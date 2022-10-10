ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

College Football News

USC vs Utah Prediction, Game Preview

USC vs Utah prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: USC (6-0), Utah (4-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The Trojans have a way of scoring when they need to. They might not be all that consistent, and they always...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
vanquishthefoe.com

BYU Basketball Big 12 Schedule Beginning To Take Shape

BYU is about to begin its final WCC season when they open with Idaho State on November 7, but its inaugural Big 12 season in 2023-2024 is already starting to receive some clarity. We already know some of BYU’s 2023-2024 non-conference games outlined below:. vs San Diego State (Home)
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Why Lauren Gustin stuck with BYU 'as soon as I met' new coach

PROVO — In all candor and with a serious tone, Lauren Gustin admits she was shocked when longtime coach Jeff Judkins announced his retirement at the close of the 2021-22 season. Just like that, the only BYU coach Gustin has ever known — the one that recruited her in...
PROVO, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Local
Utah College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Football
Provo, UT
Football
City
St. George, UT
Provo, UT
College Sports
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
espn700sports.com

Max Browne on Pac-12 latest, UCLA over Utah, USC in SLC + more

Pac-12 Network analyst Max Browne joins The Drive to discuss the latest in the conference, UCLA’s win over Utah, USC in Salt Lake on Saturday, Chip Kelly’s offense, Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s maturation, Cam Rising in year two, Clark Phillips the NFL prospect + more. Download ESPN 700's App.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
espn700sports.com

The Drive with Spence Checketts – Full Show – 10/13/22

Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU, Utah Await Decision From Four-Star Hoops Recruit Keanu Dawes

SALT LAKE CITY – Four-star basketball recruit Keanu Dawes could make one of the local college hoops programs happy today. Dawes, a 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward from Stratford High School in Houston, Texas, will announce his college decision at 9 a.m. (MT)/10 a.m. (CT). Both BYU and Utah are among the top schools that he’s considering. Dawes took official visits on both campuses.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Tavion Thomas: The Train Was Having Maintenance

SALT LAKE CITY- We all know that life is rarely fair, and it certainly never was fair for Tavion Thomas. The talented running back for the Utes has faced more than his share of hard knocks- some of them self-inflicted, some of them not, noting the T-Train “was having maintenance” to start the season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

No. 8 West Wins Region 2 Title After Shutout Victory Over Granger

SALT LAKE CITY – The eighth-ranked West Panthers claimed the Region 2 title after a 42-0 road win over the Granger Lancers on Wednesday night. The Panthers claimed the outright Region 2 title with their win over Granger. Efoti Vaenuku ran in two touchdowns. Louie Hamiloton, Jacob Wilson, Sesi Vailahi, and Tai Arona each ran in a touchdown for West.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

BYU, Black Menaces host walkout against ‘Queerphobia’

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – In honor of National Coming Out Day, some students at Brigham Young University (BYU) walked out of class Tuesday. It was in efforts to take a stand against policies regarding LGBTQ students, which some claim have lead to an uncomfortable feelings on campus. “Strike out Queerphobia” being spearheaded locally by the […]
PROVO, UT
cityweekly.net

Mike Lee's Baggage

Today is my fourth day of suffering from jetlag after visiting Greece (and then Amsterdam) for most of the month of September. While I was away, this space was more than capably filled by the likes of Christopher Smart, Michael Robinson and Jim Catano—three respected Utah opinionators, each of whom I owe a debt of thanks to for keeping this wobbly machine of a newspaper running on time.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads

SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
UTAH STATE
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Provo, UT

If you’re in Provo and looking for something different to eat, you’ve come to the right place! We’ve compiled 15 of the best restaurants in Provo, so you don’t have to go through the frustration of rummaging through various websites. This post was inspired by the...
PROVO, UT

