This is an affordable way to get into classic car collecting. Plenty of people think they need to have hundreds of thousands of dollars sitting around to get into collecting classic cars. That’s the case if you’re going for the big fish, the white whale cars everybody seems to swoon over and are in immaculate, showroom condition. However, you can cut your teeth on something far more affordable, like this 1953 Buick Special, offered by Freije & Freije's Upper Midwest Auction on October 15th in Glencoe, MN.

GLENCOE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO