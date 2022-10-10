ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

WRGB

Albany eyesore owner responds to City moving forward to secure state funding

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The city of Albany is turning to NY's restore New York program for help funding the revitalization of the Central Warehouse. CBS 6's Kalani Aaron went to City Hall to speak with Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan about this process, and to the current owner of the Central Warehouse about why no repairs have been made in the years before or after the pandemic, he claims forced him to halt repairs to the warehouse.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Albany County approves salary disclosure law

Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany County has approved a salary disclosure law. This local law requires employers to provide the minimum and maximum salary or hourly wage for any position that is advertised. The law is made to strengthen efforts against pay inequality and discrimination in the workforce. The...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Government
City
WNYT

Man admits to selling cocaine in Capital Region

A man pleads guilty in federal court for selling cocaine in the Capital Region. 32 year old Jesus Baez admitted that between June and December of last year, he and three others got cocaine shipped from Puerto Rico and sold it throughout the area. The cocaine was kept at Baez’...
TROY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Sheriffs question New York's concealed carry law

Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Smith says he’s never handled a gun-related crime with a legal firearm owner. For him, the state’s new concealed carry law raises too many questions. "I just think they’ve gone too far," he said. "They go too far, they go to the extreme and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Railway Union rejects labor contract deal

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— One union representing freight railroad workers, rejected a contract with railroad management. A majority of the members in the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division, voted against a tentative a national agreement with Class I freight railroads. This means there could potentially be a railroad workers strike if an agreement isn’t […]
ALBANY, NY
schenectadymetroplex.com

Mastroianni Bread returning to Schenectady County

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. — Mastroianni Bread, a beloved Schenectady staple found on grocery store shelves throughout the Capital Region until the company behind the product declared bankruptcy and sold its recipes in 2016, is coming back home. Scott Davenport, the owner of several Capital Region bakery businesses, including Schuyler Bakery...
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Queensbury man facing charges in four separate Lake George incidents

A Queensbury man is facing burglary and criminal trespassing charges for three different incidents over four days in Lake George. Alfred Lambdin, 39, entered a business without permission overnight on October 7 and stole cash and other items, police say. Then, on October 10, Lambdin is accused of trespassing and...
QUEENSBURY, NY
WNYT

Albany Schools Superintendent Adams leaving in January

Albany Schools Superintendent Kaweeda Adams will leave in January. Adams came to the district six years ago from Nevada. The district says Adams will be continuing in the educational field, but did not elaborate. NewsChannel 13 is working to find out about her new job. “Superintendent Adams has been a...
