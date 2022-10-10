Read full article on original website
CN2 Today – Old Town Theatre Company Presents- The Death of Dracula
ROCK HILL ,S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Old Town Theatre Company presents “The Death of Dracula in the courtyard of the Mercantile on East White Street in Rock Hil!
Hometown Vet Providing Care to All Animals In The Tri-County
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A new doctor is in town. It’s the Top Gun Veterinarian Service and they’re here in Rock Hill. They help don’t just help your cats and dogs, but animals of all shapes and sizes. The vet has been operating out of a truck since 2019, bringing care to where ever it’s needed.
CN2 Picture of The Day – National Farmer’s Day
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN NEWS) – It’s National Farmers Day! Cotton Hills Farm in Chester County sharing this photo says its proud to be the fourth and fifth generation of the Wilson family to work on their land. #Thankafarmer. Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day!...
2022 Fort Mill School District Candidates
Fort Mill, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – “The Mission of the Fort Mill School District, distinguished by a tradition of excellence, is to put “Children First” by providing a progressive and challenging education which gives our students and community the opportunity to achieve their greatest potential.” – Fort Mill School District.
CN2 Newscast – School Board Seats, Veterinarian for All Animals, PGA and Volleyball
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In Chester County several school board seats are open and there are many candidates looking for their chance to serve. It’s the Top Gun Veterinarian Service and they’re here in Rock Hill. They help not just to your cats and dogs,...
New Permanent Home for Memory & Movement Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An area non-profit that caters to families throughout both North & South Carolina (and beyond) holding a grand opening for its new office. Memory & Movement Charlotte focuses on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s patients, but just as importantly, they also focus on their families.
CN2’s Pets of the Week Featuring – Maria and Dylan
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Maria and Dylan are both looking for their furr-ever home. She is spayed, vaccinated, micro chipped and tested. She has been at the rescue now for almost half that time and deserves a home to call her very own. The rescue says she...
Video Of Dog Not Being Adopted In Gaston County Goes Viral
GASTONIA, N.C. — A video of dog not getting adopted or even acknowledged at an adoption event in Gaston County is now viral. Video of the dog “Smoky” sitting in a cage as he watches other dogs get attention has been viewed more than four million times.
521 Litter: Indian Land resident voluntarily cleaning highway trash
Every week, one of the busiest highways in Indian Land gets some tender, love, and care, but it's the person who's keeping it clean that may surprise you -- an 81-year-old woman named Joan.
Cotswold Chick-fil-A could be replaced with drive-thru only restaurant
CHARLOTTE — A busy Charlotte Chick-fil-A may be demolished and replaced with a drive-thru only restaurant. The restaurant is located in Cotswold near Randolph Road, an area that’s always clogged with traffic. Renderings of the project show the new Chick-fil-A will not have indoor dining. Instead, it will...
Cassatt Resident spent years developing a park for his community
CASSATT, S.C. — David Stokes Jr. is a lifelong resident of the rural community of Cassatt. The unincorporated area of the town is located between Camden and Bethune and only has one intersection, but it's home to many like Stokes. In 2007, he bought land from another resident back and decided to transform the space into a community park called, "Stokes Legacy Park" which he says he named after his father, who he says was a good man.
Charlotte radio legend 'Chatty Hattie' inducted into Black Radio Hall of Fame
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — She’s a native Charlottean who became a legendary radio personality. Her given name, recorded in the family Bible, is Hattie Leeper. By the time she was a teenager and on the air at WGIV radio, she was “Chatty” Hattie. Back in those days,...
Downtown Monroe businesses leaning into growing music scene
MONROE, N.C. — The music and entertainment scene in Monroe is changing, thanks to explosive growth among new businesses. Business owners across the downtown area said Monroe is creating its own version of Nashville’s Music Row. On a typical Thursday, Friday or Saturday night in Monroe, the streets...
Efforts to preserve historic church in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A piece of Upstate history is listed on the national register and one organization is making efforts to preserve and protect the historic structure,. The Mulberry Methodist Episcopal Church in Cherokee County sits where Union and Cherokee Counties meet. It’s listed on The National...
Chester Co. School Board Candidate Forum
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We are less than a month away from Election 2022. In Chester County several school board seats are open and there are many candidates looking for their chance to serve. The Chester County School District Teacher Forum holding an event this week, giving...
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Amusement Park in South Carolina
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after it shuts its doors. In northern South Carolina, you'll find what was once a popular family destination that now sits decaying in the middle of nowhere. Keep reading to learn more.
Two killed in crash on Middendorf Road in Chesterfield County, S.C.
There is no immediate word on possible injuries. CMS data has shown that English learners aren’t doing as well in science and math. It hasn't taken long for Rhule's replacement to earn the same level of trust from the team. Gaston County's new drug diversion program starts in three...
Lake Wylie thrift shop offers gently-used goods with a good cause
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — The small town of Lake Wylie, South Carolina is well-known for its spectacular location right on the lake, with all of the amenities of lake living: boating, fishing, swimming, water-skiing, and more. Lake Wylie is also the location of a very special non-profit, Sweet Repeat...
4 police departments in Gaston County search for chiefs
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Four police agencies in Gaston County are searching for chiefs. Gastonia, Belmont, Mount Holly and the Gastonia Police Department are experiencing retirements and leadership transitions. In the video at the top of this webpage, learn more about the rare turnovers in the county. VIDEO: Gastonia...
CN2 Athlete of the Week – FM 4X State Swim Champion
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Sports sits down with this Week’s Athlete of the Week Oliva Corbi. Ever since its debut in 1992, CN2 has become an integral part of the community providing quality programming and video production services.
