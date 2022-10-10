Column: NFL's flags, confusion over roughing the passer have devolved into farce

More so than in other years, the NFL has turned “quarterback safety” — a worthy cause — into a farce.

Roughing the passer now can mean merely pushing the passer (see Chargers lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day versus Browns QB Jacoby Brissett on Sunday); or hugging him, only for a theatrical QB to spin him down and persuade a gullible ref to throw the flag (see a Ravens cornerback versus the Bills’ Josh Allen in Week 4).

These 15-yard calls are changing games, while scarcely drawing from the NFL rule book.

It’s to the point that two of the most pro-NFL analysts on game telecasts — Charles Davis and Greg Gumbel — mouthed (genteel) objections to flags for roughing the passer.

When Tom Brady is involved in these plays, the spotlight only brightens, so when a Falcons lineman dropped Brady to the ground Sunday and incurred a roughing flag, a national debate followed. (It got louder in the first half of Monday night's game when Kansas City's Chris Jones was penalized for what appeared to be a legitimate tackle of the Raiders' Derek Carr.)

In the Brady case, the flag thrower was Jerome Boger, the same backfield ref whom Allen snookered seven days earlier.

At least this flag, which was, if unwarranted, less objectionable than the aforementioned roughing penalties, afforded a peek behind the NFL curtain.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles linked the “slinging” tackle of Brady to one Sept. 29 that infamously concussed Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in Cincinnati, and said he’s under the impression that “slinging” of the quarterback will be flagged.

If so, NFL powers made an in-season change to a key element to the sport, without divulging it to a public that wagers enormous sums on these games.

Get this: when a pool reporter ran Bowles’ point past Boger, asking him if slinging will be flagged, the veteran official replied, “No, not necessarily.”

If the officials and coaches are confused about what constitutes roughing the passer, how are pass rushers supposed to behave?

The 30,000-feet view is this: given that quarterback safety drives much of the sport’s economics, the NFL will need to continue to legislate greater protections for quarterbacks. Arbitrary decisions that confuse everyone aren't the way to go.

Logically, the day will come when a forcible blow to a quarterback anywhere on his person will incur the yellow flag, as will any touch of the helmet or facemask.

The economic imperatives will demand it.

With a gold mine such as Brady playing to age 45, the NFL will look for ways to retain franchise quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes, 27; Justin Herbert, 23; and Allen, 26, into their late 30s and early 40s (though Allen’s devastating talents as a rusher may preclude it).

Considering how much the protection for QBs has evolved since the 1960s and 1970s, when defenders could bludgeon passers with impunity, the logical end point will be something that was unthinkable decades ago. A "two-hand touch” rule for quarterbacks -- when they’re passing or have given themselves up as a rusher by sliding — is where the NFL appears ultimately headed.

In response, vocal critics will swear off football.

Rightly, they’ll deem the sport unrecognizable from its roots.

With equal validity, the NFL will note that in the aftermath of several drastic rule changes to make the sport less hazardous for quarterbacks, the game’s popularity has only grown.

Six Things

The NFL should try to better compensate running backs, given the brutality visited upon them. A post-career stipend would be worth considering, on top of the NFL pension to all former players. Practically speaking, better pay would help restock a high-attrition position whose performers make the sport more entertaining. (San Diego’s Reggie Bush, the former Super Bowl-winning running back, told me he wishes he had played quarterback, and would recommend that position to athletic youths.) Admittedly, the broken leg that ended RB Rashaad Penny’s season Sunday shaped some of this view. It was the latest of several severe injuries to the former San Diego State All American. Penny, 26, had worked back from a torn ACL and other setbacks to post five games of more than 100 rushing yards since Week 13 of last year. “It's really a heartbreaker for a kid that has really bounced back into the limelight of our program and for us and all, and for himself,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told Seattle Sports 710 AM Monday.

In a play that reinforced that football can’t be made safe, rookie WR Chris Olave was concussed when a defender trying to dislodge the ball pulled him to the ground, slamming Olave headfirst into the synthetic turf. The former Eastlake and Mission Hills standout caught a touchdown pass, his second this year, on the play.

Herbert’s awkward, last-moment slides recently have resulted in two roughing flags on defenders put into impossible positions. Each defender grazed Herbert’s helmet, incurring a 15-yard flag. Herbert is 240 pounds and runs fast. Asking defenders to transition from trying to stop this locomotive, to not touching the head of a 6-foot-6 ,semi-upright attacker, borders on asking the impossible. These type of flags have become the cost of business in NFL games.

Giving the Ravens a big lift, LT Ronnie Stanley looked fit and sharp Sunday night in his return from three ankle surgeries. The 2019 All-Pro’s availability boosts the Ravens (3-2) as slight favorites to win the AFC North, though losing S Marcus Williams (dislocated wrist) was a blow Sunday.

Brian Daboll’s career as a head coach bears watching as it relates to Chargers head coach Brandon Staley. The Chargers interviewed Daboll in January 2021 before choosing Staley after his lone season as the Rams’ defensive coordinator. Daboll returned to the Bills as offensive coordinator, then was hired by the Giants last January as their head coach. The Giants are 4-1 with a roster no one would describe as highly talented. Even now a .500 finish would be a feat. Josh Allen evolved into an MVP candidate under Daboll, directing three top-10 offenses. Giants QB Daniel Jones, 25, has reduced his interception rate under Daboll. He had one of his better games Sunday in England, assisting the 27-22 upset of Green Bay. Jones has rushed far more often this year, 8.2 times per game, good for 46 yards per game. RB Saquon Barkley’s return to peak form has assisted Daboll, who’s smartly found various ways to feature him.

Just as some analytics-ambivalent teams can look inept, there's scant evidence the analytics-driven Browns front office knows how to put together an effective defense. DE Myles Garrett fell into their laps as a No. 1 overall draftee in 2017, rewarding the franchise's tanking efforts. The front office has failed to find Garrett, a two-time All Pro, sufficient help through most of his career, with Cleveland's D finishing in the bottom 10 in points in four of Garrett's five seasons. Once again an undermanned interior front and poor tackling are undermining the defense, which stands 24th in points.

Updates :

7:08 p.m. Oct. 10, 2022 : This column was updated after another controversial call in Monday night’s game.



This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .