Rapid City, SD

Panhandle Post

Chadron City Transit services to Rapid City to begin soon

City Transit is excited to announce scheduled trips to Rapid City, South Dakota beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18. This service will be by appointment only on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s. Riders’ appointments will need to be scheduled within the timeframe of the Transit schedule. When scheduling your appointment, make sure to inform the facility you will be utilizing the Chadron Transit Bus and on a “tight schedule”.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

New mRNA flu vaccine trail is underway in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial for an mRNA flu vaccine that was announced on Sept. 7, just started at the American Indian Trials Clinical Research Network in Rapid City. The goal of the new flu shot is to replicate the process the COVID vaccine uses in order to fight the virus. But in this case, it is for the influenza virus.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Lead bakery offers sweet treats to changing main street

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cars lining Main Street, and stores owned by neighbors and friends, once common scenes in downtown cities. The Lincoln Institute of Land Policy says a shift began after manufacturing jobs were no longer centered in many towns. Cities began their focus on corporations coming to town. Many of those corporations took up residence in new buildings on the outskirts of town.
LEAD, SD
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Traffic
kotatv.com

Very Windy through Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Strong northwest winds will be with us through the end of the week as low pressure slowly moves east along the Canadian border. These winds will frequently gust over 50 miles per hour at times. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect. Even...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

First snow of the season!

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
RAPID CITY, SD
kbhbradio.com

In search of water, commissioners tell SD Ellsworth Development Authority ‘no’

STURGIS, SD – A project to address a lack of potable water needs a right-of-way easement but Meade County Commissioners said no at its October 11 meeting. The Meade County Commission voted unanimously 5-0 to deny the application from the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEA) for a right-of-way easement in Meade County for a pipeline to bring water to residents affected by contamination from Ellsworth Air Force Base (EAFB).
MEADE COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

Antique cars up for auction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gary Kuchner has collected cars throughout most of his lifetime. Growing up in a small town in Nebraska, his love for cars first came about when he was an infant. When he says the only way to keep him calm is to drive him around in a car until he falls asleep.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

The Rapid City Schools adjust to bus driver shortage

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A national bus driver shortage is hitting the Rapid City Area School District. In response, the school has adjusted by cancelling some routes for periods of time. Bus drivers, like Scott Gunn and Sande Kerr, say this year has been busier than ever. “It’s...
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Multiple hoax 'active shooter' calls made to South Dakota schools

Police are looking into multiple hoax threats called into schools across South Dakota Thursday. This comes the same day the shooter of a Parkland, Florida school received a life sentence. Brookings PD has confirmed that in addition to a threat called at Brookings High School, schools in Sioux Falls, Rapid...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kotatv.com

Book drive finishes with a donation to the SD Department of Health

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday the annual Readiatrics Book Drive donated thousands of books to the South Dakota Department of Health. The books, which include genres for all ages, will be available to families receiving services at the Department of Health. Books were collected at all Black Hills Federal Credit Union locations and Rapid City Fire Department’s Station 1.
RAPID CITY, SD
hubcityradio.com

Reports of false alarm shootings at schools all across South Dakota

MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- Authorities this morning responded to a report of an active shooter at Mitchell High School. Dispatch received the call at around 9:20 AM. Mitchell Schools Superintendent Joe Graves. Mitchell police, South Dakota DCI agents, the Davison County Sheriff’s Office, the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office, and Mitchell Fire and...
MITCHELL, SD
newscenter1.tv

Why is Wind Cave so important to the Lakota people?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wind Cave National Park held a celebration for Native American Day with guest speakers, a hoop dance and a food truck. “It’s our emergence story. This is where we came onto this earth, onto this world from where we were before,” Native American Affairs Liaison for the National Park Service, Dorothy Firecloud, said.
RAPID CITY, SD
mitchellnow.com

Rapid City lawmaker calls for special session on grocery tax repeal

Representative Phil Jensen of Rapid City is calling for a special session on November 3 to discuss repealing South Dakota’s sales tax on food. Governor Noem last month said she supports the repeal. Her two opponents in South Dakota’s gubernatorial race, Democrat Jamie Smith and Libertarian Tracey Quint, also support the repeal. A bill that would have repealed the sales tax on groceries was defeated this past legislative session. Democrats in the legislature have long advocated for the repeal, which is expected to save South Dakotans around $100 million annually. The November 3rd special session would take place just five days before the November election.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Vast majority of gun deaths in South Dakota are suicides

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2019, 113 people in South Dakota died by gun violence; averaging more than two people every week. The startling fact is that 87 percent of those deaths were by suicide. “The highest firearm suicide rates...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Winter, coupled with holiday season, can spark deadly fires

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the holiday season approaching, fire safety is crucial. While the holidays are fun and exciting, holiday festivities can create unique fire hazards. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, residential fires increase during the colder months and are primarily caused by electrical malfunctions, heating, or...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Museum of Geology unveils a special exhibit for National Fossil Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Museum of Geology at South Dakota Mines celebrated National Fossil Day on Wednesday with the unveiling of a temporary special exhibit. The 13th annual National Fossil Day was celebrated at South Dakota Mines with paleontologists from across the Black Hills gathering to show the importance of the field.
RAPID CITY, SD

