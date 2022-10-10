ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

wymt.com

ARH Mountain Student Achiever Emily Johnson

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Emily Johnson is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Johnson is a Senior at Betsy Layne High School and has a 3.7 GPA. Emily is a member of the National Honor Society and the Beta Club. She also plays Volleyball and Softball. Congratulations, Emily!
BETSY LAYNE, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. college students start coat drive for flood relief

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College students started a coat drive this week for those impacted by flooding. Multiple student organizations are helping out with the drive. Students we talked with on Thursday said they began planning the coat drive in late September. Donations are accepted at...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Clear Creek Baptist Bible College in Bell County installs new president

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/KENTUCKY TODAY) - One current professor will now lead one Southeastern Kentucky school. Kentucky Today reports Dr. Charles Goodman was unanimously chosen by the board of trustees to become the next president of Clear Creek Baptist Bible College. Goodman will succeed Donnie Fox, who announced his retirement last...
BELL COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 21-30, 2022

SEPARATELY, (4) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (TWO (2) IN MARTIN COUNTY; AND TWO (2) IN BOYD COUNTY,WHO WAS ON A LATER DATE, EVENTUALLY BROUGHT BACK TO THE BSRDC IN PAINTSVILLE.). PREVIOUSLY, FROM 12:00 A.M., SEPTEMBER 11, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., SEPTEMBER 20,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Hazard, KY
Hazard, KY
Education
wymt.com

Rockslide closes lanes on Highway 80, dispatch says

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Perry County 911 dispatchers told WYMT a rockslide on Highway 80 near East Perry Elementary School has closed three lanes. Our media partner, WSGS Radio reports the eastbound lane is closed and the westbound lane...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Eastern KY focuses recovery efforts on holiday support

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Superintendents of the flood-impacted districts in eastern Kentucky told Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) leadership recovery efforts are moving toward helping families and students during the holiday season. Perry County Superintendent Jonathan Jett said the district’s top priority is focusing on making sure displaced families currently living in temporary housing are attended […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Eastern Kentuckians head to Kentucky Rising concert

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We caught up with some Eastern Kentuckians who headed to Lexington for the Kentucky Rising concert. Bailey Richards lives in Hazard. She said she and several others headed to Lexington to attend a pre-party before the concert. Eastern Kentuckians like Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Officials break ground on new women’s recovery center in Middlesboro

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A new women’s long-term recovery center is coming to Middlesboro. When completed, the Cumberland River RHOAR Center will house 112 women in recovery from substance abuse. Several local and state officials attending the groundbreaking ceremony of the center in Middlesboro on Wednesday. “These women...
MIDDLESBORO, KY
wymt.com

Estill County looks to stay hot after monster win

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The engineers took care of business last Friday against McCreary Central, winning 61-21. The blue and white are currently 2-0 in district play with two big games against Garrard County and Bell County on deck. Jordan Marcum - Sot: “Are mind set from the beginning...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Ky. volunteer fire department mourns loss of longtime member

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The West Knox Volunteer Fire Department celebrated the life and legacy of Lieutenant Gary Hutton on Wednesday. “He had a beautiful soul. He always wanted to help people wherever he could and do the best he could for others,” his nephew, Joseph Hutton, said. Lt....
CORBIN, KY
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
wymt.com

Corbin sweeps 13th Region soccer titles

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Redhounds have claimed both the boys’ and girls’ 13th Region soccer trophies. The boys’ team won 4-2 over North Laurel for their third straight title. The Lady Redhounds won 2-1 over South Laurel for the first time since 2017. Both teams will...
CORBIN, KY
wymt.com

Rockslide cleared on Highway 80, officials say

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10 spokesperson said lanes are back open on Highway 80 after a rockslide early Thursday morning. We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Perry County 911 dispatchers told WYMT a rockslide on Highway 80 near East...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Flash Steelworks, Inc. breaks ground in Bell County bringing dozens of new jobs to the region

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal, state and local officials gathered in Bell County on Wednesday to break ground on a new steel manufacturing facility in Middlesboro. In the next 15 years, Flash Steelworks plans to invest more than $12 million and create 250 full-time jobs with an hourly rate of $39. Officials say 100 of those are expected to be in place in the next three years.
BELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Officials address concerns for VA clinic in Floyd County, announce new services and expansions to come

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Senator Rand Paul’s Office, Senator Mith McConnell’s Office, Prestonsburg’s VFW Post, as well as local officials such as State Representative Ashley Tackett-Lafferty and Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams met in the Floyd County Fiscal Courtroom with local veterans to address questions and concerns regarding local healthcare for veterans.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Pikeville Pride returns after two-year break

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Pride is returning after a two-year hiatus. Those with Pikeville Pride said they took a break due to COVID-19 concerns, but it returns Saturday for the third time. Festivities begin at noon at Pikeville City Park. Pikeville Pride members said food and drinks will be...
PIKEVILLE, KY

