ARH Mountain Student Achiever Emily Johnson
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Emily Johnson is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Johnson is a Senior at Betsy Layne High School and has a 3.7 GPA. Emily is a member of the National Honor Society and the Beta Club. She also plays Volleyball and Softball. Congratulations, Emily!
Eastern Ky. college students start coat drive for flood relief
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College students started a coat drive this week for those impacted by flooding. Multiple student organizations are helping out with the drive. Students we talked with on Thursday said they began planning the coat drive in late September. Donations are accepted at...
Clear Creek Baptist Bible College in Bell County installs new president
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/KENTUCKY TODAY) - One current professor will now lead one Southeastern Kentucky school. Kentucky Today reports Dr. Charles Goodman was unanimously chosen by the board of trustees to become the next president of Clear Creek Baptist Bible College. Goodman will succeed Donnie Fox, who announced his retirement last...
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 21-30, 2022
SEPARATELY, (4) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (TWO (2) IN MARTIN COUNTY; AND TWO (2) IN BOYD COUNTY,WHO WAS ON A LATER DATE, EVENTUALLY BROUGHT BACK TO THE BSRDC IN PAINTSVILLE.). PREVIOUSLY, FROM 12:00 A.M., SEPTEMBER 11, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., SEPTEMBER 20,...
‘There’s no competition in the kingdom’: Pikeville summit brings churches together
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches, organizations and faith-minded folks gathered at the Appalachian Wireless Arena Tuesday for a summit to share ideas and network, hoping to plant the seed of change for area churches. “We believe God can take a group of people together, from different communities and denominations, set...
Rockslide closes lanes on Highway 80, dispatch says
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Perry County 911 dispatchers told WYMT a rockslide on Highway 80 near East Perry Elementary School has closed three lanes. Our media partner, WSGS Radio reports the eastbound lane is closed and the westbound lane...
Eastern KY focuses recovery efforts on holiday support
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Superintendents of the flood-impacted districts in eastern Kentucky told Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) leadership recovery efforts are moving toward helping families and students during the holiday season. Perry County Superintendent Jonathan Jett said the district’s top priority is focusing on making sure displaced families currently living in temporary housing are attended […]
Eastern Ky. woman who made national headlines in July flooding dies
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have sad news to report. WYMT has learned Mae Amburgey from Letcher County, who made national headlines following a viral picture of her stuck inside of her home during late July flooding, has died. Her son, Jay Amburgey, said she died Saturday, Oct. 8...
Eastern Kentuckians head to Kentucky Rising concert
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We caught up with some Eastern Kentuckians who headed to Lexington for the Kentucky Rising concert. Bailey Richards lives in Hazard. She said she and several others headed to Lexington to attend a pre-party before the concert. Eastern Kentuckians like Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler...
Officials break ground on new women’s recovery center in Middlesboro
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A new women’s long-term recovery center is coming to Middlesboro. When completed, the Cumberland River RHOAR Center will house 112 women in recovery from substance abuse. Several local and state officials attending the groundbreaking ceremony of the center in Middlesboro on Wednesday. “These women...
Estill County looks to stay hot after monster win
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The engineers took care of business last Friday against McCreary Central, winning 61-21. The blue and white are currently 2-0 in district play with two big games against Garrard County and Bell County on deck. Jordan Marcum - Sot: “Are mind set from the beginning...
Ky. volunteer fire department mourns loss of longtime member
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The West Knox Volunteer Fire Department celebrated the life and legacy of Lieutenant Gary Hutton on Wednesday. “He had a beautiful soul. He always wanted to help people wherever he could and do the best he could for others,” his nephew, Joseph Hutton, said. Lt....
Pikeville Community Foundation’s food insecurity grant helps non-profits provide for those in need
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Applications for the Pikeville Community Foundation’s food insecurity grant opened on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The grant provides extra funds for non-profit food programs in Pike County and helps them serve more people in need. “There’s been a great need for food programs,” said Pikeville Community...
Corbin sweeps 13th Region soccer titles
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Redhounds have claimed both the boys’ and girls’ 13th Region soccer trophies. The boys’ team won 4-2 over North Laurel for their third straight title. The Lady Redhounds won 2-1 over South Laurel for the first time since 2017. Both teams will...
Estill County wins fourth-straight 14th Region Girls’ Soccer title
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Engineers are regional champions for the fourth year in a row. Estill County defeated Powell County 5-3 to win a fourth-straight 14th Region title. Pairings for the state tournament will be chosen on October 12, with the first two rounds played on campuses.
Rockslide cleared on Highway 80, officials say
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10 spokesperson said lanes are back open on Highway 80 after a rockslide early Thursday morning. We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Perry County 911 dispatchers told WYMT a rockslide on Highway 80 near East...
Flash Steelworks, Inc. breaks ground in Bell County bringing dozens of new jobs to the region
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal, state and local officials gathered in Bell County on Wednesday to break ground on a new steel manufacturing facility in Middlesboro. In the next 15 years, Flash Steelworks plans to invest more than $12 million and create 250 full-time jobs with an hourly rate of $39. Officials say 100 of those are expected to be in place in the next three years.
‘It was just emotional’: Kentucky Rising raises more than $2.5 million for flood relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People are still talking about Tuesday night’s sold out Kentucky Rising concert. The show was headlined by Johnson County native Chris Stapleton and featured fellow eastern Kentuckians Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers. It was organized by Stapleton after the July floods. Eastern Kentucky artists Ricky...
Officials address concerns for VA clinic in Floyd County, announce new services and expansions to come
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Senator Rand Paul’s Office, Senator Mith McConnell’s Office, Prestonsburg’s VFW Post, as well as local officials such as State Representative Ashley Tackett-Lafferty and Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams met in the Floyd County Fiscal Courtroom with local veterans to address questions and concerns regarding local healthcare for veterans.
Pikeville Pride returns after two-year break
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Pride is returning after a two-year hiatus. Those with Pikeville Pride said they took a break due to COVID-19 concerns, but it returns Saturday for the third time. Festivities begin at noon at Pikeville City Park. Pikeville Pride members said food and drinks will be...
