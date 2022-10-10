ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Tractor Supply Store finalizes acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tractor Supply Store finalized its acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home, impacting several stores in the Ozarks. The company will acquire 81 stores and sell the remaining 85 stores to two buyers approved by the FTC, Bomgaars Supply, Inc. and Buchheit Enterprises, Inc. The selloff impacts several stores in the Ozarks.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Persimmon seeds & wooly worms predict upcoming winter season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While it may be fall, it won’t take long for winter to arrive across the Ozarks. With many wondering how the upcoming winter will unfold, many have started to crack open persimmon seeds and search for wooly worms for any possible signs about the upcoming winter season. Francis Skalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says that while this is quite a folklore tradition for the Ozarks, other uses for the persimmon seeds can go back to the 1800s.
KYTV

Morrisville leaders raise concerns over tall grass owned by MoDOT

MORRISVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Tall grass is causing safety concerns for drivers in Morrisville, and in some areas, the weeds are blocking traffic signs. The mayor and police chief say they contacted MoDOT several times starting in late August. “It’s quite tall and, in my opinion, is quite dangerous,” said...
MORRISVILLE, MO
KYTV

City hosts Lake Springfield master plan meeting October 12

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Just a few months ago thousands of people came to watch the iconic smokestacks come down. Now city leaders are wanting to meet with residents to discuss what comes next. Crawford, Murphy and Tilly was selected to assist the city with this master planning process. This is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MO
Business
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Business
KYTV

PICTURES: Strong storms roll through the Ozarks on Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Strong storms slowed the morning drive for much of the Ozarks on Wednesday. The storms packed a punch with heavy winds, heavy rain, lightning, and hail. KY3 viewers shared these images from Wednesday’s storms. Upload your weather snapshots on the KY3 First Alert Weather App. Download...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree Pruning#Oak Trees#Tree Care#Business Industry#Linus Business#All About Trees
KYTV

3rd annual Priebe Strong run raises money for first responders

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Organizers are looking for more people to participate in this year’s Priebe Strong run on October 22. There will be a 5k, 10k, and half-marathon race, all to benefit wounded officers and their families. “When this started originally, it was just one idea of me...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from a breeder

AVA, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued seven dogs from the facility of a formerly licensed breeder in Douglas County, Missouri. The Humane Society of Missouri coordinated the rescue with the Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

After 6 decades of service, Dade County nurse receives statewide honor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Dade County, Mo. nurse received a prestigious award from the Missouri Public Health Association. Ardella Lack received Missouri’s Presidential Award for Nursing. She has been a nurse for more than six decades. She works part-time at the Dade County Health Department. Coworkers nominated her...
DADE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
KYTV

Springfield’s “Tool Library” the only one of its kind in the state

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Anybody who does handiwork around the house, manicures the lawn, or putters in the garden has probably had that moment where you need a tool that you don’t have. But rather than going to the store to buy it, the Community Partnership of the Ozarks has a unique alternative where you can check it out as a library book.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
myozarksonline.com

$25-Million project planned in Webster County

The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning improvements in Webster County for 2025, and they are looking for input from members of the public. MoDOT will hold a public hearing which allows people to view the proposed improvements for the intersection of U.S. Route 60 and Webster County Route A in Diggins, as well as an interconnecting South Outer Road between Webster County Route A/NN in Diggins and Webster County Route Z in Fordland. The project includes removing 9 railroad crossings and building a bridge over Route 60 and BNSF Railroad. It also includes removing 9 Route 60 highway intersections and private accesses, and construction of an outer road between Route Z in Fordland and Route A in Diggins. The public hearing will be held on October 25th from 4 to 6pm at Diggins Baptist Church at 3700 Normandy Road in Seymour. For those who can’t make it to that meeting, a virtual public hearing will be online at modot.org/southwest October 25th to November 8th. The estimated cost of the project is around $28.4-million-dollars and construction is scheduled to begin in the Summer of 2025.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

QUEEN OF CLEAN: How to get your clothes to smell better

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how to give your clothes that fresh fragrance without using chemically-filled dryer sheets. 1. Take white cotton squares, approximately 6 x 6, or use white washcloths. Lay them out on a hard, washable surface. I lay a sheet of aluminum foil down for easy cleanup and treat several at a time.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Crafts, Cars, and Tractors this Weekend at the Exeter Corn Maze

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Exeter Corn Maze and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Exeter Corn Maze, visit exetercornmaze.com. If you are looking for fun this weekend, look no further than Exeter Corn Maze....
EXETER, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in rural Missouri

ST. LOUIS – A longtime problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again. The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force traveled to Douglas County in southern Missouri on Tuesday morning and successfully rescued seven dogs from a formerly licensed breeder. Marilyn Shepherd (aka...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pierce City Fire Protection District battle house fire on Beech Road

UPDATE: Reports that the fire at 30628 Beech Road had rekindled just before 4:15 p.m. alerted Pierce City Fire Protection District for a full response.  Mutual aid partners also responded to assist including Monett City Fire Dept, Monett Rural Fire, Sarcoxie Fire Dept and Sarcoxie Rural Fire Dept. PCFPD noted their busy day in a release of information online. NEWTON...
PIERCE CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its time

Bentley House, Springfield, Missouri.Diedrichb, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bentley House is a historic home located at 603 E. Calhoun in Springfield, Missouri. It's also known as the Museum of the Ozarks. Construction of this house began in 1892. The architectural style is Queen Anne. It's a two-and-a-half-story brick structure that served as a family dwelling until 1964. From 1965 to 1977, the house served as a dormitory for Drury College. Lastly, it was home to the Museum of the Ozarks for several years.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy