Chip’s Good Word: Fab Over 40 contest
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – You’ve got a chance to invest in the treatment and a cure for Breast Cancer, and support a local resident at the same time. Brianna Edge from Rossville is taking part in the opening round of the Fab Over 40 contest. Brianna works as a...
The Caring Place – Groundbreaking & Coat Drive
We were joined on Mix Mornings by Corrine Freeman with The Caring Place. The Caring Place offers many resource connections for individuals who are facing challenges, and every year they partners with businesses in the community for their annual coat drive. Corrine talked about dropping off gently used jackets, scarfs, and gloves at local businesses that have a drop-off box.
Brainerd Community Center renamed for Chris Ramsey
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Brainerd Community Center now has a new name. It’s in honor of community leader, Chris Ramsey, Senior, who died from COVID in January of last year. He’s admired for his contributions to addressing health care disparities among Chattanooga’s minority community. Ramsey played...
New Mountaintop Community Unveiled on Aetna Mountain
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- On the summit of Aetna Mountain in southwestern Hamilton County, a new future for its development was unveiled Thursday morning. An expansion to the Black Creek community was announced in front of a crowd including local officials such as Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly and Hamilton County Deputy Mayor Cory Gearrin.
Chattanooga begins week of youth-centered events
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Monday night kicks off a week of events geared toward Chattanooga youth during Hamilton County Schools’ Fall Break. The city’s interim director of community safety, Chris Sands, says an uptick in crime usually happens during the scheduled time off. He says Chattanooga wants to...
TN Achieves needs 152 mentors for Hamilton County in next 2 weeks
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – With a deadline approaching, our area still needs a lot of volunteers to help out rising college students. The deadline to sign up to be a tnAchieves mento is October 21. And Hamilton County still needs 152 mentors for our local students. The state...
From The Archives: 1992 Ketner’s Mill Fair
WHITWELL, Tennessee (WDEF) – Ketner’s Mill is a testament to the old ways. And so is the annual fall festival at the mill. This year’s Ketner’s Mill Country Arts & Crafts Fair is Saturday and Sunday in the Sequatchie Valley near Whitwell. The event offers the...
Dade County reflects on local nonprofit documentary
TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) — It’s lights, camera, action in Dade County!. The community is getting ready for a local screening of the film “Free Puppies,” which follows the works of a local pet-centered nonprofit. The Dade County Pet Project’s focus is to prevent “unwanted litters of...
PLANetizen
Chattanooga Plans to Convert Hotel to Supportive Housing
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly is urging his city to support a 70-unit permanent supportive housing project slated for a local hotel, reports David Floyd in the Times Free Press. The property would be purchased with $2.79 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and requires rezoning to make way for converting it into housing.
Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?
There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
Walker County Town Hall promotes two upcoming developments
WALKER COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — The Walker Co. Government hosted a town hall meeting tonight to discuss updates on two major community developments. Local politicians believe county residents will only benefit from them. County Chairman Shannon Whitfield says he’s heard from some in the community saying they still use...
Celebration of life, candlelight vigil held for Chattanooga drag pioneer Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On Sunday night, friends and family gathered at Ross's Landing to honor the life of a pivotal member of the Drag Community in Chattanooga. Fannie Mae Charles, also known as Mama Charles, was found dead of a heart attack in a vehicle on Thursday, October 6th according to her friends.
Local breweries hold blood donation competition
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Give a pint of blood, get a pint of suds. This year’s Battle of the Brews blood drive kicked off Wednesday afternoon. Those wanting to donate blood for those in need were able to do so Wednesday at Wanderlinger Brewing Company between 3 and 7 p-m.
The Haunted Hilltop
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Striving to bring you the best-haunted attraction in the South! The Haunted Hilltop offers more than all the others combined, you will find at The Haunted Hilltop, a huge haunted house, a dark maze, the longest vortex tunnel in the SOUTH!, Plus a Long haunted hayride through the woods, a corn field, a Very nice concession stand, a bonfire, restrooms, a large screen TV outside playing your favorite scary movie and a Halloween gift shop!!
Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government to keep receiving health benefits
An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
Wamp Picks Former Police Chief as Special Advisor
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — County Mayor Weston Wamp has hired former Chattanooga Police Chief David Robby as a special advisor. Wamp says he began thinking about a position for Roddy after he won the election, and will giving Roddy the responsibility of increasing efficiency throughout the county government. “We’re asking...
Summerville Presents a Trains & Tracks Expo Trains, Live Demonstrations & Interactive Family Fun
Summerville Main Street will host a Trains & Tracks Expo at the Historic Summerville Depot on Saturday and Sunday, October 15-16. Hours of operation for the event on Saturday, October 15 will be 10:00 am-3:00 pm and Sunday, October 16 from 11:00 am-3:00pm. Admission is free to the public. The expo is a great way to spend the day whether you’re an avid modeler or just looking for a fun and interesting day out with the family. The Trains & Tracks Expo is designed for children of all ages; for modelers, collectors, and enthusiasts; for families in search of good old-fashioned fun; and for the simply curious.
18 Best & Fun Things to Do in Calhoun (GA)
Calhoun is a flourishing city in Gordon County, Georgia. It is also the seat of Gordon County. The city has a population of 16,948 people. Calhoun has many historical destinations and businesses. The city also has playgrounds, recreational facilities, art galleries, theaters, museums, parks, etc. There are many activities for...
Mayor Kelly Unveils Permanent Supportive Housing Proposal For Revitalization Of Derelict Airport Inn
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly on Tuesday asked the City Council to support a plan to revitalize a dilapidated motel to support more than 70 new units of permanent supportive housing. The city has purchased the boarded-up motel, formerly the Airport Inn, which once rezoned will transform from a community nuisance...
CHI Memorial Releases an Update on their Cyber Attack
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- After a recent cyber attack that postponed patient procedures and potentially exposed private records of patients, CHI Memorial and its parent company has released a statement on their ongoing process to recover from the attack. The statement from CHI Memorial’s parent company CommonSpirit Health reads as follows:...
