WCJB
TV20 to host Gainesville mayoral debate with Ed Bielarski, Harvey Ward
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We are hosting a debate next week between the two candidates running to become the next mayor of Gainesville. Gainesville City Commissioner Harvey Ward and former Gainesville Regional Utilities General Manager Ed Bielarski are running head-to-head for the seat. Next Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7:00 p.m.,...
WCJB
James Ingle and Ed Book prepare to faceoff for spot on the City Commission
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Book and Ingle are competing to replace Harvey Ward for the district 2 seat in the City Commission. In the August primary election, Book won about 40% of the votes while Ingle won about 27%. Since both have another chance at redemption, they both say that they are prepared and ready to hit the ground running to improve the Gainesville community.
WCJB
Florida Surgeon General announces opioid funding Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Surgeon General is holding a press conference in Marion County to announce opioid recovery funds amid controversy over COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who is employed by the University of Florida, is going to give a grant to support to the county’s opiate recovery program. The press conference began at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
WCJB
State Surgeon General announces funds for program for drug addiction
Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) - State surgeon general Dr. Joseph Ladapo announced funding and resources for a drug addiction program called “Core” or Coordinated Opioid Recovery, is a program meant to help prevent overdose deaths. Ladapo was joined by health care professionals for a press conference at the Department...
WCJB
Menstrual products coming to Gainesville city restrooms
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville City Commissioners all agree that feminine hygiene products should be free in public bathrooms owned by the city. The commission voted unanimously to place menstrual products in all bathrooms run by the city. The agenda item was recommended by Commissioner Reina Saco after she and staff researched other cities and university in the country who have similar policies. Saco originally only wanted a pilot program, but was excited to have the city’s full support moving forward with a citywide roll out.
WCJB
Gainesville City Commission meet to consider mandate
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission is set to meet as a general policy committee. They will consider whether to mandate free feminine hygiene products in all public restrooms. This mandate could extend to all public buildings, including public schools and other county or state-owned facilities. This meeting...
WCJB
Colombian bakery shares Latin American culture in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Las Americas Bakery is located along Northwest 34th Boulevard and opened in June. The owner, Barbara Tibaquira is from Colombia but lived in Puerto Rico where she originally had a bakery. When she and her family moved to Gainesville 6 years ago she wanted to continue...
WCJB
NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County Commission District 1
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mary Alford and incumbent Raemi Eagle Glenn are running against each other in District 1. If that sounds familiar, they previously ran against each other in 2020, with Alford coming out victorious. It does not end there. Alford resigned from her seat in May after it...
WCJB
Former director honored in Gainesville community center mural
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A community center is getting a new mural thanks to a program funded by the city of Gainesville. Gainesville’s 352 Walls initiative called for a mural at the entrance of the Clarence R. Kelly Community Center. The mural pays tribute to Kelly, the former recreation center director who died in 2011.
WCJB
Registration for all three Toys for Tots campaigns in North Central Florida are open
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Toys for tots people are unwrapping their holiday campaign for 2022. Registration is now open for all three campaigns in North Central Florida. Some of their fundraising events are set to kick off. In Marion County, Toys for Tots is sponsoring the Haunted Trail. It...
WCJB
Eldercare of Alachua County will hold the annual pink dress luncheon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual pink dress luncheon will be in Gainesville on Thursday. It will run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The keynote speaker will be Dr. Mariam Hannah. This event will be held at the Eldercare of Alachua County or 5701 34th Blvd.
WCJB
St Peter Cemetery will receive an historic marker
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - A historically black Alachua County cemetery is getting recognition from the state’s historical society. The St Peter Cemetery in Archer will receive an historic marker on October 22. A ceremony will be held at the site from 10 to 2 p.m. to mark the occasion.
WCJB
North Central Florida Treasures: History of Snow White
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins owner of the Antique City Mall in Micanopy shows us familiar antique with a lot of history in cinema, Snow White. Snow White is based on a 19th century folk tale from Germany written by Brothers Grimm.
WCJB
The Greater Gainesville Rotary Club hands out thousands of dictionaries for students across Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One great way to introduce reading and spelling skills to children is with an actual book in hand. Instead of scrolling on a cellphone, they can be flipping pages in a book and making new discoveries. Giving children new learning opportunities is the goal of rotary...
WCJB
Many students showed up to protest or show support during Ben Sasse’s forums
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - During the senator’s forums, many students showed up to either support or protest his selection. One student questioned the structure of the question and answer session itself. “I feel it’s really important that he visits and that he answers his questions. I do think the...
WCJB
Alachua Board of County Commissioners to meet twice this week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are two meetings for the Alachua Board of County Commissioners this week. Both meetings are being held on Tuesday, October 11th. The first meeting begins at 9:30 AM. This is a special meeting discussing issues like flooding mitigation in certain flood-prone neighborhoods. The second meeting...
WCJB
Last chance for voter registration for the mid-terms
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tuesday is the last day to register to vote for next month’s mid-term election. If you’re already registered and need to request a vote-by-mail ballot, you can do that up until October 29th. But there’s no deadline to update your voting address. You...
WCJB
Head of the Columbia County Recreation Department on paid administrative leave
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details about the investigation into the head of the Columbia County Recreation Department. Mario Coppock is on paid administrative leave while county officials investigate whether he misused funds. A memorandum signed by County Manager David Kraus explains allegations of the misappropriated funds...
WCJB
City commission meeting to discuss GPD’s canine policing policy cancelled
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second time a Gainesville city commission meeting topic on GPD’s canine policing policies is postponed. The meeting was cancelled Wednesday. City officials have yet to confirm why the meeting isn’t happening as scheduled. The commission was set to discuss how the police...
WCJB
NCFL schools locked down due to active shooter hoax
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple North Central Florida school districts received what they call “hoax calls” reporting an active shooter on various school campuses on Tuesday. It’s part of an apparent state-wide trend. In Columbia County, sheriff’s deputies were sent out to Columbia High School on Tuesday...
