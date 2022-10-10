Read full article on original website
Remembering Suzanne McCarroll: journalist, mentor, friend
Former reporter Suzanne McCarroll was remembered as a friend, journalist and mentor on Wednesday.She died Wednesday in Southern California, her family confirmed.Colleagues have described her as an amazing journalist who had the ability to find respect and compassion in any situation. McCarroll came to CBS News Colorado, then KCNC-TV, in 1982 where she worked until 2017. Previously, she had held roles first at IBM, then KIDK in Idaho Falls in 1979, and KCGR in Cedar Rapids in 1980. She also taught reporting and journalism at the renowned Poynter Institute. McCarroll is described by her coworkers as being calm no matter the story or situation. She spearheaded the station's money reports, including the popular "Beating the Recession" series in the early 2000s. One person in the CBS News Colorado newsroom described McCarroll as an example of a woman who worked hard to have it all and did. She loved her three children and her grandchildren and was a proud Stanford alum.
Eileen Ryan, Actor and Mother of Sean, Chris and Michael Penn, Dies at 94
Eileen Ryan, the actor and mother of composer Michael Penn and actors Sean Penn and Chris Penn, died at her home on Oct. 9. She was 94. Ryan’s acting work included portraying Sean and Chris’ grandmother in 1986’s “At Close Range,” as well as appearing in 1995’s “The Crossing Guard,” directed and written by Sean.
Austin Stoker, star of ‘Assault on Precinct 13’ and ‘Sheba, Baby,’ dies at 92
Austin Stoker, a veteran actor who most notably starred in John Carpenter’s sophomore feature “Assault on Precinct 13” and co-starred with Pam Grier in the 1975 blaxploitation feature “Sheba, Baby,” died Friday of renal failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 92.
Barney the purple dinosaur was the role of his life. Then came the haters.
“Barney & Friends” was a mainstay of daytime television in the early 1990s, making a star out of the title character: a purple anthropomorphic T. rex who extolled the virtues of love, kindness and cleaning up your toys. The character was an avatar of goodness, endearing himself to countless...
Lizzo says treatment of Black women in the U.S. makes 'me feel very hopeless'
Lizzo is addressing controversies and criticisms she's faced as she blazes her own path to musical stardom. "My job as someone who has a platform is to reshape history," the "Good as Hell" singer said in Vanity Fair's November cover story. That's no small feat, but she seems up for the challenge, using the interview to get candid on a range of topics, including politics, abortion rights, race and, on the lighter side, her romance with "life mate" Myke Wright.
Murder, She Wrote's Angela Lansbury, Star of Stage and Screen, Dead at 96
Angela Lansbury, a TV legend thanks to her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote, passed away Tuesday at the age of 96. Broadway World has a statement from Lansbury’s family: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday. In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was...
Dennis Virkler, Oscar-Nominated Editor of ‘The Fugitive’ and ‘The Hunt for Red October,’ Dies at 80
Dennis Virkler, a two-time Oscar-nominated editor who worked on such prominent actions films as The Hunt for Red October, The Fugitive and multiple entries in the Batman franchise, has died. He was 80. Virkler passed away from heart failure on Sept. 15, his wife Helen Pollak announced. Among those sharing remembrances was director Andrew Davis, who worked with Virkler on five films, including Under Siege (1992), The Fugitive (1993), A Perfect Murder (1998) and Collateral Damage (2002). More from The Hollywood ReporterWillie Spence, 'American Idol' Finalist, Dies in Vehicle Crash at 23Critic's Appreciation: Angela Lansbury, a Class Act From a...
Ralph Lauren draws A-list Hollywood crowd for sumptuous show
Designer Ralph Lauren went big for his first Los Angeles fashion show, staging a sumptuous display of his well-honed ethos of casual luxury, with strong Western accents like cowboy hats and boots, against a setting sun at the grand Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California, near Los Angeles
Brandy Updates Fans On Her Condition After A Reported Health Scare
The singer explained that she was focused on her recovery and "following doctors' orders."
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso declares he's not white because he's Italian
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso insisted he's not white, but really Italian — and thus "Latin" — during an awkward debate moment Tuesday in the nation's second-largest city. The billionaire real estate developer Caruso is facing off against U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, a Democrat seeking to become...
2022 American Music Awards: List of nominations
The nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards are in!. To kick off this year's reveal of nominations for the largest fan-voted awards show, two-time AMA winner Becky G announced the nominees for new artist of the year in a video that aired on "Good Morning America" Thursday. The artists...
