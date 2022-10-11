Teen accused in deadly Broward crash laughs in court

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Karli Barnett
MIAMI - One of the teens accused in a crime spree in Broward that ended in a deadly crash was kicked out of court Monday morning.

Prosecutors are still trying to determine if the 13 and 15-year-old suspects will be tried as adults.

As a matter of station policy, CBS 4 does not name suspects who are minors, unless they have been charged as adults.

The 15-year-old went before Judge Stacy Ross Monday morning.

He is accused of breaking into a Fort Lauderdale home on August 28th and stealing their Mercedes, while the homeowners slept.

Investigators say he was the one behind the wheel, leading law enforcement officers on a chase, before causing a wreck that claimed the life of 35-year-old Maria Tellez-Valderrabano, a mother of three.

The victim in that car was 35-year-old Maria Telez-Valderrabano, who was killed on impact.

During the proceedings, the suspect's attorney requested 21 more days to conduct behavioral testing, including a psychological evaluation and an IQ test.

That was when the suspect started laughing.

"Are you seriously laughing right now?" said Judge Ross.

The teen's attorney asked him if he needed to step out.

"Do you need to use the restroom?" she asked.

"I already used the restroom," he responded.

Turning to the judge, the attorney said: "We are dealing with a 15-year-old, and that's why I want the State to have a better snapshot of him, because he is very immature."

Judge Ross, appearing stunned, ordered the suspect out.

"Take him out, I can't have him in here, please take him out."

His family was present in the courtroom, and so was the family of Tellez-Valderrabano.

Her sister, Emily Feria, spoke to CBS 4 about the suspect's outburst.

"This just shows he's a criminal who doesn't care about anyone's life," she said. "It's just totally disrespectful to the judge, the courtroom, and his own family, knowing he doesn't care for no one's life. He already took someone's life. Doesn't care about it."

The 13-year-old suspect also was in court today, and Feria said it was difficult to see the two in person.

"These are the two killers that took our sister's life-- my nieces and nephew's mother, my dad's daughter," she said. "This is because of criminal teenagers on the street with a long history. I mean, we aren't talking first or second offense."

Fort Lauderdale Police charged the 15-year-old with grand theft auto, aggravated fleeing and eluding with serious injury or death, and resisting an officer without violence. Those are felonies.

The 13-year-old is charged with misdemeanors.

The Broward Sheriff's Office handling the crash and homicide, since that happened in their jurisdiction. At this point, BSO still has not filed any charges.

John Wampler
1d ago

I don't get it; if someone is an accessory to a crime in which some is killed, in the State of Florida, the accessory is charge in the death as well. These career x=criminals need to tried as adults. They want to do Big Boy Crime, they need to do Big Boy Time.

Lois Cady Petersen
2d ago

how sad. kids like that need moral guidance. just sad all the way around.

Pflanzsamen
2d ago

It's OK to laugh at authority, especially judges, but not at causing a death. The family deserves respect and empathy. The courts however are a fiction and deserve none.

