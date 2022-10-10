ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Columbus mayor, faith leader call for end to gun violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two fatal shootings of teenagers within 48 hours have left Columbus community leaders pleading for an end to the violence. On Monday, 15-year-old Lovely Kendricks died hours after being shot in Franklin Park, according to the Columbus Division of Police. On Wednesday afternoon, 13-year-old Sinzae Reed was fatally shot in the […]
YWCA hosts 5th annual ‘Activists and Agitators’ event

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Young Women’s Christian Association held it’s 5th annual “Activists and Agitators” event on Thursday. This year’s theme was “Confronting our past, constructing our future.” The educational event was held at Mitchell Hall on Columbus State’s campus, where those in attendance were taught about the “manufactured divisions in Columbus that led […]
Law enforcement in Ross Co. are searching for a missing elderly man

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man suffering from Dementia. According to reports, 79-year-old John Cook was last seen leaving his Governors Place in the city. He is described as a white male wearing a camo OSU hat, flannel shirt, and black...
13 Ohio accused gang members arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thirteen alleged members of a street gang operating in Columbus have been arrested as part of a week-long operation. The Columbus Division of Police, in conjunction with the ATF Task Force and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4 and wrapped up the operation on […]
The Delaware County EMS Department gains national recognition

DELAWARE, Ohio — The Delaware County EMS Department’s mission is to save lives, and continues to gain widespread recognition again. The Delaware County EMS Department has gained widespread recognition at the national and state level. EMS Director Jeff Fishel reveals what he believes has led to the department's...
Mother of George Wagner IV testifies

10-year-old’s accused rapist set for trial next year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A trial date has been set for a man who has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl. Gerson Fuentes, 27, faces two charges of raping a minor under 13 after being indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury in July. The first day of Fuentes’ trial is scheduled for January […]
Catholic Dioceses of Steubenville and Columbus to merge

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF/WCMH)– The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Steubenville has proposed a merger with the Diocese of Columbus citing the declining population, low mass attendance, and economic struggles in the Ohio Valley as the reason. “My heart is broken. It feels like there is a hole in my soul, put it that way,” […]
Pickaway County Man Sentenced to Prison for Repeated OVI Offences

PICKAWAY – A man that is known to local law enforcement because of repeat offenses of operating under the influence is heading to prison. Dmitriy Shishlo, 30 of Pickaway County started his issues in Pickaway county in 2019 when an attempt to stop turned into a high-speed chase that ended in him getting arrested and charged with OVI and Failure to comply with charges. He spent only 30 days in jail out of the 180-day sentence, he was given probation and had his license suspended for two years with work driving privileges. The Judge assigned that his vehicle be controlled by an alcohol monitor with GPS. In 2020 an entry to terminate the electronic monitor was approved by the judge, shortly after he went back to driving under the influence.
Suspect identified in Hilltop shooting of 13-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 36-year-old man has been identified in connection to the shooting and killing of a 13-year-old boy in the Hilltop neighborhood on Wednesday. https://nbc4i.co/3rWKJDD. Suspect identified in Hilltop shooting of 13-year-old COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 36-year-old man has been identified in connection to the...
25-year-old struck twice in Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old was transported to a local hospital after being shot twice on W. Broad Street on Thursday. Officers responded to the 1500 block of W. Broad St. around 7:41 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found the victim, 25, […]
FREE EVENT: The 2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show

Circleville, Ohio – October in Pickaway County means harvest time, a change in season, and Preparation of the Pumpkin Show. If you are looking for a gander at giant pumpkins, enjoy the end of the season, or taste all things Pumpkin you might as well come down to Circlevilles 2022 Pumpkin Show hosted in Downtown Circleville Ohio.
NBC4 Today Ryan, Vance polls

