Atlanta, GA

Diagnosed with ovarian cancer at 25, Atlanta woman says she nearly overlooked her symptoms because of her age

By Beth Galvin
fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago
fox5atlanta.com

Flu season may be spiking earlier in Georgia, experts warn

ATLANTA - The flu season is spiking early this fall. Georgia leads the nation in flu-like illnesses according to the Centers for Disease Control. Hospitals like Children's Healthcare of Atlanta say they’re seeing up to three times as many patients in their emergency rooms. Medical experts say flu season is here a lot sooner than usual.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta woman diagnosed with ovarian cancer at 25

Most 20-somethings feel pretty invincible. So, when one Atlanta paralegal started having some breakthrough bleeding, she wasn’t too concerned. In fact, she almost passed on a procedure to figure out what was going on.
ATLANTA, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Pastor wakes to find wife shot in her sleep, Georgia family says. She died days later

A pastor woke in the middle of the night to find his wife shot in the head by a stray bullet, he said in a Facebook video. Mac Ellison, a pastor at Temple of Faith Ministries, said he was asleep next to his wife, Lashunda Heath-Ellison, Wednesday, Oct. 5 when she was hit by the bullet, he said in the Facebook Live video. The bullet entered the couple’s Decatur, Georgia, home, went through the couple’s headboard, and hit Heath-Ellison in the back of the head while she slept, he said in the Oct. 9 video.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Multiple Wellstar facilities closing in southwest Atlanta

In just a few weeks thousands of people will no longer be able to receive care from Wellstar properties on Atlanta’s southwest side. Atlanta Medical Center closing, making Grady Memorial Hospital the only level one trauma center in the city, but there are other branches that will no longer serve patients in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Teen girls' mental health: A warning to parents

ATLANTA — Editor's note: This story discusses death by suicide involving children. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 988. An Atlanta mental health activist started her own resource for struggling Black youth when...
ATLANTA, GA
yourmileagemayvary.net

Everybody’s Got A Hustle. Even ATL’s Wheelchair Attendants

Even the CLEAR queue, which tends to be the shortest option at most airports, was MONDO LONG just the day before that:. It turns out that some wheelchair attendants may be using those long queues to their advantage. I was perusing one of my travel-related Facebook groups the other day...
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

How diverse is Cobb County, and should we care? Yes, a lot

It is a point of principle of the Cobb County Courier that diversity is a good thing, and that equity, justice and fairness are necessary for a good quality of life. As editor, I consider the Courier “woke” in the original sense of the word, and consider the need for diversity, tolerance and equity self-evident, and those apply to race, ethnicity, national background, sexual orientation, gender (including transgender), disability, economic status, and whatever other groups that are the target of bigotry I’ve overlooked.
COBB COUNTY, GA

