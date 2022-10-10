An osteopath murdered a friend she’d made through church and cut her head off after the pair had a disagreement about money, British prosecutors say. Jemma Mitchell, 38, allegedly killed Mee Kuen Chong, 67, before packing her remains into a suitcase and dumping them on a beach in the south of England. Australia-born Mitchell bragged on her professional website that she was “attuned” to several subjects including the “dissection of human cadavers,” according to court testimony. On June 27, a woman on vacation with her family found Mee’s remains. “​​As they walked back to their holiday cottage from the beach, they made a gruesome discovery: the headless body of a woman,” prosecutor Deanna Heer told the court. Mee’s head was found on July 1 in undergrowth around 30 feet away from her body. It’s claimed that Mee had offered to give Mitchell over $220,000 for home repairs, but later changed her mind. Mitchell denies the alleged murder.Read it at The Telegraph

