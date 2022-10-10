ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

WSAW

Wausau teen last seen on Sept. 19 found safe

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 17-year-old girl reported missing on Sept. 19 was found safe in Wausau Tuesday night. Morgan Torrens was located in the city of Wausau. The Sheriff’s Department thanks everyone for their help.
WAUSAU, WI
County
Marathon County, WI
City
Marathon, WI
Marathon County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
spmetrowire.com

One dead following Wednesday morning crash

The Wisconsin State Patrol says one person died following a Wednesday morning crash just outside of Stevens Point. A 43-year-old Stevens Point woman, whose name is being withheld pending notification of the family, died after a single-vehicle collision on North Second St. According to a news release from the State...
STEVENS POINT, WI
wiproud.com

Wood Co. Sheriff investigating suspicious death

WOOD COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected drug overdose after a body was found in the town of Cranmoor. According to information from the sheriff’s office, the body of 41-year-old Jeffery Manley was found in an outbuilding on his property.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Menominee Indian High School provides update on overnight situation

KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – School officials have released more information after an overnight incident at Menominee Indian High School where security cameras captured an individual with a possible assault rifle and pistol. Sports practices and after-school activities were shortened due to the potential threat toward the high school all...
KESHENA, WI
WSAW

Sheriff’s Department investigating death in Wood County

TOWN OF CRANMOOR, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the town of Cranmoor. According to a press release, the body of 41-year-old Jeffery Manley was found in an outbuilding on his property. Manley had not been seen for nearly two weeks and had been reported missing. The sheriff’s department was actively investigating his disappearance.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Fire destroys Shawano County barn; pigs killed

TOWN OF ANGELICA, Wis. — Fire destroys a barn in Shawano County. Crews were called to the barn in the town of Angelica around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Pigs that were inside the barn at the time did not survive. No human injuries were reported. The cause of the fire...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

One person killed in a crash in Portage Co.

PORTAGE COUNTY (WJFW) - One person died in a traffic accident on southbound I-39 and North 2nd Street in Portage Co. Wednesday morning. At 8:44 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on the interstate. According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the vehicle was traveling south when it entered the median and struck a bridge pillar.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
Public Safety
Tattoo
CBS 58

Officials seek help finding missing Sheboygan man

PEARSON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Langlade County Sheriff's Office took to social media over the weekend to request help locating a missing man last seen in Pearson. 58-year-old Adam Krause, a resident of Sheboygan, was last seen on September 30 at around 7:00 p.m. He was in a paddle boat leaving Joanie and Stub's East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake.
PEARSON, WI
spmetrowire.com

One woman dies in Monday crash

One woman is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Monday. A passerby called 911 at 10:21 a.m. on Oct. 10 to report a single-vehicle collision near mile marker 164 on I-39. The vehicle drifted over the median and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The vehicle then entered an east-side ditch and rolled several times.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

One killed in a fatal crash on I-39 Monday

PORTAGE COUNTY (WJFW) - One person died in a one-vehicle crash in Portage Co. Monday morning. The crash happened on I-39 northbound at mile marker 164 just before 10:30 a.m. According to a press release from the Portage County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle drifted into the median, over corrected causing the vehicle to cross both lanes of north-bound traffic, where it entered the east ditch and rolled several times.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Rapids Man Appears in Court for Attempting to Kill a Relative

A Wisconsin Rapids man appeared in Wood County Court for attempting to kill a relative. According to investigators, Tommy Ehrisman went into the bedroom of a female relative who was living with him and put a pillow over her face. He stopped and told her to call the police. Ehrisman said he had been having thoughts of self-harm. He’s being charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and suffocation.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Wisconsin Rapids woman dead following I-39 crash

PORTAGE COUNTY – A south Wood County woman was killed and another person was injured, following an Oct. 10 traffic accident. The one-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. on northbound I-39 at mile marker No. 164. “The vehicle drifted into the median, overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Felony Mugshots: Oct. 13, 2022

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case. If felony charges are verified...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Downtown Merrill scene of a small fire Monday morning

The contents of an open-top trailer being pulled behind a vehicle erupted into flames on Monday morning, Oct. 10, 2022, around 9:00 a.m. in Merrill’s downtown shopping area. Initially, the small flames were attacked with a handheld fire extinguisher while the vehicle and trailer were parked in front of the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store on E. Main St. in Merrill. That proved ineffective.
MERRILL, WI

