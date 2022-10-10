ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

cn2.com

Hometown Vet Providing Care to All Animals In The Tri-County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A new doctor is in town. It’s the Top Gun Veterinarian Service and they’re here in Rock Hill. They help don’t just help your cats and dogs, but animals of all shapes and sizes. The vet has been operating out of a truck since 2019, bringing care to where ever it’s needed.
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Picture of The Day – National Farmer’s Day

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN NEWS) – It’s National Farmers Day! Cotton Hills Farm in Chester County sharing this photo says its proud to be the fourth and fifth generation of the Wilson family to work on their land. #Thankafarmer. Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day!...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

2022 Fort Mill School District Candidates

Fort Mill, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – “The Mission of the Fort Mill School District, distinguished by a tradition of excellence, is to put “Children First” by providing a progressive and challenging education which gives our students and community the opportunity to achieve their greatest potential.” – Fort Mill School District.
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

New Permanent Home for Memory & Movement Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An area non-profit that caters to families throughout both North & South Carolina (and beyond) holding a grand opening for its new office. Memory & Movement Charlotte focuses on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s patients, but just as importantly, they also focus on their families.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

CN2’s Pets of the Week Featuring – Maria and Dylan

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Maria and Dylan are both looking for their furr-ever home. She is spayed, vaccinated, micro chipped and tested. She has been at the rescue now for almost half that time and deserves a home to call her very own. The rescue says she...
YORK COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Cassatt Resident spent years developing a park for his community

CASSATT, S.C. — David Stokes Jr. is a lifelong resident of the rural community of Cassatt. The unincorporated area of the town is located between Camden and Bethune and only has one intersection, but it's home to many like Stokes. In 2007, he bought land from another resident back and decided to transform the space into a community park called, "Stokes Legacy Park" which he says he named after his father, who he says was a good man.
CASSATT, SC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Downtown Monroe businesses leaning into growing music scene

MONROE, N.C. — The music and entertainment scene in Monroe is changing, thanks to explosive growth among new businesses. Business owners across the downtown area said Monroe is creating its own version of Nashville’s Music Row. On a typical Thursday, Friday or Saturday night in Monroe, the streets...
MONROE, NC
FOX Carolina

Efforts to preserve historic church in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A piece of Upstate history is listed on the national register and one organization is making efforts to preserve and protect the historic structure,. The Mulberry Methodist Episcopal Church in Cherokee County sits where Union and Cherokee Counties meet. It’s listed on The National...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Chester Co. School Board Candidate Forum

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We are less than a month away from Election 2022. In Chester County several school board seats are open and there are many candidates looking for their chance to serve. The Chester County School District Teacher Forum holding an event this week, giving...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

4 police departments in Gaston County search for chiefs

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Four police agencies in Gaston County are searching for chiefs. Gastonia, Belmont, Mount Holly and the Gastonia Police Department are experiencing retirements and leadership transitions. In the video at the top of this webpage, learn more about the rare turnovers in the county. VIDEO: Gastonia...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

CN2 Athlete of the Week – FM 4X State Swim Champion

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Sports sits down with this Week’s Athlete of the Week Oliva Corbi. Ever since its debut in 1992, CN2 has become an integral part of the community providing quality programming and video production services.
ROCK HILL, SC

