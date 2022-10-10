Read full article on original website
Police probing 2002 murder of young woman find ‘complete male DNA profile’
Police investigating the murder of a 22-year-old woman who was strangled in 2002 have identified a “complete male DNA profile” on her clothing.The body of Michelle Bettles was found by a local resident in woodland beside a country track in the village of Scarning in Norfolk on March 31 2002, the weekend the Queen Mother died.Norfolk Police said the killer has never been identified.A forensic review was launched in March this year, on the 20th anniversary of Ms Bettles’ death, to re-examine DNA found in the case.Police said the review has identified “several DNA profiles” on Ms Bettles’ clothing, “including...
Ashley Dale: Two arrested on suspicion of murder after woman shot dead in back garden
A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman shot dead in her back garden. Ashley Dale was killed on 21 August after suffering a gunshot wound at her home in the Old Swan area of Liverpool. A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: “A 31-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from St Helens, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.“Both were taken into custody for questioning and have now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”A total of 11 arrests have now been made and all remain on conditional bail or under...
Dramatic moment Police Minister's brother is pulled over by cops and slapped with handcuffs as raids allegedly uncover $2million of meth and $220,000 in cash
Dramatic footage has emerged of NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole's brother being arrested over his alleged involvement in a massive drug supply syndicate. Joshua Toole, 38, was taken into custody along with a 24-year-old woman in synchronised vehicle stops in Newcastle and the Central Coast at about 9am on Wednesday.
Notorious bikie 'The Knife' apologises to passengers after he's dramatically arrested at the airport for an alleged nightclub assault
A notorious Mongols bikie has been dramatically arrested at an airport over an alleged assault on a rival club member in a nightclub eight years ago. Nick 'The Knife' Forbes, who is allegedly the president of the Mongols outlaw motorcycle club, was arrested in front of travellers after stepping off a plane at Darwin Airport just after midnight on Tuesday.
Man gets life sentence for ‘brutal’ murder of Canadian girlfriend
Jack Sepple, 23, killed Ashley Wadsworth, 19, after becoming angered by her decision to return home
Accused killer admits he was 'disgusted' his lover's alleged plan to feed another member of their 'love quadrangle' through a woodchipper, court hears
Disgusted by Sharon Graham's plan to kill Bruce Saunders, Peter Koenig concedes he still rang her the night he fed his friend's body into a woodchipper. A member of Graham's alleged 'love quadrangle', Koenig was recalled to give evidence at the Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday after new phone records were obtained.
EXCLUSIVE: Racist prison killer, 42, is denied parole 22 years after beating his cellmate to death with a table leg and daubing a swastika on the wall in blood
A racist prison killer who beat his cellmate to death with a table leg then daubed a swastika on the wall in blood has been denied parole 22 years after the murder, MailOnline can reveal. The former skinhead, whose original name was Robert Stewart, now 42, changed his name in...
Grazia
Katie Piper’s Acid Attacker Is On The Run From The Police
The world was left horrified after Katie Piper was attacked with sulphuric acid in 2008. The model, then 24, suffered severe burns that left permanent scarring and was put in an induced coma for almost 12 days as surgeons carried out skin grafts. Now police are once again looking for...
Rape suspect is denied bail as he continues to fight extradition to the US claiming he is victim of mistaken identity and has never even visited the States
A man who insists he is not an alleged rapist wanted by prosecutors in the United States but instead the victim of mistaken identity has been denied bail. The 35-year-old, who the courts in Utah have said is fugitive Nicholas Rossi, is fighting an extradition request by authorities who allege he raped a 21-year-old in the state and attacked women elsewhere in the US.
Face-tattooed man who found fame with his ex-lover's name inked above his eyebrow finds himself in trouble again as he pleads guilty to possessing four guns including one with a pirate theme
A man known for sporting a tattoo of his ex-lover's name on his face has fronted court after four guns, including a pirate-themed firearm, were found in his vehicle. Dylan Cain Aspinall, 34, was arrested in May last year while he was cruising the backstreets of North Adelaide in a black Holden Commodore bearing stolen number plates.
Shocking moment a furious driver gets out of car at a set of traffic lights and starts bashing another motorist before casually walking back to his vehicle
An angry driver has repeatedly punched and kicked a motorist stopped at a traffic light in a shocking act of road rage. Footage uploaded to social media from another car shows the furious man on the corner of Nuwarra and Newbridge Road in Moorebank, Sydney's southwest, reach through the door of the silver hatchback and strike the driver.
Slipped Disc
Horror: Ukrainian conductor is murdered by Russians
We have received reports that the conductor Yuriy Kerpatenko was murdered yesterday at his home in occupied Kherson by Russian military personnel. He apparently refused to open the door to heavily armed men. UPDATE: Friends of Yuriy tell us that he refused to cooperate with the occupation authorities and issued...
Woman Accused of Beheading Church Friend Over Cash Dispute
An osteopath murdered a friend she’d made through church and cut her head off after the pair had a disagreement about money, British prosecutors say. Jemma Mitchell, 38, allegedly killed Mee Kuen Chong, 67, before packing her remains into a suitcase and dumping them on a beach in the south of England. Australia-born Mitchell bragged on her professional website that she was “attuned” to several subjects including the “dissection of human cadavers,” according to court testimony. On June 27, a woman on vacation with her family found Mee’s remains. “As they walked back to their holiday cottage from the beach, they made a gruesome discovery: the headless body of a woman,” prosecutor Deanna Heer told the court. Mee’s head was found on July 1 in undergrowth around 30 feet away from her body. It’s claimed that Mee had offered to give Mitchell over $220,000 for home repairs, but later changed her mind. Mitchell denies the alleged murder.Read it at The Telegraph
Trainee lawyer, 24, who left man in a wheelchair after his car ploughed head-on into oncoming Toyota when he jumped red light in rush to get home avoids jail
A trainee lawyer who crashed into another car by jumping a red light in a rush to get home was told he was 'lucky the victim did not die' but avoided jail time. Sabbir Ahmed, 24, impatiently flashed his headlights at another car waiting at a set of red traffic lights in Oldham last year, before illegally overtaking him and ploughing into an oncoming Toyota Yaris.
Convicted Killer Sentenced to Life Behind Bars for Murdering Co-worker, Dismembering Body with Chainsaw
A man who was charged with murdering his co-worker has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, said the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia. “On the October 06, 2022 Plea negotiation was held in Morgan County Superior Court, Georgia within the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit,” deputies wrote about the malice murder case against Christopher Collin Demmon, 34.
Moment father steps in to defend son from Rolex thieves armed with stun gun
A US tourist on a visit to London tried to fend off thieves who attacked his son with a stun gun to steal his £100,000 Rolex watch. CCTV shows one of the victims, 31, being surrounded and pushed to the floor before being hit from behind with a stun gun in Chelsea.His father stepped in to fend them off and was threatened with a knife, which cut through his coat but did not cause any injuries. Their friend, also a visitor from the US, was threatened with a stun gun as well and forced to hand over her watch,...
BBC
Jean Milne: Forensic experts review 1912 murder of heiress
The unsolved murder of a wealthy heiress in Broughty Ferry in 1912 has been re-examined by forensic experts. Jean Milne was beaten with a poker and stabbed with a carving fork but no-one was ever convicted of the crime. Her body was found at the bottom of the stairs of...
BBC
Hunter Mathias death: Dad on trial charged with murdering baby son
A father has gone on trial charged with murdering his nine-week-old son at their home in Barnsley. Leon Mathias is believed to have swung his son, Hunter, by his legs or shaken him in November 2018, Sheffield Crown Court has heard. The baby died after he was taken to hospital...
BBC
Boston murder accused tells court he 'loved' estranged partner
A poultry worker accused of bludgeoning his estranged partner to death and mutilating her body has told a court he loved her. At Lincoln Crown Court, Kamil Ranoszek, 42, denied murdering Ilona Golabek, 27, whose body parts were found dumped in a park in November. The prosecution alleges he killed...
BBC
County lines: Police make 52 arrests in drugs crackdown
Fifty two people have been arrested in a week-long crackdown on county lines drug dealing in Leicestershire. Police seized 10 weapons - including a samurai sword, a machete and a crossbow - and £16,000 in cash. Hundreds of wraps of crack cocaine and 258 cannabis plants were also found...
