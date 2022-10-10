ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Fifth of residential care workers ‘in poverty before cost-of-living crisis’

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mgXPN_0iTlWu7z00

One in five residential care workers in the UK were living in poverty before the cost-of-living crisis, new analysis suggests.

Care home and assisted living staff are far more likely to live in poverty than the average UK worker, according to research by the Health Foundation.

It said low pay is a “political choice” and warned that for many providing care, “work is not a reliable route out of poverty”.

The think tank pooled data over three years from two Government surveys on the incomes and living circumstances of households and families in the UK.

The sample size over three years was 1,488 care staff aged 16 and over working in nursing homes, care homes and assisted-living housing for older and disabled people.

Poverty was defined as having a household income below 60% of the median household income after housing costs.

Around one in five residential care workers (18.5%) were living in poverty in between April 2017 and April 2020, the analysis found.

This compares with 12.5% of all workers, and 8.5% of health workers, with “limited change” since 2012 which suggests “persistently high levels of poverty”.

The analysis found a further 8.5% of care workers were living just above the poverty line, meaning in total more than a quarter were living in or on the brink of poverty.

Many cannot afford enough food, shelter, clothing and other essentials, putting their health at risk

The workforce was also twice as likely to receive Universal Credit and benefits from the old system than general workers (19.6% versus 9.8%), the report said.

The research also suggests one in 10 care staff (9.6%) experienced food insecurity over the survey period.

Some 12.6% of care staff’s children were living in material deprivation, meaning they may not have access to essential resources such as fresh fruit and vegetables or adequate winter clothing.

This compares with 5.1% of children in all working families and 3.1% of children of health workers.

Since the survey period, a “grim cocktail of factors” such as the coronavirus pandemic and cost-of-living crisis have had significant impacts on the social care workforce, the Health Foundation said.

It said low pay and poor conditions in social care are contributing to chronic staffing problems, with rising vacancy rates and providers reporting difficulty recruiting.

And it warned rising prices for fuel, food and utilities are likely to put care staff at greater risk of poverty.

As its analysis does not include staff who provide care in people’s homes or work in day care services, it “may understate” rates of poverty and deprivation in the care sector.

Instead of being properly rewarded, they are expected to survive on a whisker above the minimum wage

Director of policy, Hugh Alderwick, said: “Social care workers – who are mostly women – play a vital role in society but are among the lowest paid workers in the UK, and experience shocking levels of poverty and deprivation.

“Many cannot afford enough food, shelter, clothing and other essentials, putting their health at risk.

“Sustained underfunding of social care has contributed to unacceptable pay and conditions for staff and major workforce shortages, with vacancies in England rising by 52% last year.

“This reflects political choices. If government values people using and providing social care, it must act to tackle low pay and insecure employment conditions in the sector.”

Councillor David Fothergill, chairman of the Local Government Association’s community wellbeing board, said: “Low pay means care workers are having no choice but to leave the sector, creating vacancies and adding pressure to those still working in care, adding to the vicious cycle.

“Ensuring that care workers are paid fairly for their work is central to making a career in care affordable and appealing, as well as ensuring people who draw on care are best able to live an equal life.

The GMB union said care workers deserve no less than £15 an hour.

GMB national officer Rachel Harrison said: “Care workers are an immensely skilled, compassionate workforce who do an incredible difficult job.

“Instead of being properly rewarded, they are expected to survive on a whisker above the minimum wage.

“Essential care is delivered by underpaid and mostly women workers.

“And without the dedication of our care workers the whole house of cards will come tumbling down.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We are investing £5.4 billion over the next three years to reform adult social care and have announced a £500 million fund to support discharge from hospital into the community and bolster the social care workforce.

“Most paid carers are employed by private sector providers who set their pay and conditions independently. In April 2022 the Government raised the national living wage, which will see full-time carer earnings rise by over £1,000.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Human remains found by police searching for missing Leah Croucher

Human remains have been found by detectives searching for missing Leah Croucher, who vanished while walking to work in 2019. A massive three-and-a-half year search for Miss Croucher, who was 19 when she went missing, is focusing on a house less than half a mile from where she was last seen.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

King’s coronation date sparks calls for a change to the May bank holiday

The announcement of the date for the King’s coronation has sparked calls for a change to the May bank holiday in order to mark the event. The deeply religious affair will be held on Saturday May 6 next year, with the Queen Consort being crowned alongside Charles, Buckingham Palace announced.
U.K.
newschain

King’s coronation to take place on Archie’s birthday

The King’s coronation falls on the birthday of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie. Archie, Charles’ grandson, turns four on Saturday May 6 next year, when the King will be crowned amid great pageantry in Westminster Abbey. It has not yet been confirmed who will...
WORLD
newschain

Russian war hawks demand more devastating strikes on Ukraine

Moscow’s barrage of missile strikes on cities across Ukraine has elicited celebratory comments from Russian officials and pro-Kremlin pundits, who in recent weeks have actively criticised the Russian military for a series of embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield. Russian nationalist commentators and state media’s war correspondents lauded Monday’s attack...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Health And Social Care#Cost Of Living#Day Care#Uk#The Health Foundation#Uni
newschain

Mother did nothing to protect toddler from killer stepfather, court told

A mother whose son was killed by her boyfriend did “nothing to protect him” and tried to blame the toddler’s father for some of his injuries, a court has heard. Tamika Beaton, 25, put “her own interests” before those of 18-month-old Andrew Cawker, with “catastrophic” consequences, the Old Bailey was told on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power

The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog has said that a Ukrainian nuclear plant surrounded by Russian troops has lost all external power needed for vital safety systems for the second time in five days. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director-general Rafael Grossi said agency monitors at the Zaporizhzhia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
newschain

Putin says Russia could resume gas supplies to Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via a link of Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea. Speaking at a Moscow energy forum, Mr Putin again charged that the US was likely to be behind the explosions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Andrew Dilnot: ‘absolutely essential’ promised social care reforms go ahead

The Prime Minister has been warned not to row back on key social care reforms as this would be to “abandon some of the most vulnerable people in our society”. Sir Andrew Dilnot said pulling back on promised reforms would be “deeply regrettable”, and that he hopes Liz Truss is the PM who “finally” sees through substantial change for the sector.
HEALTH
newschain

Murder, She Wrote star Dame Angela Lansbury dies aged 96

Dame Angela Lansbury has died at the age of 96, her family has announced. The Irish-British and American actress was best known for her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher in American drama series Murder, She Wrote. According to a family statement, Dame Angela died “peacefully” in her sleep five days before...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newschain

Vanessa Redgrave receives damehood from the Prince of Wales

Acclaimed actress Vanessa Redgrave has said receiving her damehood at Buckingham Palace was a “unique” moment in her career. Dame Vanessa, 85, has been nominated for six Academy Awards, winning the Oscar for best supporting actress in 1977 for her role in Julia, in which she starred alongside Jane Fonda.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Man charged with murdering woman who was hit by car outside takeaway

A 27-year-old man has been charged with murdering a young woman who died after being hit by a car. Rebecca Steer, 22, died in hospital shortly after being injured when a car mounted the kerb outside a takeaway in Willow Street, Oswestry, Shropshire, at 2.50am on Sunday. West Mercia Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Murder accused faked will after dumping woman’s headless body, court told

A woman killed a vulnerable churchgoer and dumped her headless corpse over 200 miles away before forging her will in a bid to inherit her estate, a court has been told. Jemma Mitchell, 38, who had worked as an osteopath in Australia, had allegedly failed in an attempt to extract £200,000 from 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong to pay for repairs to her dilapidated home in Willesden, north-west London.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Steve Cooper fully focused on football despite upheaval at Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is staying focused on the football after another chaotic week off the pitch for the club. Head of recruitment George Syrianos and chief scout Andy Scott, who were responsible for making 23 summer signings, were relieved of their duties earlier this week, just several days after Filippo Giraldi was brought into the club as director of football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

The King sends message to Emmerdale cast during National Television Awards

The King has praised the importance of the countryside as he sent a special message to the Emmerdale cast and crew for their 50th anniversary at the National Television Awards. Host Joel Dommett surprised the soap cast with the pre-recorded speech during the annual ceremony on Thursday, which was held...
TV & VIDEOS
newschain

Poland repairs oil pipeline leak and says pumping will resume

The Polish operator of an oil pipeline said that it was repairing damage that caused a leak earlier this week to the main source of crude oil from Russia to Germany. PERN, the operator, also said it wants to resume the pumping of crude oil as soon as possible through the pipeline.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

American Idol finalist dies in crash

A finalist on American Idol has died in a vehicle crash in the US. Willie Spence, 23, died on Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer which was stopped on the hard shoulder near Chattanooga, Tennessee, according to news outlets which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Both drivers...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy