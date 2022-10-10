ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Remembering Suzanne McCarroll: journalist, mentor, friend

Former reporter Suzanne McCarroll was remembered as a friend, journalist and mentor on Wednesday.She died Wednesday in Southern California, her family confirmed.Colleagues have described her as an amazing journalist who had the ability to find respect and compassion in any situation. McCarroll came to CBS News Colorado, then KCNC-TV, in 1982 where she worked until 2017. Previously, she had held roles first at IBM, then KIDK in Idaho Falls in 1979, and KCGR in Cedar Rapids in 1980. She also taught reporting and journalism at the renowned Poynter Institute. McCarroll is described by her coworkers as being calm no matter the story or situation. She spearheaded the station's money reports, including the popular "Beating the Recession" series in the early 2000s. One person in the CBS News Colorado newsroom described McCarroll as an example of a woman who worked hard to have it all and did. She loved her three children and her grandchildren and was a proud Stanford alum. 
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Dreyfus
AOL Corp

Lizzo says treatment of Black women in the U.S. makes 'me feel very hopeless'

Lizzo is addressing controversies and criticisms she's faced as she blazes her own path to musical stardom. "My job as someone who has a platform is to reshape history," the "Good as Hell" singer said in Vanity Fair's November cover story. That's no small feat, but she seems up for the challenge, using the interview to get candid on a range of topics, including politics, abortion rights, race and, on the lighter side, her romance with "life mate" Myke Wright.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Murder, She Wrote's Angela Lansbury, Star of Stage and Screen, Dead at 96

Angela Lansbury, a TV legend thanks to her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote, passed away Tuesday at the age of 96. Broadway World has a statement from Lansbury’s family: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday. In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Dennis Virkler, Oscar-Nominated Editor of ‘The Fugitive’ and ‘The Hunt for Red October,’ Dies at 80

Dennis Virkler, a two-time Oscar-nominated editor who worked on such prominent actions films as The Hunt for Red October, The Fugitive and multiple entries in the Batman franchise, has died. He was 80. Virkler passed away from heart failure on Sept. 15, his wife Helen Pollak announced. Among those sharing remembrances was director Andrew Davis, who worked with Virkler on five films, including Under Siege (1992), The Fugitive (1993), A Perfect Murder (1998) and Collateral Damage (2002). More from The Hollywood ReporterWillie Spence, 'American Idol' Finalist, Dies in Vehicle Crash at 23Critic's Appreciation: Angela Lansbury, a Class Act From a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Death#New York Magazine#Newsweek#Deadline Hollywood Daily#La Weekly#Associated Press#The Los Angeles Times#The New York Observer#Powerful Women#Penske Media Cor
AOL Corp

2022 American Music Awards: List of nominations

The nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards are in!. To kick off this year's reveal of nominations for the largest fan-voted awards show, two-time AMA winner Becky G announced the nominees for new artist of the year in a video that aired on "Good Morning America" Thursday. The artists...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy