Georgia State

Georgia State
fox5atlanta.com

Warnock-Walker debate: How to watch Georgia Senate candidates

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The race for U.S. Senate in Georgia continues to heat up. Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat Raphael Warnock will square off for the first and only time Friday night in Savannah. The debate will be broadcast on Nexstar stations in Savannah, Columbus and Augusta as well as on FOX 5 Atlanta.
wabe.org

Survey: Georgia professors upset with tenure changes

A new survey of professors at Georgia’s public colleges and universities shows most respondents are unhappy with recent changes to the tenure process. UNG professor Matthew Boedy is the president of the Georgia conference of the American Association of University Professors, which conducted the survey. He says 972 faculty members responded from all 26 University System of Georgia (USG) schools. USG data show it employs more than 11,700 full-time faculty members. Sixty-nine percent of those who responded have tenure.
nowhabersham.com

Today is last day to register to vote in Nov. 8 election

Today is the last day to register to vote in Georgia’s upcoming November 8 election. It’s also important to make sure election officials have your correct address and information if you’ve moved. To confirm your registration and find out about polling places and how to vote, visit...
DELCO.Today

Georgia Is the Next State on Wawa’s New Store List

The first Georgia location of a Wawa convenience store should open by 2024 as the chain continues to expand, writes Beth McKibben for atlanta.eater.com. The popular convenience store chain has been finding success with new locations in Florida, so the company announced Oct. 5 that nearby Georgia is its next Southeastern target.
WRDW-TV

Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
WALB 10

Social Security benefits set to increase by 8.7% in 2023; Georgians react

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Social Security Administration is now stating that they will increase benefits by 8.7% starting in January 2023. WALB spoke with community leaders and attendees at the Albany Area YMCA about their support for seniors’ financial burdens. Many seniors WALB spoke with on Thursday say...
ALBANY, GA

