mymotherlode.com
Update: Motorcycle Crash In East Sonora Results In Serious Injuries
Update at 2:15 p.m.: The wreckage has been removed and traffic is moving freely at the intersection of Mono Way and Tuolumne Road in East Sonora. Update at 1:25 p.m.: First responders remain on the scene of a motorcycle versus Honda sedan collision at the intersection of Mono Way and Tuolumne Road in East Sonora that is backing up traffic.
FireRescue1
2 CAL FIRE firefighters injured in vehicle fire, hospitalized
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Two CAL FIRE firefighters were hospitalized at UC Davis Medical Center after they were injured in a vehicle fire Sunday evening in Placerville. The employees assigned to the CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit were injured in the vehicle fire that occurred at about 7 p.m. at the Placerville Fire Center, according to CAL FIRE.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Stockton Two-Vehicle Crash Causes Injuries to a Passenger
Accident at Plymouth Road Intersection Results in Minor Injury. A two-vehicle crash in Stockton on October 10 at a local intersection ended up sending a passenger in one of the cars to a hospital. The accident occurred at the intersection of Plymouth Road and Telegraph Avenue around 1:43 p.m. The roadway was not blocked by the accident, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report.
mymotherlode.com
Deceased Identified In Officer Involved Shooting in Calaveras County
Jenny Lind, CA – The name of the shooter and new details have been released surrounding Sunday’s officer-involved shooting in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 54-year-old David Arnold of Valley Springs. He was pronounced dead at the scene after a standoff with law enforcement where he exited a garage armed with a high-powered assault rifle and fired at deputies, according to Calaveras Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark. He added, “The suspect was struck by at least one round.”
mymotherlode.com
New State Cannabis Task Force Raids Illegal Grows In Tuolumne County
Jupiter, CA. — The area of Jupiter in Tuolumne County was one of the first targets of California’s newly formed Unified Cannabis Enforcement Task Force (UCETF), which carried out raids on several illegal grows there. As first reported by Clarke Broadcasting on Tuesday, several callers reported a heavily...
mymotherlode.com
Wright, Cordell
Cordell Ray Wright, born June 6, 1950 in Scotia, California passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Lodi Memorial Hospital. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home is entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 10/05/2022. Age: 72. Residence: Sonora, CA.
3 injured in 2 overnight shootings in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people received non-life-threatening injuries in overnight shootings in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, Around 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday a man, 25, and a woman, 21, were shot while sitting in their vehicle on Fox Sparrow Court. Police also said that a man was walking near South […]
'This just doesn't happen here': 18-year-old clerk shot at Escalon Family Dollar store in critical condition
ESCALON, Calif. — An 18-year old store clerk is in critical condition after getting shot multiple times during an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store in Escalon, Monday. "It's scary. It's a scary thing to happen here. This just doesn't happen," said Rebekah Martinez, spokesperson for the victim's family.
Shooting at Escalon Family Dollar store leaves one person in critical condition
ESCALON - A shooting at a Family Dollar store left one employee in critical condition.The incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. Monday night at the store along Jackson Avenue in Escalon. An employee was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Escalon Police Department. Police released a photo and description of the suspect. He is described as a "medium-complexioned" Black man, about 5'8'' tall. wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.While police initially stated that the suspect was last seen leaving the area in a car heading west on Highway 120, those reports turned out to be inaccurate. Escalon police now say that the suspect ran out of the store and was last seen heading northbound on Mitchell Avenue. Officers thoroughly canvassed the area but have not been able to find him. As of Tuesday, Escalon police say the person shot remains in critical but stable conditAnyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Escalon Police Department at (209) 838-7093.
KCRA.com
Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in shootout with deputies
A person who was killed after a standoff and shootout with deputies in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County on Sunday has been identified. David Arnold, 54, of Valley Springs, died after firing a gun at deputies at several points during the hours-long ordeal and a juvenile was rescued from the scene, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.
Updates | Man shot, killed by deputies after firing at them during hours-long standoff in Calaveras County
JENNY LIND, Calif. — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office released more information Tuesday about the series of events leading to a man being shot and killed by deputies over the weekend. According to a news release, it all started around 2 a.m. Sunday when people called 911 to...
mymotherlode.com
Howard, Homer Jr.
Howard Homer Edwards Jr. of Groveland Passed away Oct 11, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora a celebration of life will be held at 11:30AM Saturday Oct 15, 2022 at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home. Date of Death: 10/11/2022. Age: 85. Residence: Groveland, CA. Celebration of Life: 11:30AM Saturday Oct 15,...
Parents wanted in case of missing San Joaquin County children
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – After the mother of three children did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services, two parents are wanted in what the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is calling a parental abduction. Karri Dominguez, 35, 5-foot-7-inches, with brown hair and eyes, did not show up to CPS […]
mymotherlode.com
Winter, Russell
Russell James Winter, born July 8, 1938 in Oxnard, California passed away October 10, 222 at his residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 10/10/2022. Age: 84. Residence: Sonora, CA.
KMPH.com
2 wanted for string of robberies in Modesto, targeting the elderly wearing jewelry
MODESTO, Calif. — A man and a woman are wanted after police say they are responsible for a string of robberies targeting the elderly for their jewelry in Modesto. The police department is warning the public about the pair dressed in Middle Eastern clothing, ages 30 to 40. The...
mymotherlode.com
Reed, Thranna
Thranna Correnea Reed, born August 20, 1939 in West Virginia passed away September 26, 2022 in Citrus Heights, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted in cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 09/26/2022. Age: 83. Residence: Sonora, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Financial Boost For Tuolumne County Broadband
Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County was awarded over $400 thousand in state funding that is being called a “game changer.”. On Monday, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) awarded more than $4.82 million through its Local Agency Technical Assistance Grant Program to help close the state’s digital divide. With these funds, as advised by the CPUC, local governments will launch complex broadband infrastructure planning to improve broadband speeds and access in their communities. Tuolumne County received $417,033, which commission officials say will be used for the completion of a broadband strategic plan and a programmatic environmental impact report to design and install broadband infrastructure in the county.
mymotherlode.com
Maxwell, Oliver
Oliver Herbert Maxwell, born August 3, 1927 in Sonora, California passed away October 10, 2022 at Avalon Health Care of Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 10/10/2022. Age: 95. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Calaveras Enterprise
Deceased suspect ID'd in Jenny Lind shootout; video footage shows suspect firing at deputies
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased suspect in the Oct. 9 officer-involved shooting as David Christopher Arnold, 54, of Valley Springs. Arnold was prohibited from owning firearms, according to the sheriff's office.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Vigil for slain Merced family, Family Dollar employee shot during robbery, explaining Prop 30
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
