For the first time in years, the California housing market has seen a noted decrease in sales, causing the listing prices of homes to experience a drastic drop. Experts indicate that rising mortgage rates have had a profound impact on the market, making many houses unaffordable for those looking to buy and sharply slowing the amount of homes being sold compared to years past. "Huge change," said John Moreno, a local real estate agent. "Everything just kind of shifted starting probably at the end of Spring, beginning of Summer."He admits that for the first time in a long time, he's been forced...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO