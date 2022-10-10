ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Truss and G7 leaders to meet after latest Russian assault on Ukraine

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2slg8p_0iTlWrTo00

Liz Truss will urge G7 leaders to remain steadfast in support of Ukraine during crisis talks on Tuesday following Russian strikes on Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities.

The Russian attack on Monday, which left at least 11 dead and 64 injured, was launched by Moscow in retaliation for what Vladimir Putin claimed was a terrorist act carried out by Ukrainian special services on a bridge linking Russia with Crimea.

International outcry was swift in the wake of the latest Russian assault, labelled by some as a sign of President Putin’s growing desperation in the face of staunch Ukrainian resistance.

But in a sign of how seriously Western leaders are taking the Russian bombardment, Ms Truss and her G7 counterparts will hold a virtual meeting later on Tuesday, with the Prime Minister also expected to call for a full meeting of Nato leaders in the coming days.

The video call will also be attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who spoke to Ms Truss and other world leaders on Monday.

Meanwhile, the head of Britain’s GCHQ intelligence agency is set to say that Ukraine is successfully “turning the tide” against the “exhausted” Russian forces, who are running out of ammunition.

Ms Truss is expected to urge fellow G7 leaders to “stay the course” in the battle against Mr Putin.

“The overwhelming international support for Ukraine’s struggle stands in stark opposition to the isolation of Russia on the international stage,” she is expected to say on Tuesday.

“Their bravery in the face of the most brutal acts of violence has earned the people of Ukraine global admiration.

“Nobody wants peace more than Ukraine. And for our part, we must not waver one iota in our resolve to help them win it.”

G7 leaders are also likely to discuss the global energy crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion, amid plans to introduce a global cap on the price of Russian oil to target Mr Putin’s revenues.

On Monday, Mr Zelensky said Ukraine counts on the UK’s “leadership in consolidating international political and defence support for Ukraine, in particular regarding the protection of our skies”.

Ms Truss has said she is committed to following the example of her predecessor Boris Johnson, who offered ardent support for Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion.

Ukraine on Monday called for Western allies to provide anti-air and anti-missile systems in response to the attacks.

Kyiv was targeted for the first time in months, while Russia also hit civilian areas and energy infrastructure across the country, from Kharkiv in the east to Lviv near the Polish border.

Mr Putin confirmed the strikes were a retaliation for what he called Ukraine’s attack on the Kerch Bridge, a crossing between Russia and the annexed Crimea region that has strategic and symbolic importance.

He said if Ukraine continues to mount “terrorist attacks” on Russia, the Kremlin’s response will be “tough and proportionate to the level of threats”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer joined the condemnation of Russia’s actions, calling the Russian attacks “unjustifiable”.

“The UK is firmly united in condemning Putin’s latest wave of violence and destruction,” he said.

In a speech on Tuesday, GCHQ boss Sir Jeremy Fleming will say that the Russian people are beginning to understand just how badly Mr Putin and his “flawed” decision-making has misjudged the “courageous reality of the Ukrainian defence”.

Far from the inevitable Russian military victory that their propaganda machine spouted, it's clear that Ukraine’s courageous action on the battlefield and in cyberspace is turning the tide

“So, far from the inevitable Russian military victory that their propaganda machine spouted, it’s clear that Ukraine’s courageous action on the battlefield and in cyberspace is turning the tide,” he will say.

Giving the annual Royal United Services Institute security lecture, the intelligence chief will say that Russian “gains are being reversed” in a “staggering” cost to Moscow in terms of people and equipment.

“We know – and Russian commanders on the ground know – that their supplies and munitions are running out,” Sir Jeremy will say, according to an excerpt from his speech shared in advance.

“Russia’s forces are exhausted. The use of prisoners to reinforce, and now the mobilisation of tens of thousands of inexperienced conscripts, speaks of a desperate situation.

“And the Russian population has started to understand that too. They’re seeing just how badly Putin has misjudged the situation. They’re fleeing the draft, realising they can no longer travel.

“They know their access to modern technologies and external influences will be drastically restricted. And they are feeling the extent of the dreadful human cost of his war of choice.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Russian war hawks demand more devastating strikes on Ukraine

Moscow’s barrage of missile strikes on cities across Ukraine has elicited celebratory comments from Russian officials and pro-Kremlin pundits, who in recent weeks have actively criticised the Russian military for a series of embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield. Russian nationalist commentators and state media’s war correspondents lauded Monday’s attack...
MILITARY
newschain

Human remains found by police searching for missing Leah Croucher

Human remains have been found by detectives searching for missing Leah Croucher, who vanished while walking to work in 2019. A massive three-and-a-half year search for Miss Croucher, who was 19 when she went missing, is focusing on a house less than half a mile from where she was last seen.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power

The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog has said that a Ukrainian nuclear plant surrounded by Russian troops has lost all external power needed for vital safety systems for the second time in five days. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director-general Rafael Grossi said agency monitors at the Zaporizhzhia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Markets Insider

Russia partners like China and India expressing concerns over Ukraine may have forced Putin's hand and driven him to try and end the war quickly, Russia scholar says

Some of Putin's global partners expressed concerns about his war in Ukraine last week. Days later, Putin escalated the war by announcing military mobilization and threatening nuclear warfare. A Russia expert told Insider Putin may have acted out of fear of straining relationships with nations like China and India. Russian...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian World#Ukraine War Politics#G7#Ukrainian#Nato#Gchq
France 24

Ukraine claims new gains after days of mass Russian strikes

Russia for two days pummelled Ukraine with missiles, damaging energy facilities nationwide, in attacks that President Vladimir Putin said were retaliation for a deadly explosion at the Crimea bridge. Russia's FSB security service said Wednesday it detained eight suspects over the blast that ripped through the road and rail bridge...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin gets a tractor for his 70th birthday

A tractor is one of the odder gifts for Vladimir Putin, as Russia's president, a pariah in the West since his invasion of Ukraine, turns 70. It was given him by his Belarusian ally, Alexander Lukashenko, whose country boasts a tractor works. Mr Lukashenko confirmed the news as he visited...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Reuters

Ukraine applies for NATO membership, rules out Putin talks

KYIV, Sept 30 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a surprise bid for fast-track membership of the NATO military alliance on Friday and ruled out talks with President Vladimir Putin, striking back at Moscow after it said it had annexed four Ukrainian regions.
POLITICS
The Independent

Kremlin says Russians back Vladimir Putin but warns of a ‘very thin line’ on criticism

The Russian people back President Putin, the Kremlin insisted on Tuesday, despite murmurings of discontent and criticism following Ukraine’s successful military counteroffensive in the past week.But officials warned there was a “very, very, thin line” that would be tolerated by Moscow when it comes to criticism of the Russian leader.“Russians support the president, and this is confirmed by the mood of the people... The people are consolidated around the decisions of the head of state,” said Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.“As for other points of view, critical points of view, as long as they remain within the law, this is...
POLITICS
Business Insider

On his 70th birthday, Putin hoped to be leading a resurgent Russian empire. Instead his army is in retreat and his enemies are united against him like never before.

Despite being one of the most powerful people in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to be feeling invincible on his landmark 70th birthday. An apparent desire to recapture Russia's old empire, to reclaim land that he saw as Russian, drove Putin's brutal invasion of Ukraine. At one point he explicitly compared himself to the Russian conqueror Peter the Great.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV — A Ukrainian official says the bodies of 530 people have been discovered in recaptured areas of Kharkiv region since Sept. 7. Ukraine’s First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhen Yenin said Friday the bodies included those 225 women, 257 men and 19 children, while 29 bodies haven’t been identified.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Russia to annex more of Ukraine on Friday at the Kremlin

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia planned to annex more of Ukraine on Friday in an escalation of the seven-month war that was expected to isolate the Kremlin further, draw more international punishment and bring Ukraine extra military, political and economic support. The annexation — and planned celebratory concerts and...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy