A history of creating fun: Camden hosts 2nd Heritage Festival

CAMDEN — The weather greeting attendees at Saturday’s second-ever Camden Heritage Festival couldn’t have been more different from that at last year’s festival.

While the first Camden Heritage Festival was held under gray skies and a light rain, Saturday’s event happened under blue, sunny skies accompanied by a nice breeze and mild temperatures.

The second annual festival kicked off at 10 a.m. at Community Park behind Camden Intermediate School. But before the event even began, residents were lining up at Camden Historic Courthouse to catch a shuttle bus to the park.

Organizers reported last year that hundreds of people attended the inaugural festival which showcases Camden’s rural history and heritage. While an estimate of Saturday’s attendance wasn’t yet available Monday, it appeared to surpass last year’s attendance.

“It’s a beautiful day,” said Sarah Hill, chairwoman of Camden’s Tourism Development Authority Board said Saturday. “We’ve had a nice turnout so far.”

The festival offered plenty to do for people of all ages. On hand were 85 vendors, many selling arts and crafts as well as souvenirs and other products. Area service agencies also were on hand.

Eight food trucks lined the track circling the park, and activities included games for children, a petting zoo by A Triple C Farm Party, a “living history” section with Civil War reenactors and a blacksmith, axe throwing hosted by Killin’ Pine, K9 demonstrations by handlers with Constellis, wagon rides, classic cars and tractors. Amanda Smith, from Gates County, also was on hand with Finn, her popular Jersey steer.

The road leading into the park was lined with displays of antique tractors and classic automobiles.

“We love it,” said Morgan Abatsis, who was attending the festival with his children Alexander and Annabelle. Alexander, 6, won first place in the Swamp Creature contest and Annabelle, 8, won second place.

Fellow contestant Skylar Peele, 10, won third place. Skylar’s family was busy during the 30 minutes prior to the contest helping him prepare his costume, which he designed, said his grandmother, Terry Rutherford.

“This was his design,” she said. “He wants to be a fashion designer.”

Skylar’s costume included a green hood pulled down over his face and incorporated pieces of ivy and other natural vegetation.

Ray Barnes attended the festival with his granddaughter, Aubree Berry, 9, who was wearing a toy firefighting helmet she got at a welcome booth on the way into the park. Barnes said Saturday was his first year attending the festival. Barnes did not know about the event until reading about it last week.

“Let’s go check it out,” Barnes said he told family members.

Sadie Perry, 3, was busy petting all the animals in the petting zoo, including a goat and a rabbit.

“I think it’s awesome,” said Sadie’s mother, Jennifer Perry, about the festival. “There is a lot for everyone to do.”

Camden Commissioner Randy Krainiak was excited about the day’s weather and turnout.

“I think it’s working out really well, a lot of kids, a lot of vendors,” said Krainiak, who also chairs the festival committee. “I’m really impressed with it. It took a lot of work.”