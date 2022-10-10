Read full article on original website
Landon Lecture Series returns to Kansas State University Nov. 3
MANHATTAN — Following a more than two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kansas State University's Landon Lecture Series returns with David M. Beasley, executive director of the United Nations' World Food Programme. Beasley's lecture, "Kansas' Legacy in Global Food Security," begins at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, in...
WIBW
Kansas AG candidate Kris Kobach holds press conference in Downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Republican Attorney General candidate Kris Kobach paid a visit to Topeka on Thursday. Kobach held a press conference in front of Memorial Hall where he detailed his plans to crack down on fentanyl trafficking and large-scale retail theft. He also emphasized his work representing other states against federal administrations in recent years, expertise he said is crucial to bring to Kansas.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Pharmacist Receives Sunflower Health Plan MTM Champion Award
John Schmidt, pharmacist at Graves Drug in Emporia, KS, was recently awarded the Sunflower Health Plan Medication Therapy Management (MTM) Champion Award. Schmidt received the award at a ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, during the 142nd Kansas Pharmacists Association (KPhA) Annual Meeting and Trade Show in Topeka. Each year...
Charles Volland and Vaudene Field are remembered at JCHS
Two longtime music educators at Junction City High school, the late Charles Volland and Vaudene Field, are remembered by many people. Now they have been honored with the dedication of a Steinway Boston grand piano for use by performing arts students. There was a dedication reception at JCHS on Wednesday...
United Way will conduct a campaign raffle
There will be a United Way sponsored raffle at the Junction City - Topeka High football game Friday night at Blue Jay Stadium. There will be a $1 charge per ticket or 6 for $5. Raffle items will include a Gift Card Tree, official Blue Jay gear, sideline coaching opportunity and separately, there will be a 50/50 prize.
NYC mayor receives Kansas jersey from Big 12 after ‘brand’ comment
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has seemingly made amends with Kansas after saying the state "doesn’t have a brand."
K-State’s Klieman Addresses Media During Bye Week
K-State’s Klieman Addresses Media During Bye Week. Watch Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Coach Klieman’s Press Conference. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman met with members of the media on Tuesday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex during K-State’s lone bye week of the 2022 season. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above, and a transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.
American Braille Flag Dedication ceremony is scheduled in Junction City
VA Eastern Kansas will host an American Braille Flag Dedication on Friday where a donated tactile braille flag honoring blind veterans will be dedicated. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at the Lt. Gen. Richard J. Seitz Community Based Outpatient Clinic across from the main entrance to the CBOC. Visually...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
Jayhawks will try to become bowl eligible
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kansas is in a much different situation than usual heading into Saturday’s game at Oklahoma. The Jayhawks are having a special year, opening the season with five straight wins before last Saturday’s loss to TCU. With a victory against the Sooners, the 19th-ranked Jayhawks would be bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.
Laundry Love JC will be held Oct. 20
Live Well Geary County has announced that Konza Prairie Community Health Center is co-sponsoring Laundry Love JC along with Geary County Local Health Equity Action Team on Oct. 20. Between 5-8 p.m. people can do up to five free loads of laundry per family at Laundry Land, 14th & Washington, in Junction City.
Counselors helping students after 3 Kan. girls killed in turnpike crash
SHAWNEE COUNTY— Authorities with USD 437 are providing crisis counselors for students, parents and staff on Monday as they work through the grief following the death of three elementary school students in a weekend on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported just after 9a.m. Saturday, a 2022...
KVOE
Injury crash reported at Ninth and Prairie
One person was taken to Newman Regional Health after a crash in west Emporia on Wednesday night. The crash happened at Ninth and Prairie shortly before 9 pm. Emporia Police Officer Sinjin Andrews says an SUV was northbound on Prairie and in the process of turning east onto Ninth as a westbound pickup approached the intersection. The truck failed to stop and hit the SUV.
Kansas bank robbery suspect in custody
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement has captured a man who allegedly robbed a bank in White City, Kansas on Oct. 12. Suspect Christopher J. Callaham, 35, of Junction City, was located and captured at 10 p.m. on Wednesday at a hotel in the Junction City area. Members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Junction […]
Kan. woman awaiting 3rd trial for killing ex-husband, his girlfriend
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A woman who always maintained she was hiking and driving in Colorado when her ex-husband and his girlfriend were slain is free on bail for the first time in a decade as prosecutors prepare to try her for a third time in the 2002 Kansas killings.
Former Kansas bus driver shares why he quit his job
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Daniel Meredith first sat behind the wheel of a school bus in 2018. Over the last couple of years Meredith says a shortage of bus drivers caused his routes to be extended — sometimes reaching an hour longer than normal – but his pay stayed the same. He says his contract with […]
Harvesting newly fallen black walnuts
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Many homeowners who have a black walnut tree in their yard look forward to the nuts it drops in the fall. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said knowing what to look for is key to successfully harvesting and curing black walnuts. “Black walnuts are...
Assisted Deer Hunt will be held in the Milford Lake area
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Milford State Park and the Geary County Fish & Game Association are planning the 23rd annual Assisted Deer Hunt Dec. 9 - 11. It will occur in the Curtis Creek and Milford State Park areas near Milford Lake. The Hunt will be limited to five youth hunters and five mobility-impaired people with permanent disabilities.
Herington gearing up to finish 2022 strong
The 2022 campaign has been an up-and-down affair for the Herington Railers, who will officially enter the final two games of their season at 2-4. After dropping a pair of blowouts at the hands of Wakefield and Lyndon to open the campaign, Herington decimated their rivals from Rural-Vista in a 48-0 shutout to get back to 1-2 heading into week four.
16-year-old arrested for alleged threat at Kansas high school
FRANKLIN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and USD 290 officials are investigating an alleged school threat and have a suspect in custody. Just after 5p.m. Tuesday, police were notified of an alleged threat of violence at Ottawa High School, 1120 South Ash, according to a media release. Officers located and...
JC Post
