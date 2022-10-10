ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon County, SC

5-year-old shoots self, 7-year-old sister in Dillon County, deputies say

By Kevin Accettulla
 3 days ago

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 5-year-old shot himself and his 7-year-old sister in Dillon County Monday afternoon, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

The 5-year-old got ahold of a gun Monday afternoon and shot himself and his 7-year-old sister on Sandy Ridge Road, deputies said.

Both children are expected to survive.

It’s unclear if anyone will face charges. No other details were immediately available, but the incident remains under investigation.

Comments / 11

Harleydude
2d ago

"It’s unclear if anyone will face charges" Really?! I'm no lawyer, but what about child endangerment or failure to secure a weapon?

Reply(2)
16
Valerie J Doyle
2d ago

having a gun with small children not secure, or locked up for SAFETY. gees must have miss that.

Reply
4
Comments / 0

Community Policy