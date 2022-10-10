DeSoto County Hurricane Ian Recovery Updates 10/12/22. Pre-registration for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance D -SNAP is now OPEN for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who reside or work in DeSoto County. AFTER pre-registration is complete, applicants can call the D-SNAP Call Center for their phone interview. The Call Center will be open between Thursday, Oct. 13 and Sunday, Oct. 16. Phone interview times are designated based on the first letter of the applicant’s last name. Visit https://www.myflfamilies.com/DSNAP/ for the details.

DESOTO COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO