UPDATE: Missing Wausau-area teen found safe
A 17-year-old Wausau-area girl reported missing has been found and is safe, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. Morgan Torrens was found at a home in Wausau on Tuesday. No additional details have been released.
WSAW
Wausau teen last seen on Sept. 19 found safe
drydenwire.com
UPDATE: 15-Year-Old Girl Remains In Critical Conditon Following Monday's Crash
BARRON COUNTY -- The following is an updated press release from Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald in relation to the single-vehicle crash on Monday night that has led to the death of a 14-year-old teenage girl, a second in critical condition, and a third with serious injuries. Press Release. As...
Court documents detail alleged Clintonville carjacker's whereabouts during chase
Seth Genereau is accused of stealing vehicles and, at one point, breaking into a home and stealing more than $200,000 in cash from a homeowner.
WBAY Green Bay
Tribal police enforce curfew after attempted armed break-in at Menominee Indian High School
KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menominee Indian School District shortened sports practices and tribal police are enforcing a 9 P.M. curfew for juveniles after an attempted break-in at Menominee Indian High School Tuesday night. The school district says security photos show the person was carrying what appeared to be an...
spmetrowire.com
One dead following Wednesday morning crash
The Wisconsin State Patrol says one person died following a Wednesday morning crash just outside of Stevens Point. A 43-year-old Stevens Point woman, whose name is being withheld pending notification of the family, died after a single-vehicle collision on North Second St. According to a news release from the State...
wiproud.com
Wood Co. Sheriff investigating suspicious death
WOOD COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected drug overdose after a body was found in the town of Cranmoor. According to information from the sheriff’s office, the body of 41-year-old Jeffery Manley was found in an outbuilding on his property.
wearegreenbay.com
Menominee Indian High School provides update on overnight situation
KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – School officials have released more information after an overnight incident at Menominee Indian High School where security cameras captured an individual with a possible assault rifle and pistol. Sports practices and after-school activities were shortened due to the potential threat toward the high school all...
WSAW
Sheriff’s Department investigating death in Wood County
TOWN OF CRANMOOR, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the town of Cranmoor. According to a press release, the body of 41-year-old Jeffery Manley was found in an outbuilding on his property. Manley had not been seen for nearly two weeks and had been reported missing. The sheriff’s department was actively investigating his disappearance.
whby.com
Fire destroys Shawano County barn; pigs killed
TOWN OF ANGELICA, Wis. — Fire destroys a barn in Shawano County. Crews were called to the barn in the town of Angelica around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Pigs that were inside the barn at the time did not survive. No human injuries were reported. The cause of the fire...
WJFW-TV
One person killed in a crash in Portage Co.
PORTAGE COUNTY (WJFW) - One person died in a traffic accident on southbound I-39 and North 2nd Street in Portage Co. Wednesday morning. At 8:44 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on the interstate. According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the vehicle was traveling south when it entered the median and struck a bridge pillar.
WSAW
Portage County investigators say 1984 case thought to be murder now ruled accidental death
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities have now ruled the 1984 death of Janet Raasch an accident. Janet Raasch was reported missing 38 years ago today. Investigators said she was hitchhiking at the time of her disappearance. Her remains were found near the intersection of Highway 54 and J outside Plover by hunters a month later after she was reported missing.
CBS 58
Officials seek help finding missing Sheboygan man
PEARSON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Langlade County Sheriff's Office took to social media over the weekend to request help locating a missing man last seen in Pearson. 58-year-old Adam Krause, a resident of Sheboygan, was last seen on September 30 at around 7:00 p.m. He was in a paddle boat leaving Joanie and Stub's East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake.
spmetrowire.com
One woman dies in Monday crash
One woman is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Monday. A passerby called 911 at 10:21 a.m. on Oct. 10 to report a single-vehicle collision near mile marker 164 on I-39. The vehicle drifted over the median and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The vehicle then entered an east-side ditch and rolled several times.
WJFW-TV
One killed in a fatal crash on I-39 Monday
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Rapids Man Appears in Court for Attempting to Kill a Relative
A Wisconsin Rapids man appeared in Wood County Court for attempting to kill a relative. According to investigators, Tommy Ehrisman went into the bedroom of a female relative who was living with him and put a pillow over her face. He stopped and told her to call the police. Ehrisman said he had been having thoughts of self-harm. He’s being charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and suffocation.
Marathon County woman convicted on distribution charge, admits selling “pounds” of methamphetamine
A Birnamwood woman who admitted she sold multiple pounds of methamphetamine will spend 66 months in prison after being sentenced on federal drug distribution charges, according to a U.S. Dept. of Justice news release. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Sarah Waggoner,...
wrcitytimes.com
Wisconsin Rapids woman dead following I-39 crash
Marathon County Felony Mugshots: Oct. 13, 2022
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case. If felony charges are verified...
merrillfotonews.com
Downtown Merrill scene of a small fire Monday morning
The contents of an open-top trailer being pulled behind a vehicle erupted into flames on Monday morning, Oct. 10, 2022, around 9:00 a.m. in Merrill’s downtown shopping area. Initially, the small flames were attacked with a handheld fire extinguisher while the vehicle and trailer were parked in front of the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store on E. Main St. in Merrill. That proved ineffective.
