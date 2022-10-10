Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its timeCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The historical Col. Thomas C. Love House in Webster County, Missouri from the footsteps of other Love family membersCJ CoombsWebster County, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The historic Lewis Shaw Coleman House built in 1914 is still a remarkable homeCJ CoombsAurora, MO
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Related
KYTV
Tractor Supply Store finalizes acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tractor Supply Store finalized its acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home, impacting several stores in the Ozarks. The company will acquire 81 stores and sell the remaining 85 stores to two buyers approved by the FTC, Bomgaars Supply, Inc. and Buchheit Enterprises, Inc. The selloff impacts several stores in the Ozarks.
KYTV
Persimmon seeds & wooly worms predict upcoming winter season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While it may be fall, it won’t take long for winter to arrive across the Ozarks. With many wondering how the upcoming winter will unfold, many have started to crack open persimmon seeds and search for wooly worms for any possible signs about the upcoming winter season. Francis Skalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says that while this is quite a folklore tradition for the Ozarks, other uses for the persimmon seeds can go back to the 1800s.
KYTV
Morrisville leaders raise concerns over tall grass owned by MoDOT
MORRISVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Tall grass is causing safety concerns for drivers in Morrisville, and in some areas, the weeds are blocking traffic signs. The mayor and police chief say they contacted MoDOT several times starting in late August. “It’s quite tall and, in my opinion, is quite dangerous,” said...
KYTV
City hosts Lake Springfield master plan meeting October 12
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Just a few months ago thousands of people came to watch the iconic smokestacks come down. Now city leaders are wanting to meet with residents to discuss what comes next. Crawford, Murphy and Tilly was selected to assist the city with this master planning process. This is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kttn.com
Terra Star to expand in Rogersville, investing up to $5 million and creating 31 new jobs
Terra Star, LLC, a manufacturer of polyethylene pipe products, announced that it will build a new production facility in Rogersville, investing up to $5 million and creating 31 new jobs. Terra Star is locating its manufacturing capabilities in Webster County to meet the growing needs of the construction and utility markets.
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Incident closes section of James River Freeway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An incident on James River Freeway tied up traffic around midday in Springfield. MoDOT closed both eastbound lanes of James River at West Bypass. The incident involves two tractor-trailer trucks. MoDOT crews cleared the closure in fewer than 30 minutes. To report a correction or typo,...
KYTV
PICTURES: Strong storms roll through the Ozarks on Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Strong storms slowed the morning drive for much of the Ozarks on Wednesday. The storms packed a punch with heavy winds, heavy rain, lightning, and hail. KY3 viewers shared these images from Wednesday’s storms. Upload your weather snapshots on the KY3 First Alert Weather App. Download...
Expansion coming to Highway 86 near Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, Big Cedar
The Taney County Commission and Circuit Court approved a sales tax increase at Big Cedar Properties for road improvements on Highway 86 near Thunder Ridge Nature Arena.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV
Red Flag Warning issued for the Ozarks Thursday; fire officials advise against outdoor burning
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for all of the Ozarks on Thursday. During a Red Flag warning, conditions are generally dry and windy, making it very easy for fires to spread. Fire officials in Taney County say outdoor burning is not recommended.
KYTV
3rd annual Priebe Strong run raises money for first responders
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Organizers are looking for more people to participate in this year’s Priebe Strong run on October 22. There will be a 5k, 10k, and half-marathon race, all to benefit wounded officers and their families. “When this started originally, it was just one idea of me...
KYTV
Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from a breeder
AVA, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued seven dogs from the facility of a formerly licensed breeder in Douglas County, Missouri. The Humane Society of Missouri coordinated the rescue with the Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the...
KYTV
After 6 decades of service, Dade County nurse receives statewide honor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Dade County, Mo. nurse received a prestigious award from the Missouri Public Health Association. Ardella Lack received Missouri’s Presidential Award for Nursing. She has been a nurse for more than six decades. She works part-time at the Dade County Health Department. Coworkers nominated her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KYTV
Springfield’s “Tool Library” the only one of its kind in the state
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Anybody who does handiwork around the house, manicures the lawn, or putters in the garden has probably had that moment where you need a tool that you don’t have. But rather than going to the store to buy it, the Community Partnership of the Ozarks has a unique alternative where you can check it out as a library book.
Missouri Store Security Video Shows Ghostly Full-Body Apparition
On second thought, I don't think I want that overnight watchman job after seeing a Missouri security cam video that appears to show a ghostly full body apparition. This video that's just been shared on YouTube included the following chilling description of what you're about to see:. This surveillance video...
myozarksonline.com
$25-Million project planned in Webster County
The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning improvements in Webster County for 2025, and they are looking for input from members of the public. MoDOT will hold a public hearing which allows people to view the proposed improvements for the intersection of U.S. Route 60 and Webster County Route A in Diggins, as well as an interconnecting South Outer Road between Webster County Route A/NN in Diggins and Webster County Route Z in Fordland. The project includes removing 9 railroad crossings and building a bridge over Route 60 and BNSF Railroad. It also includes removing 9 Route 60 highway intersections and private accesses, and construction of an outer road between Route Z in Fordland and Route A in Diggins. The public hearing will be held on October 25th from 4 to 6pm at Diggins Baptist Church at 3700 Normandy Road in Seymour. For those who can’t make it to that meeting, a virtual public hearing will be online at modot.org/southwest October 25th to November 8th. The estimated cost of the project is around $28.4-million-dollars and construction is scheduled to begin in the Summer of 2025.
KYTV
QUEEN OF CLEAN: How to get your clothes to smell better
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how to give your clothes that fresh fragrance without using chemically-filled dryer sheets. 1. Take white cotton squares, approximately 6 x 6, or use white washcloths. Lay them out on a hard, washable surface. I lay a sheet of aluminum foil down for easy cleanup and treat several at a time.
KYTV
Crafts, Cars, and Tractors this Weekend at the Exeter Corn Maze
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Exeter Corn Maze and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Exeter Corn Maze, visit exetercornmaze.com. If you are looking for fun this weekend, look no further than Exeter Corn Maze....
fourstateshomepage.com
7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in rural Missouri
ST. LOUIS – A longtime problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again. The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force traveled to Douglas County in southern Missouri on Tuesday morning and successfully rescued seven dogs from a formerly licensed breeder. Marilyn Shepherd (aka...
Pierce City Fire Protection District battle house fire on Beech Road
UPDATE: Reports that the fire at 30628 Beech Road had rekindled just before 4:15 p.m. alerted Pierce City Fire Protection District for a full response. Mutual aid partners also responded to assist including Monett City Fire Dept, Monett Rural Fire, Sarcoxie Fire Dept and Sarcoxie Rural Fire Dept. PCFPD noted their busy day in a release of information online. NEWTON...
The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its time
Bentley House, Springfield, Missouri.Diedrichb, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bentley House is a historic home located at 603 E. Calhoun in Springfield, Missouri. It's also known as the Museum of the Ozarks. Construction of this house began in 1892. The architectural style is Queen Anne. It's a two-and-a-half-story brick structure that served as a family dwelling until 1964. From 1965 to 1977, the house served as a dormitory for Drury College. Lastly, it was home to the Museum of the Ozarks for several years.
Comments / 0