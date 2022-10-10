Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Influential Boston Educator, 91, Stabbed Multiple Times in Franklin Park
The victim of Tuesday night's stabbing in Franklin Park is a 91-year-old woman, who was stabbed multiple times, according to Boston police. Civil rights icon Jean McGuire — a former Boston School Committee member and the first Black woman elected to the panel, as well as the longtime head of the Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity, or METCO, was attacked while walking her dog.
nbcboston.com
Serious Crash Reported in Wilmington
Police and fire are at the scene of a serious crash on Route 38 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, on Wednesday night. Wilmington fire said on Twitter shortly before 8 p.m. that the crash was on Route 38 at the Woburn line. The Jaws of Life had to be used to extricate two people, they said.
nbcboston.com
Middle School Custodian Speaks After Arrest on Child Enticement Charges
A custodian at a middle school Rockland, Massachusetts, is on leave after he was arrested on child enticement charges in East Bridgewater, the district superintendent confirmed Tuesday. Peter Tolan, 58, was arrested by East Bridgewater Police this week. Police allege that Tolan was sending sexually explicit messages to someone he...
nbcboston.com
The Best Wine to Fall For This Season
It's time for wine! If you're a wine-sipping connoisseur, sit back, relax and learn about some of the best wines for the fall season. TJ Douglas, co-owner and CEO of The Urban Grape, refuses to allow people to be intimidated by wine. He explains why Pinot Noir, a Boston favorite, is one of the most versatile varietals on the market.
nbcboston.com
Author of ‘Neighborhood Lines' Discusses Unlikely Friendship In His Bold, Honest Novel About Boston
If you need something to listen to on your commute, put this on your list. Local author Michael Patrick Murphy just came out with an audio version of his novel, Neighborhood Lines. It’s a story based on his friendship with Cornell Mills, who was Murphy’s classmate at BC High School...
nbcboston.com
Person Stabbed in Franklin Park, Boston Police Say
The Boston Police Department is investigating a stabbing Tuesday night in Franklin Park. The attack happened on Playstead Road in Roxbury. Police were called around 8:50 p.m. Authorities have not given any information about who was stabbed. The victim was taken to an area hospital, and that person's condition was not known to police.
nbcboston.com
Downtown Boston Steakhouse That Closed During the Pandemic Set to Reopen
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A steakhouse in downtown Boston that has been shuttered since the start of the pandemic is planning to open back up. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com website, Boston Chops in Downtown Crossing is looking to open back up, with the listing from Boston Urban Hospitality saying that "Our Downtown Crossing location of Boston Chops, is looking to reopen after being closed since 2020....Boston Chops Downtown features 3 private event spaces, a large main dining room, and a beautiful bar." The listing also mentions that the restaurant plans to be open for dinner from five to seven nights a week, "based on Theatre and Private Event business."
nbcboston.com
Report of Kidnapping in Back Bay a Misunderstanding, Police Say
A report of a possible kidnapping of a boy on Commonwealth Avenue in Back Bay was a misunderstanding, Boston police said Thursday afternoon. Police said the incident that set off the investigation took place near the Boston University East T Stop, according to police. Sources told the NBC10 Investigators that students by a BU dormitory saw what they thought was suspicious behavior: a woman getting out of a van, grabbing a boy and putting him in the van. The woman being sought is 5-foot-8 with blonde, frizzy hair and wearing blue cargo pants.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Corrections Officer Badly Hurt in Attack Making ‘Miraculous Recovery': State Rep.
The Massachusetts corrections officer severely injured when he was attacked by an inmate in August is making "a miraculous recovery," a state representative said Thursday. Matthew Tidman was left on life support after being repeatedly hit in the head by a piece of gym equipment at the Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Shirley on Aug. 31. Inmate Ray Booth has been indicted in the attack.
nbcboston.com
14-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Roxbury Is Identified
The teenager fatally shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Monday afternoon has been identified. Rasante Osorio, a 14-year-old from Dorchester, was found shot on Washington Street near Cobden Street after the shooting, about 12:18 p.m., according to a release from Boston police Wednesday. Shot multiple times, Rasante was rushed to a...
nbcboston.com
Man Hit by Delivery Van in Groton, Police Say
A man suffered serious injuries after being hit by a delivery van Wednesday night in Groton, Massachusetts, according to authorities. Emergency crews in Groton responded just after 8 p.m. to the pedestrian crash on Boston Road. Police say the victim, a man in his 50s, was taken to Lahey Clinic.
nbcboston.com
Woburn Cop Accused of Helping Plan 2017 Charlottesville Rally Placed on Leave
The Woburn Police Department says it has placed one of its officers on paid leave after learning that he allegedly participated in and helped plan the 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Mayor Scott Galvin and Police Chief Robert Rufo announced in a press release Thursday that Officer John...
nbcboston.com
Tow Truck Driver Attacked by Group of Teens in Dorchester, Police Say
Police say a group of teens attacked a tow truck driver Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Between six and eight people on motorized bikes allegedly assaulted the driver at the intersection of Seaver Street and Columbia Road. Police were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. The driver was...
nbcboston.com
Regular Service Resumes on Red Line After Shuttles Replace Buses
An issue on the track of the MBTA's Red Line led to shuttle buses replacing service in Dorchester Tuesday evening. The MBTA said in a tweet around 5 p.m. that the shuttles were running between Ashmont and Fields Corner because of a track problem. The agency later told NBC10 Boston the disruption was due to a broken rail.
nbcboston.com
Industrial Accident at Everett Scrapyard Prompts OSHA Response
A workplace incident is under investigation in Everett, Massachusetts, according to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration. NBC10 Boston witnessed a person being lifted out of an area where firefighters had been working, but the condition of that person and the details of what occurred were not immediately clear.
nbcboston.com
Smoke Pours Out of Newton Pizza Restaurant
Fire crews in Newton, Massachusetts responded overnight as smoke poured out of a restaurant at the Chestnut Hill Mall. Smoke was seen billowing from the Frank Pepe's pizza restaurant, and firefighters were in and out of the building. Additional information was not immediately available, so it's unclear what caused the...
nbcboston.com
‘Crazy': Roxbury Community Searching for Answers After 14-Year-Old Shot and Killed
Investigators and the community are searching for answers after a teen was killed and another child wounded in shootings in broad daylight in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood on Monday. The violence broke out around midday Monday. Police say they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound behind a building...
nbcboston.com
MBTA Looking to Fill 800 Jobs
In an effort to address a critical staffing shortage, the MBTA held a job fair at City Hall Plaza on Thursday, hoping to fill roughly 800 open positions. The move comes as The Federal Transit Administration orders the MBTA to correct ongoing understaffing and safety concerns. Recent understaffing has led...
nbcboston.com
Bakery and Pastry Shop to Open in Brookline's Coolidge Corner
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A bakery and pastry shop in the western suburbs is expanding to a second location not too far away. According to a source (Gary Goldblatt), Lakon Paris Patisserie in Newton Highlands is planning to open a new outlet in Brookline, with the address given indicating that it will take over a storefront by the corner of Beacon Street and Summit Avenue in the town's Coolidge Corner area. It appears that the new shop will focus on takeout as it will not have indoor seating, and based on the offerings at the original Walnut Street location, expect to see a variety of croissants along with other baked goods and pastries.
nbcboston.com
Fatal Crash Causes Major Delays on I-495 in Andover
A fatal crash caused major delays on Interstate 495 in Andover, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning. A truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was impacted by a box truck near the exit ramp while stopped in the right travel lane at around 7 a.m. on Thursday. The driver of the box truck,...
