jason Way in Santa Ynez at around 4 a.m. Saturday, by reports of a disturbance. They found a seriously injured man, who died at the scene. There’s no word on the cause of death. His name hasn’t been released.
