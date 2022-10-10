ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

TV20 to host Gainesville mayoral debate with Ed Bielarski, Harvey Ward

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We are hosting a debate next week between the two candidates running to become the next mayor of Gainesville. Gainesville City Commissioner Harvey Ward and former Gainesville Regional Utilities General Manager Ed Bielarski are running head-to-head for the seat. Next Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7:00 p.m.,...
WCJB

James Ingle and Ed Book prepare to faceoff for spot on the City Commission

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Book and Ingle are competing to replace Harvey Ward for the district 2 seat in the City Commission. In the August primary election, Book won about 40% of the votes while Ingle won about 27%. Since both have another chance at redemption, they both say that they are prepared and ready to hit the ground running to improve the Gainesville community.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Florida Surgeon General announces opioid funding Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Surgeon General is holding a press conference in Marion County to announce opioid recovery funds amid controversy over COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who is employed by the University of Florida, is going to give a grant to support to the county’s opiate recovery program. The press conference began at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

State Surgeon General announces funds for program for drug addiction

Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) - State surgeon general Dr. Joseph Ladapo announced funding and resources for a drug addiction program called “Core” or Coordinated Opioid Recovery, is a program meant to help prevent overdose deaths. Ladapo was joined by health care professionals for a press conference at the Department...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Menstrual products coming to Gainesville city restrooms

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville City Commissioners all agree that feminine hygiene products should be free in public bathrooms owned by the city. The commission voted unanimously to place menstrual products in all bathrooms run by the city. The agenda item was recommended by Commissioner Reina Saco after she and staff researched other cities and university in the country who have similar policies. Saco originally only wanted a pilot program, but was excited to have the city’s full support moving forward with a citywide roll out.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville City Commission meet to consider mandate

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission is set to meet as a general policy committee. They will consider whether to mandate free feminine hygiene products in all public restrooms. This mandate could extend to all public buildings, including public schools and other county or state-owned facilities. This meeting...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Colombian bakery shares Latin American culture in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Las Americas Bakery is located along Northwest 34th Boulevard and opened in June. The owner, Barbara Tibaquira is from Colombia but lived in Puerto Rico where she originally had a bakery. When she and her family moved to Gainesville 6 years ago she wanted to continue...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County Commission District 1

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mary Alford and incumbent Raemi Eagle Glenn are running against each other in District 1. If that sounds familiar, they previously ran against each other in 2020, with Alford coming out victorious. It does not end there. Alford resigned from her seat in May after it...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Ben Sasse
WCJB

Former director honored in Gainesville community center mural

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A community center is getting a new mural thanks to a program funded by the city of Gainesville. Gainesville’s 352 Walls initiative called for a mural at the entrance of the Clarence R. Kelly Community Center. The mural pays tribute to Kelly, the former recreation center director who died in 2011.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

St Peter Cemetery will receive an historic marker

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - A historically black Alachua County cemetery is getting recognition from the state’s historical society. The St Peter Cemetery in Archer will receive an historic marker on October 22. A ceremony will be held at the site from 10 to 2 p.m. to mark the occasion.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

North Central Florida Treasures: History of Snow White

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins owner of the Antique City Mall in Micanopy shows us familiar antique with a lot of history in cinema, Snow White. Snow White is based on a 19th century folk tale from Germany written by Brothers Grimm.
MICANOPY, FL
WCJB

Alachua Board of County Commissioners to meet twice this week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are two meetings for the Alachua Board of County Commissioners this week. Both meetings are being held on Tuesday, October 11th. The first meeting begins at 9:30 AM. This is a special meeting discussing issues like flooding mitigation in certain flood-prone neighborhoods. The second meeting...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Last chance for voter registration for the mid-terms

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tuesday is the last day to register to vote for next month’s mid-term election. If you’re already registered and need to request a vote-by-mail ballot, you can do that up until October 29th. But there’s no deadline to update your voting address. You...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

NCFL schools locked down due to active shooter hoax

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple North Central Florida school districts received what they call “hoax calls” reporting an active shooter on various school campuses on Tuesday. It’s part of an apparent state-wide trend. In Columbia County, sheriff’s deputies were sent out to Columbia High School on Tuesday...
GAINESVILLE, FL

