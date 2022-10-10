ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Charlotte County man receives RV from neighbor after his home was destroyed by Ian

By Samantha Serbin
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — In Charlotte County, you can find homes that look relatively unscathed sitting right next to houses that look like the four walls were blown away.

Many in the Holiday Estates community have orange stickers in the front reading, ‘unsafe. Do not enter.’

Hurricane Ian turned many homes in this community into smithereens. Fortunately, a majority of residents were not in town for the winter season yet.

“If you drive down this street which I just did, it’s amazing. one trailer you’ll see, it’s inexplicable, will almost be intact, the next one looks like a bomb went off. There’s nothing left,” Kim Kresner said.

Driving down Kingfisher Drive, you can see bedrooms from the front yard and kitchens now open to the elements.

James Crowley flew into Englewood the night before Ian made landfall and quickly decided to leave.

“I knew to get out, I tried to stay as long as I could, but at 5 o’clock, it was getting real windy and stormy and I said… turned the water off, power, got in the van, and took off,” he said.

His house is now one with an orange tag signifying he can’t go inside. When he came back to Englewood from Leesburg three days after Ian, he was devastated to see his home ripped to shreds.

“I looked at the place and went, oh my Lord. It was just totally wiped out,” Crowley said.

But among all the damage, friendships in Holiday Estates thrive. Crowley will have a place to live while he rebuilds because his neighbor Bob Steneck sold him his RV.

“We’re a close-knit group here,” Steneck said. His wife is currently flying to Arizona to pick up their RV and drive it to Florida for Crowley.

It’s that sort of friendship that’s driving so many to stay in Southwest Florida. However, for others, the sense of community makes the damage that much more devastating.

“That’s a part of the heartbreak… not only the damage to your seasonal places and maybe never coming back here for the winter… but also, are you going to get to see your friends anymore? Or are they just going to take down their trailers and move on because we’ve decided the risk is too much,” Kesner said.

Comments / 2

Kell
3d ago

Such an inspiring story, Thank you for sharing and we are wishing you the very best. This storm effected all of us, but we have to help those who need more than ourselves.

Reply
2
