Read full article on original website
Related
Columbus mayor, faith leader call for end to gun violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two fatal shootings of teenagers within 48 hours have left Columbus community leaders pleading for an end to the violence. On Monday, 15-year-old Lovely Kendricks died hours after being shot in Franklin Park, according to the Columbus Division of Police. On Wednesday afternoon, 13-year-old Sinzae Reed was fatally shot in the […]
YWCA hosts 5th annual ‘Activists and Agitators’ event
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Young Women’s Christian Association held it’s 5th annual “Activists and Agitators” event on Thursday. This year’s theme was “Confronting our past, constructing our future.” The educational event was held at Mitchell Hall on Columbus State’s campus, where those in attendance were taught about the “manufactured divisions in Columbus that led […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Law enforcement in Ross Co. are searching for a missing elderly man
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man suffering from Dementia. According to reports, 79-year-old John Cook was last seen leaving his Governors Place in the city. He is described as a white male wearing a camo OSU hat, flannel shirt, and black...
13 Ohio accused gang members arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thirteen alleged members of a street gang operating in Columbus have been arrested as part of a week-long operation. The Columbus Division of Police, in conjunction with the ATF Task Force and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4 and wrapped up the operation on […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pataskala man receives new kidney after taking Uber to hospital for transplant surgery
PATASKALA, Ohio — We ask ourselves from time to time: How much can one person take?. A heavy thought that some lift more than others. “I’ve been through a lot in my life,” Chad Wagy said. Wagy got a tracheotomy in 2010. Over the last two years...
Catfishing to conviction: Canal Winchester man gets prison time for role in romance scam
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Canal Winchester man who netted $1.3 million through catfishing scams will face time in prison, and also owes restitution payments to money laundering victims. Seth Nyamekye, 40, was sentenced to 60 months in prison Thursday, according to Southern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker. A federal grand jury found […]
Man describes law firm scam call he received where they knew family members names
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It was around noon on a typical day for Camille Habayeb, when he got a call on his personal cell phone. “The lady said, ‘Is this Mr. Habayeb?’ I said, ‘Yes,'” said Habayeb. “‘I need to find out when you will be home, so that I can drop off an envelope […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
4 indicted in west Columbus human trafficking and drug bust
During the investigation, 27 human trafficking victims were identified. Investigators seized five firearms and more than $200,000 worth of narcotics.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
The Delaware County EMS Department gains national recognition
DELAWARE, Ohio — The Delaware County EMS Department’s mission is to save lives, and continues to gain widespread recognition again. The Delaware County EMS Department has gained widespread recognition at the national and state level. EMS Director Jeff Fishel reveals what he believes has led to the department's...
NBC4 Columbus
Mother of George Wagner IV testifies
YWCA hosts 5th annual ‘Activists and Agitators’ event. YWCA hosts 5th annual ‘Activists and Agitators’ event. Columbus mayor, faith leader call for end to gun …. Columbus mayor, faith leader call for end to gun violence. Suspect arrested in Hilltop shooting of 13-year-old Suspect arrested in...
10-year-old’s accused rapist set for trial next year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A trial date has been set for a man who has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl. Gerson Fuentes, 27, faces two charges of raping a minor under 13 after being indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury in July. The first day of Fuentes’ trial is scheduled for January […]
Catholic Dioceses of Steubenville and Columbus to merge
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF/WCMH)– The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Steubenville has proposed a merger with the Diocese of Columbus citing the declining population, low mass attendance, and economic struggles in the Ohio Valley as the reason. “My heart is broken. It feels like there is a hole in my soul, put it that way,” […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Man Sentenced to Prison for Repeated OVI Offences
PICKAWAY – A man that is known to local law enforcement because of repeat offenses of operating under the influence is heading to prison. Dmitriy Shishlo, 30 of Pickaway County started his issues in Pickaway county in 2019 when an attempt to stop turned into a high-speed chase that ended in him getting arrested and charged with OVI and Failure to comply with charges. He spent only 30 days in jail out of the 180-day sentence, he was given probation and had his license suspended for two years with work driving privileges. The Judge assigned that his vehicle be controlled by an alcohol monitor with GPS. In 2020 an entry to terminate the electronic monitor was approved by the judge, shortly after he went back to driving under the influence.
NBC4 Columbus
Suspect identified in Hilltop shooting of 13-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 36-year-old man has been identified in connection to the shooting and killing of a 13-year-old boy in the Hilltop neighborhood on Wednesday. https://nbc4i.co/3rWKJDD. Suspect identified in Hilltop shooting of 13-year-old COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 36-year-old man has been identified in connection to the...
25-year-old struck twice in Franklinton shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old was transported to a local hospital after being shot twice on W. Broad Street on Thursday. Officers responded to the 1500 block of W. Broad St. around 7:41 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found the victim, 25, […]
Federal drug trafficking case adds 12 new defendants from Columbus, Canton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Twelve individuals, including 10 from Columbus, face 28 new charges as part of a federal narcotics conspiracy case that now totals 23 individuals indicted. In July a federal grand jury indicted 11 defendants for distributing a mass amount of fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine in central Ohio within 1,000 feet of […]
sciotopost.com
FREE EVENT: The 2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show
Circleville, Ohio – October in Pickaway County means harvest time, a change in season, and Preparation of the Pumpkin Show. If you are looking for a gander at giant pumpkins, enjoy the end of the season, or taste all things Pumpkin you might as well come down to Circlevilles 2022 Pumpkin Show hosted in Downtown Circleville Ohio.
Incel arrested for planning 2020 mass shooting of women at Ohio State may serve life in prison
Tres Genco, a native of Hillsboro, Ohio, admitted to planning a mass shooting of women on campus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. A 22-year-old Ohio man admitted to planning to commit a hate crime on Ohio State’s campus in 2020.
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Today Ryan, Vance polls
Major delays on I-70 east in west Franklin County …. Major delays on I-70 east in west Franklin County after semi-truck overturns. 10-year-old’s accused rapist set for trial next year. A trial date has been set for a man who has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl.
Comments / 0