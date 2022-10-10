PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tom Brady, by his own estimation, has faced the Pittsburgh Steelers “a lot.”. Just never quite like this. And it’s not just Brady’s jersey that’ll be different this time around when he walks onto the Acrisure Stadium (formerly Heinz Field) turf for the first time on Sunday as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s the team on the other side of the line of scrimmage, too.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO