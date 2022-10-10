ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

FEMA provides application information to Collier County residents

Collier County held a Federal Emergency Management Agency Town Hall on Wednesday night, providing residents with important information on how to apply for aid if they received damage from Hurricane Ian. The deadline to apply for FEMA aid is Nov. 28, 60 days after the storm ripped through the Gulf...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sanibel, FL
Government
City
Captiva, FL
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Sanibel, FL
Local
Florida Government
blackchronicle.com

Weak Florida planning law boosted Ian’s destructive power

Ten years in the past, Fort Myers was a midsized Florida metropolis with desires of getting larger, maybe changing into the “Second City” of the japanese Gulf Coast, behind Tampa. Things have been going high quality till Hurricane Ian arrived final month, destroying tens of hundreds of properties...
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Hurricanes, floods and rising rents drive up costs for Florida retirees

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida’s Gulf Coast has been a prime retirement vacation spot for the center class for a long time, offering reasonably priced dwelling choices in “over 55” cell residence communities. But the I-Team has realized Hurricane Ian has made some retirees query whether...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Insurance#Southwest Florida#Hurricane Ian#Floridadisaster Org#Floridians
classiccountry1045.com

DeSoto County Hurricane Ian Recovery Updates 10/12/22

DeSoto County Hurricane Ian Recovery Updates 10/12/22. Pre-registration for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance D -SNAP is now OPEN for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who reside or work in DeSoto County. AFTER pre-registration is complete, applicants can call the D-SNAP Call Center for their phone interview. The Call Center will be open between Thursday, Oct. 13 and Sunday, Oct. 16. Phone interview times are designated based on the first letter of the applicant’s last name. Visit https://www.myflfamilies.com/DSNAP/ for the details.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August

Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
LEE COUNTY, FL
blackchronicle.com

Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters SW Florida economy

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — may need come and gone nevertheless it may ship extended blows to the native economy, walloping small companies closely depending on vacationers and seasonal residents. The will hold many winter vacationers and snowbirds away in addition to tasking native residents with , stated Michael...
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
santivachronicle.com

FEMA Assistance Available

FEMA issued a lengthy news release today, Oct. 8, detailing the federal assistance to Hurricane Ian survivors since the federal disaster declaration. The various forms of assistance include temporary housing; essential home repairs; and other uninsured and underinsured disaster-related losses. Among the key messages are the following:. Hotel, Motel Cost...
LEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy