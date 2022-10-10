Read full article on original website
Chadron City Transit services to Rapid City to begin soon
City Transit is excited to announce scheduled trips to Rapid City, South Dakota beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18. This service will be by appointment only on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s. Riders’ appointments will need to be scheduled within the timeframe of the Transit schedule. When scheduling your appointment, make sure to inform the facility you will be utilizing the Chadron Transit Bus and on a “tight schedule”.
newscenter1.tv
Check out these 4 events in Rapid City this weekend: Cars & Coffee, Raptor Center, and more fall activities
Cars and Coffee is holding its final regular event of the year at Pure Bean Coffee on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. All cars are welcome, and it’s an opportunity to grab a coffee and check out the vehicles brought by car enthusiasts from around the area. The...
kotatv.com
New mRNA flu vaccine trail is underway in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial for an mRNA flu vaccine that was announced on Sept. 7, just started at the American Indian Trials Clinical Research Network in Rapid City. The goal of the new flu shot is to replicate the process the COVID vaccine uses in order to fight the virus. But in this case, it is for the influenza virus.
kotatv.com
Lead bakery offers sweet treats to changing main street
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cars lining Main Street, and stores owned by neighbors and friends, once common scenes in downtown cities. The Lincoln Institute of Land Policy says a shift began after manufacturing jobs were no longer centered in many towns. Cities began their focus on corporations coming to town. Many of those corporations took up residence in new buildings on the outskirts of town.
kotatv.com
Very Windy through Thursday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Strong northwest winds will be with us through the end of the week as low pressure slowly moves east along the Canadian border. These winds will frequently gust over 50 miles per hour at times. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect. Even...
newscenter1.tv
Seven things to know about property taxes as the due date approaches
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With the due date of property taxes coming closer, here are a few things to know about paying your property taxes, tax certificates, and property tax assistance. When are property taxes due?. The first half of taxes were due by April 30, but the second...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Regional Airport Board approves 12-gate final concept for planned airport expansion
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Regional Airport Board on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve the final concept report for the planned airport terminal expansion, which includes 12 gates and several redesigned spaces. This estimated $169 million project will take around five years to complete and will be...
newscenter1.tv
First snow of the season!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
kbhbradio.com
In search of water, commissioners tell SD Ellsworth Development Authority ‘no’
STURGIS, SD – A project to address a lack of potable water needs a right-of-way easement but Meade County Commissioners said no at its October 11 meeting. The Meade County Commission voted unanimously 5-0 to deny the application from the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEA) for a right-of-way easement in Meade County for a pipeline to bring water to residents affected by contamination from Ellsworth Air Force Base (EAFB).
kotatv.com
Antique cars up for auction
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gary Kuchner has collected cars throughout most of his lifetime. Growing up in a small town in Nebraska, his love for cars first came about when he was an infant. When he says the only way to keep him calm is to drive him around in a car until he falls asleep.
KELOLAND TV
The Rapid City Schools adjust to bus driver shortage
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A national bus driver shortage is hitting the Rapid City Area School District. In response, the school has adjusted by cancelling some routes for periods of time. Bus drivers, like Scott Gunn and Sande Kerr, say this year has been busier than ever. “It’s...
sdpb.org
Multiple hoax 'active shooter' calls made to South Dakota schools
Police are looking into multiple hoax threats called into schools across South Dakota Thursday. This comes the same day the shooter of a Parkland, Florida school received a life sentence. Brookings PD has confirmed that in addition to a threat called at Brookings High School, schools in Sioux Falls, Rapid...
kotatv.com
Book drive finishes with a donation to the SD Department of Health
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday the annual Readiatrics Book Drive donated thousands of books to the South Dakota Department of Health. The books, which include genres for all ages, will be available to families receiving services at the Department of Health. Books were collected at all Black Hills Federal Credit Union locations and Rapid City Fire Department’s Station 1.
hubcityradio.com
Reports of false alarm shootings at schools all across South Dakota
MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- Authorities this morning responded to a report of an active shooter at Mitchell High School. Dispatch received the call at around 9:20 AM. Mitchell Schools Superintendent Joe Graves. Mitchell police, South Dakota DCI agents, the Davison County Sheriff’s Office, the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office, and Mitchell Fire and...
newscenter1.tv
Why is Wind Cave so important to the Lakota people?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wind Cave National Park held a celebration for Native American Day with guest speakers, a hoop dance and a food truck. “It’s our emergence story. This is where we came onto this earth, onto this world from where we were before,” Native American Affairs Liaison for the National Park Service, Dorothy Firecloud, said.
mitchellnow.com
Rapid City lawmaker calls for special session on grocery tax repeal
Representative Phil Jensen of Rapid City is calling for a special session on November 3 to discuss repealing South Dakota’s sales tax on food. Governor Noem last month said she supports the repeal. Her two opponents in South Dakota’s gubernatorial race, Democrat Jamie Smith and Libertarian Tracey Quint, also support the repeal. A bill that would have repealed the sales tax on groceries was defeated this past legislative session. Democrats in the legislature have long advocated for the repeal, which is expected to save South Dakotans around $100 million annually. The November 3rd special session would take place just five days before the November election.
kotatv.com
Vast majority of gun deaths in South Dakota are suicides
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2019, 113 people in South Dakota died by gun violence; averaging more than two people every week. The startling fact is that 87 percent of those deaths were by suicide. “The highest firearm suicide rates...
kotatv.com
Winter, coupled with holiday season, can spark deadly fires
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the holiday season approaching, fire safety is crucial. While the holidays are fun and exciting, holiday festivities can create unique fire hazards. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, residential fires increase during the colder months and are primarily caused by electrical malfunctions, heating, or...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Multiple South Dakota schools targeted in round of ‘swatting calls’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Multiple police departments across South Dakota received a round of “swatting calls” Thursday morning. A caller claimed an active shooter threatened local high schools as a hoax to draw a large police presence. Officers responded to the Mitchell Senior High School,...
kotatv.com
Museum of Geology unveils a special exhibit for National Fossil Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Museum of Geology at South Dakota Mines celebrated National Fossil Day on Wednesday with the unveiling of a temporary special exhibit. The 13th annual National Fossil Day was celebrated at South Dakota Mines with paleontologists from across the Black Hills gathering to show the importance of the field.
