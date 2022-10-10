ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Red Sox claim catcher off waivers from Twins

As the 2022 MLB Divisional Series began on Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox made a pair of moves with their eyes on 2023. Catcher Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins, according to the team's transaction log. To make room for him on the roster, outfielder Abraham Almonte was designated for assignment.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Arbitration projections hint at Red Sox' offseason plans

MLB Trade Rumors just released its invaluable arbitration projections, which means we now have a better understanding of how the Red Sox might attack the offseason. From a high -- but not as high as we thought -- of $16.9 million for Rafael Devers, to a low of $900,000 for recently acquired infielder Yu Chang and outfielder Abraham Almonte, the Red Sox have 11 players due raises in arbitration.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Astros’ Phil Maton to miss postseason after punching locker

Phil Maton let his anger get the best of him, and it is going to cost him the chance to pitch in the playoffs. The Houston Astros reliever revealed on Tuesday that he broke a bone in his right pinkie while punching his locker on the final day of the regular season. Maton gave up two runs – along with a single to his brother, Nick Maton – in one-third of an inning in what turned out to be a 3-2 Astros win over the Philadelphia Phillies.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Phillies tap '08 World Series champ for Game 3 first pitch

When the Phillies play their first home postseason game in 11 years, a familiar face will be the one throwing the first pitch. The Flyin' Hawaiian Shane Victorino, an absolute fan-favorite member of the 2008 World Series team who spent eight seasons in Philly from 2005 to 2012, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch Friday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park ahead of Game 3 of the Phils' NLDS series vs. the Braves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

MLB Divisional Series top plays: Mariners-Astros, Phillies-Braves

The American and National League Divisional Series kicked off Tuesday, with the Atlanta Braves currently in action against the Philadelphia Phillies on FOX while the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners. Later in the day, the New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers host...
SEATTLE, WA
KTLA

111-win Dodgers, hot Padres bring SoCal rivalry to NLDS

The San Diego Padres knocked off the 101-win New York Mets in the National League wild-card series. Awaiting them in the NL Division Series is an even bigger challenge: the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers. “They’re hot and we’ve been hot for seven months,” a smiling — or was it smirking? — Dodgers slugger Freddie Freeman said Monday. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Verdugo needs to make a leap before he's pushed out the door

One season. That's all Alex Verdugo realistically has left to prove he's anything more than exceedingly average. The centerpiece of the Mookie Betts trade has occasionally tantalized with his ability to put the ball in play and use the whole field like a left-handed D.J. LeMahieu, but mostly he's just sort of there: an average hitter with average power who runs into too many outs and should play better defense.
BOSTON, MA

