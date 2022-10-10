When the Pelicans are doing well, fans like to say "New Orleans is a basketball town," and it will stay that way with New Orleans' home opener being a sell out. The last time the Pelicans had a sold-out game at the Smoothie King Center, it was April for the NBA playoffs against the Phoenix Suns. Now with Zion Williamson back and the Pelicans making strong roster moves, they are looking to build off their last season's record of 36-46.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO