NOLA.com
LSU's Kim Mulkey talks country music, not dating and more 'real stuff' in BR Classic lunch
Kim Mulkey never missed a day of school from kindergarten through 12th grade. She was the valedictorian of her class. She has never had a drop of alcohol in her life — or coffee, for that matter. "I played ball. I studied till the wee hours of the morning....
NOLA.com
Pelicans season ticket sales have jumped 25% compared to last season, team says
When the New Orleans Pelicans play their home opener, they'll do so in front of a full crowd at the Smoothie King Center — another sign that after two trying years, the public is showing increasing support for the team, which made an unlikely run to the playoffs in the spring without injured superstar Zion Williamson.
NOLA.com
Hot ticket: The Pelicans' home opener is officially a sell-out
When the Pelicans are doing well, fans like to say "New Orleans is a basketball town," and it will stay that way with New Orleans' home opener being a sell out. The last time the Pelicans had a sold-out game at the Smoothie King Center, it was April for the NBA playoffs against the Phoenix Suns. Now with Zion Williamson back and the Pelicans making strong roster moves, they are looking to build off their last season's record of 36-46.
NOLA.com
Zion Williamson leaves preseason game with ankle soreness as Pelicans lose to Heat
New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green on Tuesday expressed optimism that he would have the starting five he plans to use opening night on the floor in his team’s second-to-last preseason game. Brandon Ingram, who has not yet played in the preseason, went through a full practice Tuesday. Yet...
NOLA.com
Saints RB Alvin Kamara sued for $10 million over alleged Las Vegas beating
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was sued Friday by the man Kamara and three others are accused of assaulting in February outside of a Las Vegas nightclub during Pro Bowl weekend. In an Orleans Civil District Court lawsuit that seeks $10 million in damages, Darnell Greene Jr., of...
Rams Insider: LA trying to break early season slump against Panthers
Curt Sandoval spoke with Phil Orban of WSOC-TV as the Rams try to snap an early-season two game skid.
NOLA.com
A Dodgers-Padres pick and NBA preseason prediction: Best Bets for Oct. 14
Each day, one of our experts at Bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
NOLA.com
Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area for Week 7
The high school football season is in its seventh week, and there are some big games on the slate in the New Orleans area on Friday night. This will be the place to keep up with live scores in New Orleans and across South Louisiana. Edna Karr-Jesuit, West Jefferson-John Ehret...
NOLA.com
Saints' rookie Rashid Shaheed looks to become next undrafted special teams star from small school
Prior to this week, the number of interviews Rashid Shaheed had done as a member of the New Orleans Saints was the same as the number of games he’s played in. Heck, the undrafted rookie receiver on the New Orleans Saints practice squad hasn’t even dressed out for a game yet.
NOLA.com
Saints ready to defend home field against 'enemy' who has tasted success in Dome
With understanding came a subtle warning. New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen is well aware Sunday’s opponent will more than likely draw extra rival fans into the Caesars Superdome solely because of two names on the roster. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase were both first-round draft picks out of LSU the past two years after they won the national title as part of the 2019 LSU team.
NOLA.com
Prep football: 3 local games we’re tracking Friday night
Both teams possess strong rushing offenses with Jaedon Voisin at 1,121 yards rushing for Belle Chasse and David Kency at 741 for Shaw. The winner will have a leg up in the 10-4A standings after Shaw (4-2) won last week against L.B. Landry 41-14. This is the district opener for Belle Chasse (4-2).
