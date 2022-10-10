ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 4

Related
KTLA

Inflation has hit these California cities the most, new study says

Inflation continues to take a financial toll on Californians and their wallets.   On Thursday, government officials announced that consumer prices increased by 8.2% in September. From August to September, prices rose by 0.4% and from July to August; they increased by 0.1%. A new study from WalletHub shows which cities across the U.S. have […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in California

If you live in California and you are looking for new places to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in California that are highly praised by their absolutely delicious food and good service. Here's what made it on the list.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Sacramento, CA
State
Texas State
City
San Jose, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
Local
California Government
City
Modesto, CA
City
Fresno, CA
City
Oakland, CA
City
Santa Ana, CA
KTVU FOX 2

These 3 Bay Area roads are among the deadliest in the state

OAKLAND calif., - Two stretches of Bay Area freeways rank among the top five most deadly roads in California, according to a new study from MoneyGeek.com. The study ranks a portion of I-80 between exit 14A And 8A in Oakland and Berkeley the second most dangerous roadway in California. According...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California

When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Realestate#Housing Prices#Metropolitan Areas#Coast City#Retirement#Linus Travel#Travel Beach#Travel Destinations#U S News
nypressnews.com

Cajon Pass named deadliest road in California

From freeways to its backroads California is known for its blue skies and asphalt. But with almost 400,000 miles of roadways, some of the roads have carried a dangerous reputation. “It’s quite scary, said driver Stefanie. Stefanie is one of the terrified drivers who have to tackle the deadliest...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

California legalizes digital license plates: Here's how it works

LOS ANGELES - Digital license plates for both private and commercial vehicles are now legal in California. The bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom permits the California Department of Motor Vehicles "to establish a program authorizing an entity to issue alternatives to stickers, tabs, license plates, and registration cards" for vehicles in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Southern California housing market experience price decrease for first time in years

For the first time in years, the California housing market has seen a noted decrease in sales, causing the listing prices of homes to experience a drastic drop. Experts indicate that rising mortgage rates have had a profound impact on the market, making many houses unaffordable for those looking to buy and sharply slowing the amount of homes being sold compared to years past. "Huge change," said John Moreno, a local real estate agent. "Everything just kind of shifted starting probably at the end of Spring, beginning of Summer."He admits that for the first time in a long time, he's been forced...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Disneyland
KTLA

These California cities aren’t considered safe, new study says

According to a new study from WalletHub, some California cities aren’t regarded as safe. The personal finance company compiled a list of the “Safest Cities in America” based on 42 safety metrics and cities from the Golden State performed poorly. The study evaluated the factors and compiled them into three categories, home and community safety, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Thrillist

California Man Sues Hot Sauce Brand After Discovering It Isn't Made in Texas

Whether you're team Tapatio or team Cholula, or maybe you prefer Valentina over Frank's, almost everyone has a strong opinion on their hot sauce of choice. This, of course, can lead to heated debates and, in rare cases, legal action. Such is the case in California, where one resident purchased a hot sauce they were led to believe was manufactured in Texas.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy