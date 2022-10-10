Read full article on original website
Three Former Bearcats Inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame
PASO ROBLES — Former Bearcats were inducted into the Paso Robles High School Athletic Hall of Fame during the Friday, Oct. 7, football game against the St. Joseph Knights. During halftime, Director of Student Services Tom Harrington presented the plaques to the three former student-athletes. Also, during halftime, the...
slohsexpressions.com
Cars are a big part of SLOHS life, and Auto Club should be too!
Students are hard at work in the shop. Photo courtesy of senior Owen Blackwell. San Luis Obispo High School has a vibrant community full of clubs and activities, but there’s one club that is underappreciated and deserves some more love. Auto Cub is a rapidly growing organization on campus, so Expressions went out to interview the club president and some of the officers to learn more.
topshelfmusicmag.com
Weird Al dares to be stupid in Paso Robles, California
On September 15th, Vina Robles Amphitheater was blessed to host comedic singer songwriter “Weird Al” Yankovic. This was my first time seeing him, but I heard he put on a great performance!. By the time he went onstage, the Paso Robles arena was packed full of fans who...
Guadalupe Business Association hosts second annual ‘Taste of Guadalupe’
An effort to bring tourists and diners to Guadalupe is underway. The post Guadalupe Business Association hosts second annual ‘Taste of Guadalupe’ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Death notices for Oct. 7-8
Zonk Thompson, age 71, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Zonk was born on Sept. 17, 1951. William Ratliff, age 90, of Bakersfield, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. William was born on Oct. 23, 1931. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries...
aghseagletimes.com
Student opinions on closed campus bathrooms
Starting at the beginning of this year at Arroyo Grande High School, there has been a notable shift in the level of activity monitoring and authoritative presence, especially in the women’s bathrooms. The longer lines plaguing these parts of campus can be attributed to the largest bathroom, located in Eagle Hall, being locked throughout the day.
Celebration of life planned for longtime Central Coast chiropractor
A Celebration of life is taking place this weekend for a longtime Central Coast chiropractor who passed away.
slohsexpressions.com
Looking for Legitimate Automotive Opinions? Try The Podcast “Cars Uncensored”
The COVID-19 pandemic sparked many new interests in San Luis Obispo High School students, one of those being listening to podcasts. A podcast worth listening to for car enthusiasts is Cars Uncensored. This podcast goes into depth on the releases of new cars and presents opinions on automotive aspects like styling, performance, and value.
Pismo Beach reminding community about harvesting rules ahead of Clam Festival
While the Pismo Clam saw a decrease in population back in 2016, the City of Pismo Beach started to see an increase, the most recent numbers are from 2021, showing a population size of 25,000.
Central Coast AirFest returns to Santa Maria for the first time since 2019
This weekend, planes ranging from vintage warbirds to Air Force fighter jets will be taking flight at the Santa Maria Airport.
syvnews.com
38th annual Santa Barbara Vintners Fest yields thousands of eager attendees
Hundreds of visitors poured onto the historic grounds at Old Mission Santa Inés in Solvang to uncork a variety of tasting opportunities provided by more than 50 area vintners celebrating Santa Barbara wine country's 38th annual Vintners Festival. This year's event represented a return to pre-COVID days reminiscent of...
PG&E helicopters will patrol Central Coast communities for fire risks
PG&E is sending helicopters to survey several cities and communities along the Central Coast for fire risks throughout October.
kprl.com
Roundabout in Paso 10.12.2022
Ditas Esperanza of the Paso Robles public works department says progress is underway on that roundabout project by the Culinary Arts Academy. Ditas says there’s also work on Melody and Appaloosa. More on that tomorrow.
Haunted house now open at new location in Paso Robles
– The popular haunted house attraction Nightmare on Main Street has returned this year at a new location. It’s moved from Templeton to the former home of the Old Village Thrift Shop at 828 14th Street in downtown Paso Robles. The attraction was named one of “The seven scariest...
What is Measure F-22 and how can it help Paso Robles residents?
The measure could generate $800,000 in revenue for the city. Here’s how it would be used.
Atascadero arrest records for Oct. 3 to 9
On Oct. 3, Michael Robert Tanaka, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera for driving under the influence. On Oct. 3, Brenda Sue Arp, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera and possession of a controlled substance. On Oct. 4,...
kcbx.org
Kristin Smart trial: both juries now deliberating after closing statements wrapped up for both defendants
The two separate juries in the Kristin Smart murder trial are on break from deliberations through Wednesday, meaning verdicts for Paul and Ruben Flores could come as early as Thursday. The two men are accused of the murder and accessory to murder, respectively, of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student...
kclu.org
Rain? It could happen on the Central and South Coasts on and off through mid-week
The weather for the Central and South Coasts is going to be very interesting for at least through Wednesday, with the potential for rain. A low pressure system off the coast is setting the stage for some thunderstorms, and even scattered rainfall. The best chance for thunderstorms is in Ventura...
New Times
British Sports Cars theft one of 12 in downtown SLO since May
In its 42 years of serving San Luis Obispo, the iconic British Sports Cars shop has experienced two big break-ins. The first happened in 2001. Someone broke in through the skylight, stole a Range Rover, drove it through the Thursday night Downtown SLO Farmers' Market, and injured several people. The second was on Oct. 9 at 11:20 p.m.
kclu.org
Man considered to be dangerous sought on Central Coast for murder
Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a murder on the Central Coast. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Jason Way in Santa Ynez at around 4 a.m. Saturday, by reports of a disturbance. They found a seriously injured man, who died at the scene. There’s no word on the cause of death. His name hasn’t been released.
