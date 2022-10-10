ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot ticket: The Pelicans' home opener is officially a sell-out

When the Pelicans are doing well, fans like to say "New Orleans is a basketball town," and it will stay that way with New Orleans' home opener being a sell out. The last time the Pelicans had a sold-out game at the Smoothie King Center, it was April for the NBA playoffs against the Phoenix Suns. Now with Zion Williamson back and the Pelicans making strong roster moves, they are looking to build off their last season's record of 36-46.
Saints ready to defend home field against 'enemy' who has tasted success in Dome

With understanding came a subtle warning. New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen is well aware Sunday’s opponent will more than likely draw extra rival fans into the Caesars Superdome solely because of two names on the roster. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase were both first-round draft picks out of LSU the past two years after they won the national title as part of the 2019 LSU team.
Prep football: 3 local games we’re tracking Friday night

Both teams possess strong rushing offenses with Jaedon Voisin at 1,121 yards rushing for Belle Chasse and David Kency at 741 for Shaw. The winner will have a leg up in the 10-4A standings after Shaw (4-2) won last week against L.B. Landry 41-14. This is the district opener for Belle Chasse (4-2).
