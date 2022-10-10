NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kansas is in a much different situation than usual heading into Saturday’s game at Oklahoma. The Jayhawks are having a special year, opening the season with five straight wins before last Saturday’s loss to TCU. With a victory against the Sooners, the 19th-ranked Jayhawks would be bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.

NORMAN, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO