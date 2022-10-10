Read full article on original website
What Happens to Neil Lane Engagement Rings After Bachelor Nation Splits? Former Leads Explain
It’s not uncommon for Bachelor winners or Bachelorette leads to slip a Neil Lane diamond on their finger during the finale of their respective seasons — but how many former contestants get to keep their rings? Us Weekly has rounded up the answers, Bachelor Nation. There are two ways for Bachelor Nation members to keep […]
Are Bachelor’s Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Still Together? Find Out Where They Stand Today!
Wait a minute ... are The Bachelor's Clayton Echard and season 26 contestant Susie Evans still together? Although they were seemingly going strong, the pair gave a heartbreaking update in September 2022. Keep...
Meghan Markle shares how Prince Harry helped when she was in a ‘dire state’
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, shared how her husband, Prince Harry, gave her the number of a mental health professional to call during her "worst point." On the Oct. 11 episode of her podcast "Archetypes," titled “The Decoding of Crazy,” the former Meghan Markle revealed how Harry found a professional for her to call.
Elon Musk on Relationship with Daughter Who Legally Changed Her Last Name: 'Can't Win Them All'
Elon Musk is opening up about his estranged relationship with daughter Vivian. In a new interview with Financial Times, the Tesla CEO, 51, said he believes his daughter — who legally changed her last name in June from Musk to Wilson — no longer wants to be associated with him because of the supposed takeover of elite schools and universities by neo-Marxists.
Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Confirm Split After Two Years of Marriage (Exclusive)
Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey is calling it quits with husband Mike Hill. The 55-year-old reality star and Hill confirmed the split to ET in a statement on Wednesday. "LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided...
Kody Brown Calls Christine's 'Rush' to Move Out After Split a 'Backstab'
Packing it up. Sister Wives’ Kody Brown is dealing with the fallout of his split from Christine Brown after more than 25 years together. “I don’t wanna move my stuff out. Christine moved me out, I didn’t want her to move me out. I didn’t give her permission to move me out. You know, I’ve tried to give my wives sort of the sovereignty to feel like they’ve got control over their lives, and in doing so, I made it so I had no control over mine,” the 53-year-old TLC personality says in Us Weekly‘s exclusive clip from the Sunday, October 16, episode.
JoJo Siwa Poses With 'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller, Debuts Pink Hairstyle
JoJo Siwa is rocking a new hairdo! The 19-year-old dancer stepped out for the 2022 Industry Dance Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday sporting a bright pink short hairstyle. The teen was all smiles as she posed for pics, pairing her neon hair with a matching feather top, a black tulle skirt and sparkly sneakers.
Mariska Hargitay Shares Epic Throwback Photo With 'Law & Order' Co-Star Chris Meloni
Mariska Hargitay just shared an epic throwback pic of her and Christopher Meloni. On Wednesday, the Special Victims Unit star posted a photo of her and her co-star on Twitter looking very different from their Law & Order characters. The tweet quickly garnered over 35,000 likes, with several thousand retweets...
2022 American Music Awards: List of nominations
The nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards are in!. To kick off this year's reveal of nominations for the largest fan-voted awards show, two-time AMA winner Becky G announced the nominees for new artist of the year in a video that aired on "Good Morning America" Thursday. The artists...
Blake Shelton announces he's leaving 'The Voice' after 23 seasons: 'I've been wrestling with this for a while'
When The Voice premiered in 2011, its four original coaches were Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green… and Blake Shelton. One by one, the coaches vacated their big red chairs, until Shelton was the last coach standing (or, um, sitting). Levine hung in there, for 16 seasons, before leaving acrimoniously and abruptly (I’m sure NBC’s powers-that-be are relieved to steer clear of Levine’s recent PR nightmare), but only Shelton stayed on — sharing the stage and playfully sparring with rotating coaches Shakira, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Ariana Grande, and current co-stars John Legend, Camila Cabello, and his wife Gwen Stefani, who he actually met-cute on the set.
