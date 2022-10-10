ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twain Harte, CA

Comments / 0

Related
mymotherlode.com

Update: Motorcycle Crash In East Sonora Results In Serious Injuries

Update at 2:15 p.m.: The wreckage has been removed and traffic is moving freely at the intersection of Mono Way and Tuolumne Road in East Sonora. Update at 1:25 p.m.: First responders remain on the scene of a motorcycle versus Honda sedan collision at the intersection of Mono Way and Tuolumne Road in East Sonora that is backing up traffic.
SONORA, CA
FireRescue1

2 CAL FIRE firefighters injured in vehicle fire, hospitalized

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Two CAL FIRE firefighters were hospitalized at UC Davis Medical Center after they were injured in a vehicle fire Sunday evening in Placerville. The employees assigned to the CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit were injured in the vehicle fire that occurred at about 7 p.m. at the Placerville Fire Center, according to CAL FIRE.
PLACERVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Stockton Two-Vehicle Crash Causes Injuries to a Passenger

Accident at Plymouth Road Intersection Results in Minor Injury. A two-vehicle crash in Stockton on October 10 at a local intersection ended up sending a passenger in one of the cars to a hospital. The accident occurred at the intersection of Plymouth Road and Telegraph Avenue around 1:43 p.m. The roadway was not blocked by the accident, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report.
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Deceased Identified In Officer Involved Shooting in Calaveras County

Jenny Lind, CA – The name of the shooter and new details have been released surrounding Sunday’s officer-involved shooting in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 54-year-old David Arnold of Valley Springs. He was pronounced dead at the scene after a standoff with law enforcement where he exited a garage armed with a high-powered assault rifle and fired at deputies, according to Calaveras Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark. He added, “The suspect was struck by at least one round.”
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Twain Harte, CA
Local
California Traffic
mymotherlode.com

New State Cannabis Task Force Raids Illegal Grows In Tuolumne County

Jupiter, CA. — The area of Jupiter in Tuolumne County was one of the first targets of California’s newly formed Unified Cannabis Enforcement Task Force (UCETF), which carried out raids on several illegal grows there. As first reported by Clarke Broadcasting on Tuesday, several callers reported a heavily...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Wright, Cordell

Cordell Ray Wright, born June 6, 1950 in Scotia, California passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Lodi Memorial Hospital. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home is entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 10/05/2022. Age: 72. Residence: Sonora, CA.
SCOTIA, CA
FOX40

3 injured in 2 overnight shootings in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people received non-life-threatening injuries in overnight shootings in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, Around 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday a man, 25, and a woman, 21, were shot while sitting in their vehicle on Fox Sparrow Court. Police also said that a man was walking near South […]
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Christmas Market#Meadow Lane
CBS Sacramento

Shooting at Escalon Family Dollar store leaves one person in critical condition

ESCALON - A shooting at a Family Dollar store left one employee in critical condition.The incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. Monday night at the store along Jackson Avenue in Escalon. An employee was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Escalon Police Department. Police released a photo and description of the suspect. He is described as a "medium-complexioned" Black man, about 5'8'' tall. wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.While police initially stated that the suspect was last seen leaving the area in a car heading west on Highway 120, those reports turned out to be inaccurate. Escalon police now say that the suspect ran out of the store and was last seen heading northbound on Mitchell Avenue. Officers thoroughly canvassed the area but have not been able to find him. As of Tuesday, Escalon police say the person shot remains in critical but stable conditAnyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Escalon Police Department at (209) 838-7093.
ESCALON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Howard, Homer Jr.

Howard Homer Edwards Jr. of Groveland Passed away Oct 11, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora a celebration of life will be held at 11:30AM Saturday Oct 15, 2022 at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home. Date of Death: 10/11/2022. Age: 85. Residence: Groveland, CA. Celebration of Life: 11:30AM Saturday Oct 15,...
GROVELAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
FOX40

Parents wanted in case of missing San Joaquin County children

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – After the mother of three children did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services, two parents are wanted in what the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is calling a parental abduction. Karri Dominguez, 35, 5-foot-7-inches, with brown hair and eyes, did not show up to CPS […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Winter, Russell

Russell James Winter, born July 8, 1938 in Oxnard, California passed away October 10, 222 at his residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 10/10/2022. Age: 84. Residence: Sonora, CA.
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Reed, Thranna

Thranna Correnea Reed, born August 20, 1939 in West Virginia passed away September 26, 2022 in Citrus Heights, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted in cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 09/26/2022. Age: 83. Residence: Sonora, CA.
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Financial Boost For Tuolumne County Broadband

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County was awarded over $400 thousand in state funding that is being called a “game changer.”. On Monday, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) awarded more than $4.82 million through its Local Agency Technical Assistance Grant Program to help close the state’s digital divide. With these funds, as advised by the CPUC, local governments will launch complex broadband infrastructure planning to improve broadband speeds and access in their communities. Tuolumne County received $417,033, which commission officials say will be used for the completion of a broadband strategic plan and a programmatic environmental impact report to design and install broadband infrastructure in the county.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Maxwell, Oliver

Oliver Herbert Maxwell, born August 3, 1927 in Sonora, California passed away October 10, 2022 at Avalon Health Care of Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 10/10/2022. Age: 95. Residence: Sonora, CA.
SONORA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy