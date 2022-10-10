ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Virgin Media cuts price of social tariff broadband package

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28WT13_0iTlW0Du00
Financial News

Virgin Media has cut the price of its social tariff broadband package in response to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

The telecoms giant confirmed its Essential Broadband package, which is aimed at those people receiving Universal Credit, will drop to £12.50 a month for all new and existing customers.

The package, which offers speeds of 15Mbps, is also being joined by a new speed tier, Virgin Media said, which will offer faster 50Mbps broadband for £20 a month as part of a package called Essential Broadband Plus.

Both plans have no fixed-term contract or activation fee.

We’re taking steps to increase awareness of our social broadband plans, while making it easier to sign up, and are calling on the Government to cut VAT on social tariffs which we will directly pass on

“We have a long history of stepping up in tough times and now is no different,” Virgin Media chief operating officer Jeff Dodds said.

“Connectivity remains an essential part of our lives, so we are boosting the support we provide to those who need it most in the cost-of-living crisis.

“We’re taking steps to increase awareness of our social broadband plans, while making it easier to sign up, and are calling on the Government to cut VAT on social tariffs which we will directly pass on, helping those struggling most to save even more.

“Through continued network investment and a range of products at different price points and speeds, we consistently provide incredible value to customers and will keep playing our part in this challenging climate.”

Earlier this year, the company confirmed it was working to implement automated checks for customers to help confirm their eligibility for social tariffs with the firm.

Virgin Media said once in place, this would also allow it to expand its social tariff schemes to also apply to those receiving pension credit and other benefits for the first time.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Human remains found by police searching for missing Leah Croucher

Human remains have been found by detectives searching for missing Leah Croucher, who vanished while walking to work in 2019. A massive three-and-a-half year search for Miss Croucher, who was 19 when she went missing, is focusing on a house less than half a mile from where she was last seen.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

King’s coronation date sparks calls for a change to the May bank holiday

The announcement of the date for the King’s coronation has sparked calls for a change to the May bank holiday in order to mark the event. The deeply religious affair will be held on Saturday May 6 next year, with the Queen Consort being crowned alongside Charles, Buckingham Palace announced.
U.K.
newschain

King’s coronation to take place on Archie’s birthday

The King’s coronation falls on the birthday of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie. Archie, Charles’ grandson, turns four on Saturday May 6 next year, when the King will be crowned amid great pageantry in Westminster Abbey. It has not yet been confirmed who will...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virgin Media#Vat#Tariffs#Universal Credit#Essential Broadband Plus
newschain

Russian war hawks demand more devastating strikes on Ukraine

Moscow’s barrage of missile strikes on cities across Ukraine has elicited celebratory comments from Russian officials and pro-Kremlin pundits, who in recent weeks have actively criticised the Russian military for a series of embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield. Russian nationalist commentators and state media’s war correspondents lauded Monday’s attack...
MILITARY
newschain

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power

The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog has said that a Ukrainian nuclear plant surrounded by Russian troops has lost all external power needed for vital safety systems for the second time in five days. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director-general Rafael Grossi said agency monitors at the Zaporizhzhia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Mother did nothing to protect toddler from killer stepfather, court told

A mother whose son was killed by her boyfriend did “nothing to protect him” and tried to blame the toddler’s father for some of his injuries, a court has heard. Tamika Beaton, 25, put “her own interests” before those of 18-month-old Andrew Cawker, with “catastrophic” consequences, the Old Bailey was told on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Putin says Russia could resume gas supplies to Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via a link of Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea. Speaking at a Moscow energy forum, Mr Putin again charged that the US was likely to be behind the explosions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
newschain

Vanessa Redgrave receives damehood from the Prince of Wales

Acclaimed actress Vanessa Redgrave has said receiving her damehood at Buckingham Palace was a “unique” moment in her career. Dame Vanessa, 85, has been nominated for six Academy Awards, winning the Oscar for best supporting actress in 1977 for her role in Julia, in which she starred alongside Jane Fonda.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Murder, She Wrote star Dame Angela Lansbury dies aged 96

Dame Angela Lansbury has died at the age of 96, her family has announced. The Irish-British and American actress was best known for her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher in American drama series Murder, She Wrote. According to a family statement, Dame Angela died “peacefully” in her sleep five days before...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newschain

Murder accused faked will after dumping woman’s headless body, court told

A woman killed a vulnerable churchgoer and dumped her headless corpse over 200 miles away before forging her will in a bid to inherit her estate, a court has been told. Jemma Mitchell, 38, who had worked as an osteopath in Australia, had allegedly failed in an attempt to extract £200,000 from 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong to pay for repairs to her dilapidated home in Willesden, north-west London.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Poland repairs oil pipeline leak and says pumping will resume

The Polish operator of an oil pipeline said that it was repairing damage that caused a leak earlier this week to the main source of crude oil from Russia to Germany. PERN, the operator, also said it wants to resume the pumping of crude oil as soon as possible through the pipeline.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

UK households sitting on £5.6bn of unwanted tech, research suggests

Unwanted electrical gadgets worth £5.6 billion are being hoarded in UK homes, according to new research, as campaigners urge people to recycle devices to slow rising levels of e-waste. The new study by e-waste compliance group Repic estimates that around 20.7 million unused but working electricals are sitting in...
U.K.
newschain

Man charged with murdering woman who was hit by car outside takeaway

A 27-year-old man has been charged with murdering a young woman who died after being hit by a car. Rebecca Steer, 22, died in hospital shortly after being injured when a car mounted the kerb outside a takeaway in Willow Street, Oswestry, Shropshire, at 2.50am on Sunday. West Mercia Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

The King sends message to Emmerdale cast during National Television Awards

The King has praised the importance of the countryside as he sent a special message to the Emmerdale cast and crew for their 50th anniversary at the National Television Awards. Host Joel Dommett surprised the soap cast with the pre-recorded speech during the annual ceremony on Thursday, which was held...
TV & VIDEOS
newschain

American Idol finalist dies in crash

A finalist on American Idol has died in a vehicle crash in the US. Willie Spence, 23, died on Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer which was stopped on the hard shoulder near Chattanooga, Tennessee, according to news outlets which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Both drivers...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy