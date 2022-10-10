Read full article on original website
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate ChangeToni KorazaFlorida State
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
WINKNEWS.com
FEMA provides application information to Collier County residents
Collier County held a Federal Emergency Management Agency Town Hall on Wednesday night, providing residents with important information on how to apply for aid if they received damage from Hurricane Ian. The deadline to apply for FEMA aid is Nov. 28, 60 days after the storm ripped through the Gulf...
DEO reps at Disaster Recovery Centers to help Hurricane Ian survivors
As Hurricane Ian survivors work to figure out next steps and where to turn for help, Disaster Recovery Centers in places like Lee and Sarasota counties are serving as a place for assistance.
FEMA opens Disaster Resource Center in multiple counties for Ian victims
You can go to the Disaster Recovery Center to get financial assistance from FEMA, the Small Business Administration, local government and even talk to someone about the mental toll Ian has had on you.
Governor awards $2 million from Florida Disaster Fund to first responders
Governor Ron DeSantis is in Punta Gorda at the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office to announce $2 million from Florida Disaster Fund to first responders.
blackchronicle.com
Weak Florida planning law boosted Ian’s destructive power
Ten years in the past, Fort Myers was a midsized Florida metropolis with desires of getting larger, maybe changing into the “Second City” of the japanese Gulf Coast, behind Tampa. Things have been going high quality till Hurricane Ian arrived final month, destroying tens of hundreds of properties...
vermontcatholic.org
Ian is affecting jobs, housing for many in Florida, not just coastal area
With the full picture of the widespread fallout and damages Hurricane Ian brought to southwest Florida still coming into focus, the Miami region looks on with a collective sigh of relief: What if that had hit here?. From Naples, just two hours west of Fort Lauderdale across Interstate 75, up...
blackchronicle.com
Hurricanes, floods and rising rents drive up costs for Florida retirees
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida’s Gulf Coast has been a prime retirement vacation spot for the center class for a long time, offering reasonably priced dwelling choices in “over 55” cell residence communities. But the I-Team has realized Hurricane Ian has made some retirees query whether...
Governor DeSantis: All school districts in the state to reopen next week
Governor Ron DeSantis announces all school districts to reopen in the state by Tuesday, Oct. 18 at a press conference in Cape Coral.
classiccountry1045.com
DeSoto County Hurricane Ian Recovery Updates 10/12/22
DeSoto County Hurricane Ian Recovery Updates 10/12/22. Pre-registration for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance D -SNAP is now OPEN for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who reside or work in DeSoto County. AFTER pre-registration is complete, applicants can call the D-SNAP Call Center for their phone interview. The Call Center will be open between Thursday, Oct. 13 and Sunday, Oct. 16. Phone interview times are designated based on the first letter of the applicant’s last name. Visit https://www.myflfamilies.com/DSNAP/ for the details.
A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August
Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
Collier County mandatory curfew in effect until further notice
Collier County has announced a mandatory curfew for certain areas while the county begins recovering from Hurricane Ian
blackchronicle.com
Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters SW Florida economy
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — may need come and gone nevertheless it may ship extended blows to the native economy, walloping small companies closely depending on vacationers and seasonal residents. The will hold many winter vacationers and snowbirds away in addition to tasking native residents with , stated Michael...
blackchronicle.com
Search-and-rescue team returns from ‘war zone’ in Florida | Local News
BEVERLY — The Massachusetts Task Force 1 search-and-rescue team returned to Beverly on Wednesday beneath a heat fall solar that reminded one member of Florida. But that was the one comparability that held up between their house base and the devastation they left behind. Forty-six members of the team...
santivachronicle.com
FEMA Assistance Available
FEMA issued a lengthy news release today, Oct. 8, detailing the federal assistance to Hurricane Ian survivors since the federal disaster declaration. The various forms of assistance include temporary housing; essential home repairs; and other uninsured and underinsured disaster-related losses. Among the key messages are the following:. Hotel, Motel Cost...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers supporting residents after Hurricane Ian
The Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers (HACFM) is leading relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian to serve residents of over 1,408 public and subsidized units and 2,400 vouchers in Fort Myers. In the days following the storm, more than 50 of HACFM’s community supportive services...
WATCH LIVE: DeSantis, emergency and transportation officials give Hurricane Ian recovery update
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference on Tuesday regarding the state’s ongoing response to Hurricane Ian. DeSantis is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. in Fort Myers. The governor will be joined by Florida Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue and Division of Emergency...
Pre-registration for disaster SNAP benefits begins Monday for counties hardest hit by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As relief and recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Children & Families (DCF) announced people hardest hit by the storm will soon be able to receive benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). According to DCF,...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
One resident of Englewood, Florida, wants questions answered before rebuilding from Hurricane Ian
More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Floridians are still learning the extent of its damage. The hurricane wiped away mobile homes in Englewood, Florida, about an hour north of Fort Meyers. At the Holiday Estates mobile home park, Cathy Nicely returned to her home and found a metal sign...
Hurricane relief job fair in Fort Myers
A local non-profit and church are working together to host a hurricane relief job fair for those impacted by Hurricane Ian
Matlacha and Pine Island residents searching for answers
Matlacha and Pine Island are some of the hardest hit areas by Hurricane Ian. Many residents want answers on what the latest is on recovery and how long it could take to get basic services back.
