WRGB
Albany eyesore owner responds to City moving forward to secure state funding
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The city of Albany is turning to NY's restore New York program for help funding the revitalization of the Central Warehouse. CBS 6's Kalani Aaron went to City Hall to speak with Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan about this process, and to the current owner of the Central Warehouse about why no repairs have been made in the years before or after the pandemic, he claims forced him to halt repairs to the warehouse.
WRGB
Albany County approves salary disclosure law
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany County has approved a salary disclosure law. This local law requires employers to provide the minimum and maximum salary or hourly wage for any position that is advertised. The law is made to strengthen efforts against pay inequality and discrimination in the workforce. The...
Deadly Arsenal of Explosives Found in Car! Two Arrested in Albany County!
Some good police work during a relatively routine traffic stop in Albany County on Monday evening may have prevented a much worse, perhaps even deadlier incident further down the road. "When officers conducted an inventory search prior to towing the vehicle they located numerous illegal knifes, a rifle (ghost gun),...
WNYT
Judge stresses need for accused Hudson Falls arsonist to have psychiatric evaluation
Accused arsonist Peter Lemery was back in court on Wednesday. Lemery is accused of starting a fire that caused an apartment building in Hudson Falls last week to come down. Seven families lost their homes. NewsChannel 13 was first to report last week that Lemery was ordered to get a...
Travel advisory for Amsterdam, Montgomery County released by New York State Department of Transportation
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising drivers that Cleveland Avenue in the City of Amsterdam, Montgomery County, will be closed beginning Monday, October 17, at 7 a.m.
WNYT
Man admits to selling cocaine in Capital Region
A man pleads guilty in federal court for selling cocaine in the Capital Region. 32 year old Jesus Baez admitted that between June and December of last year, he and three others got cocaine shipped from Puerto Rico and sold it throughout the area. The cocaine was kept at Baez’...
nystateofpolitics.com
Sheriffs question New York's concealed carry law
Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Smith says he’s never handled a gun-related crime with a legal firearm owner. For him, the state’s new concealed carry law raises too many questions. "I just think they’ve gone too far," he said. "They go too far, they go to the extreme and...
'We deserve our lives back' — union vote at Albany Amazon warehouse kicks off
Amazon Labor Union organizers rally in the Albany area. On Wednesday, workers there will begin voting on whether to join the union. The workers are considering whether to join the nascent Amazon Labor Union, which unionized a Staten Island warehouse in April. [ more › ]
Watervliet Getting a Riverfront Overhaul Including Old Rusty Anchor Bar
More reconstruction is coming and this time it's the Watervliet riverfront. The Hudson Shores Park will be getting a complete overhaul including replacing the old Rusty Anchor Restaurant and Bar. The Rusty Anchor Restaurant and Bar was actually a floating barge that used to have good food and great happy...
NJ man wanted after suspicious death found in Berne
A Trenton, New Jersey man who was wanted for desecrating human remains in his hometown was arrested in Berne on Wednesday.
Railway Union rejects labor contract deal
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— One union representing freight railroad workers, rejected a contract with railroad management. A majority of the members in the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division, voted against a tentative a national agreement with Class I freight railroads. This means there could potentially be a railroad workers strike if an agreement isn’t […]
Malta man accused of helping steal catalytic converter, faces grand larceny charge
A Malta man was arrested on Friday. Donald Clark, 35, was found to have allegedly worked with Michael Dillard to help steal a catalytic converter on April 6.
Travel advisory for exit six from Troy Schenectady Road in Latham
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising drivers that the ramp connecting to the northbound Adirondack Northway (Interstate 87) from westbound Troy Schenectady Road (State Route Two) at Exit six will be closed for the weekend.
schenectadymetroplex.com
Mastroianni Bread returning to Schenectady County
ROTTERDAM, N.Y. — Mastroianni Bread, a beloved Schenectady staple found on grocery store shelves throughout the Capital Region until the company behind the product declared bankruptcy and sold its recipes in 2016, is coming back home. Scott Davenport, the owner of several Capital Region bakery businesses, including Schuyler Bakery...
WNYT
Saratoga County jury deliberating fate of man charged in shovel attack
A Saratoga County jury is now deliberating in the case of a man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend’s father with a shovel. Troy Tenace is being tried for assault. As prosecutors tell it, Tenace hit a man in the head with a shovel in the town of Ballston in September 2021.
WRGB
Intimidation incident at Fulton County high school leads to illegal firearm charges
NORTHVILLE, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested an Edinburg man, accused of possessing multiple firearms in his home following an investigation following an incident at a Fulton County High school. 42-year-old Brian L. Perrott, according to police was the target of a complaint by a Northville...
Brooklyn man wanted in Vermont arrested in Brunswick
A Brooklyn man wanted in Vermont was arrested in Brunswick on Tuesday. Zachary Jonas, 36, faces multiple drug charges.
WNYT
Queensbury man facing charges in four separate Lake George incidents
A Queensbury man is facing burglary and criminal trespassing charges for three different incidents over four days in Lake George. Alfred Lambdin, 39, entered a business without permission overnight on October 7 and stole cash and other items, police say. Then, on October 10, Lambdin is accused of trespassing and...
WNYT
Albany Schools Superintendent Adams leaving in January
Albany Schools Superintendent Kaweeda Adams will leave in January. Adams came to the district six years ago from Nevada. The district says Adams will be continuing in the educational field, but did not elaborate. NewsChannel 13 is working to find out about her new job. “Superintendent Adams has been a...
Sand Lake Police arrest man after domestic dispute
Sand Lake State Police arrested Mark S. Ring, 32 of Berlin on October 11. Ring was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute on September 30.
