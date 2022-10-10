NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has taken a plea deal after he was charged with driving under the influence after leaving a bar in June. In a statement, Hargett said he offered a best interest plea in the case on Thursday, which amounts to pleading guilty while maintaining innocence. The Republican said his attorney believes he had a “strong case” to argue, but Hargett said he wanted to “accept responsibility for my actions and move forward and to focus on how God can use me to make something positive from this difficult time.”

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO