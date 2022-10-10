Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
Here Is The 2024 Chevy Trax
GM just pulled the sheets on the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax, unveiling a fresh generation for The General’s entry-level crossover. Outside, the 2024 Chevy Trax incorporates Chevrolet’s latest ICE-based design language, taking after the Chevy Blazer crossover. The latest Trax also boasts new exterior dimensions that are longer, lower, and wider than the preceding model.
gmauthority.com
Here’s Why Your 2021-2022 Cadillac Escalade Rear Window May Not Open
Some Cadillac Escalade customers may notice that the rear window glass in the liftgate will not open as expected. Luckily, a possible cause for this issue has been identified, as has a potential fix. As published by GM TechLink, the rear window glass in the liftgate of some 2021 Cadillac...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Equinox Recalled For Loose Seat Height-Adjust Pivot Bolt
GM has issued a product recall for certain examples of the 2022 Chevy Equinox and 2023 Chevy Equinox due to an issue related to the compact crossover’s seat height-adjust pivot bolt for the driver’s seat. The problem: affected vehicles fitted with power driver seats not equipped with the...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Tahoe Lease Offered Nationwide In October 2022
For October 2022, a Chevy Tahoe lease is available nationwide on the 2022 Tahoe 4WD LT for $619 per month for 36 months, and on the 2023 Chevy Tahoe 4WD LT Preferred Equipment Group for $649 per month for 36 months, for current lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle.
How Many Miles Can a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Go on a Full Tank?
The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is a great small SUV deal for the money. How many miles can it travel on a full tank? The post How Many Miles Can a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Go on a Full Tank? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Rule The Road in This 1953 Buick Special Convertible
This is an affordable way to get into classic car collecting. Plenty of people think they need to have hundreds of thousands of dollars sitting around to get into collecting classic cars. That’s the case if you’re going for the big fish, the white whale cars everybody seems to swoon over and are in immaculate, showroom condition. However, you can cut your teeth on something far more affordable, like this 1953 Buick Special, offered by Freije & Freije's Upper Midwest Auction on October 15th in Glencoe, MN.
The 2023 Chevy Colorado Is a New Mid-Size Truck
The 2023 Chevy Colorado marks the third generation of this mid-size truck. What does it offer? The post The 2023 Chevy Colorado Is a New Mid-Size Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Colorado In Sterling Gray Metallic: First Live Photos
GM pulled the sheets on the all-new 2023 Chevy Colorado last July, revealing the latest third generation for the midsize pickup truck. Updates include new exterior styling, an overhauled interior, a revised platform, a new powertrain lineup, new safety features, and a new exterior paint color palette. Today, we get to see one of these new colors, Sterling Gray Metallic, on a 2023 Colorado LT.
gmauthority.com
2022 Chevy Trailblazer Heated Seat Retrofit Under Way
Some 2022 Chevy Trailblazer customers may have been affected by a recent constraint on the heated seats feature, but luckily, heated seats are now available for a free dealer retrofit per a new GM customer satisfaction program. Previously, certain units of the 2022 Chevy Trailblazer were under constraint for the...
gmauthority.com
New Photos Show 2024 Silverado HD Work Truck’s Unique Fascia
Last month, GM revealed the refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD, which brings an updated exterior, an overhauled interior, powertrain improvements, as well as capability gains. However, Chevy only showed off the range-topping High Country trim during the truck’s big debut. Today, we’re bringing you a glimpse of what appears to be a 2024 Silverado HD in Work Truck (WT) trim.
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Already Up For Sale
Making its big debut earlier this year, the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V is laden with superlatives – not only is it the quickest and most powerful production model to ever wear the Cadillac Escalade nameplate, it’s also the most expensive production Cadillac ever made. Now, this particular example is up for grabs in a new online auction.
gmauthority.com
GM Canada Sales Up 28 Percent During Third Quarter 2022
GM Canada sales increased 28 percent to 62,075 units during the third quarter of 2022. Sales increased at Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC brands, while decreasing at Buick. “GM Canada’s results this quarter reflect sustained customer demand combined with improvements in vehicle production and dealer deliveries,” said Vice president, Sales, Service and Marketing of GM Canada, Sandor Piszar. “The team delivered impressive sales across our key products, including EVs, full-size SUVs, and full-size pickups. These results also demonstrate the full impact of Oshawa Assembly, which is building both light-duty and heavy-duty pickups across three shifts of production,” he added.
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Gets New 70th Anniversary Edition Indoor Car Cover
The 2023 Corvette C8 looks awesome, and now, customers that want to keep it looking awesome for years to come can do exactly that with this new indoor car cover. Tagged with RPO code VRZ, this new accessory is officially dubbed the Premium Indoor Car Cover in Black with Embossed 70th Anniversary Logo. The car cover is available for both the 2023 Corvette C8 Stingray and 2023 Corvette C8 Z06 models, and is offered as an LPO-level / dealer-installed accessory. Note that the cover will not fit Corvette Z06 models with the optional Z07 Performance Package.
gmauthority.com
1970 Chevelle Custom Coupe Heads To Auction
Finding that right balance between classic and modern isn’t always easy, but this 1970 Chevelle Pro Touring build looks to do exactly that. Now, this custom coupe will soon find a new owner as it heads to auction later this month at no reserve. Outside, this 1970 Chevelle gives...
gmauthority.com
Base 2023 Chevy Colorado Engine Gets L2R Designation
The 2023 Chevy Colorado will receive a new RPO code for its base turbocharged 2.7L I4 engine. GM Authority has exclusively learned that lower-output version of the 2.7L I4 L3B engine will carry the L2R designation. The mill is the base engine in the overhauled midsize pickup truck, offered as standard in the 2023 Colorado Work Truck (WT) and LT models.
gmauthority.com
C8 Corvette Recalled In Australia Over Non-Compliant Lighting
GM Australia has issued a recall for 109 units of the C8 Chevy Corvette over an issue related to the mid-engine sports car’s lighting system. Per a report from Australian car website CarExpert, affected units of the C8 Chevy Corvette will turn on the primary headlamps, taillights, parking lamps, and license plate lamps during the day time when the primary light switch is set to automatic. In these conditions, the daytime running lights will also be turned off.
gmauthority.com
GMC Acadia Discount Offers Up To $3,000 Off In October 2022
In October 2022, a GMC Acadia discount offers a cash allowance of up to $3,000 in select U.S. regions when leasing the 2022 GMC Acadia and 2023 GMC Acadia. Buyers can also get up to $1,000 off 2022 models and $500 off 2023 models when purchasing outright. The Professional Grade...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado EV To Offer Bidirectional Charging Capability
All-electric vehicles offer myriad benefits, not the least of which is impressive energy storage capabilities. That includes the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV, which will offer bidirectional charging capable of providing backup energy to a home when properly equipped. GM recently announced a collaborative effort with residential solar technology and energy...
gmauthority.com
GM Files To Trademark Sidewinder For Electronic Vehicle Steering Control
GM has filed to trademark the Sidewinder name, GM Authority has learned. Filed on October 5th, 2022 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the application is assigned serial number 97620755. The application carries a Goods and Services description of “Electronic controllers for steering systems for motor land vehicles.”
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Stingray And Z06 Custom VIN No Longer Available To Order
Since the launch of the Corvette C8, GM has offered the mid-engine sports car with all kinds of options, ranging from various interior colorways to carbon fiber packages and everything in between. Recently, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Corvette has just had one of its least popular options pulled – a custom Customer VIN option.
