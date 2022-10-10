BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal, state and local officials gathered in Bell County on Wednesday to break ground on a new steel manufacturing facility in Middlesboro. In the next 15 years, Flash Steelworks plans to invest more than $12 million and create 250 full-time jobs with an hourly rate of $39. Officials say 100 of those are expected to be in place in the next three years.

