Elon Musk on Relationship with Daughter Who Legally Changed Her Last Name: 'Can't Win Them All'

Elon Musk is opening up about his estranged relationship with daughter Vivian. In a new interview with Financial Times, the Tesla CEO, 51, said he believes his daughter — who legally changed her last name in June from Musk to Wilson — no longer wants to be associated with him because of the supposed takeover of elite schools and universities by neo-Marxists.
Kody Brown Calls Christine's 'Rush' to Move Out After Split a 'Backstab'

Packing it up. Sister Wives’ Kody Brown is dealing with the fallout of his split from Christine Brown after more than 25 years together. “I don’t wanna move my stuff out. Christine moved me out, I didn’t want her to move me out. I didn’t give her permission to move me out. You know, I’ve tried to give my wives sort of the sovereignty to feel like they’ve got control over their lives, and in doing so, I made it so I had no control over mine,” the 53-year-old TLC personality says in Us Weekly‘s exclusive clip from the Sunday, October 16, episode.
2022 American Music Awards: List of nominations

The nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards are in!. To kick off this year's reveal of nominations for the largest fan-voted awards show, two-time AMA winner Becky G announced the nominees for new artist of the year in a video that aired on "Good Morning America" Thursday. The artists...
Blake Shelton announces he's leaving 'The Voice' after 23 seasons: 'I've been wrestling with this for a while'

When The Voice premiered in 2011, its four original coaches were Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green… and Blake Shelton. One by one, the coaches vacated their big red chairs, until Shelton was the last coach standing (or, um, sitting). Levine hung in there, for 16 seasons, before leaving acrimoniously and abruptly (I’m sure NBC’s powers-that-be are relieved to steer clear of Levine’s recent PR nightmare), but only Shelton stayed on — sharing the stage and playfully sparring with rotating coaches Shakira, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Ariana Grande, and current co-stars John Legend, Camila Cabello, and his wife Gwen Stefani, who he actually met-cute on the set.
