College Football News
USC vs Utah Prediction, Game Preview
USC vs Utah prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: USC (6-0), Utah (4-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The Trojans have a way of scoring when they need to. They might not be all that consistent, and they always...
Utah hosting perhaps the biggest recruiting weekend of the Kyle Whittingham era
Top247 recruits in the 2023 and 2024 classes are flocking to see the Utes host USC in a Saturday primetime showdown. It's a visit list that could catapult Utah in the Top 20 of the 247Sports Recruiting Rankings.
BYU Basketball Big 12 Schedule Beginning To Take Shape
BYU is about to begin its final WCC season when they open with Idaho State on November 7, but its inaugural Big 12 season in 2023-2024 is already starting to receive some clarity. We already know some of BYU’s 2023-2024 non-conference games outlined below:. vs San Diego State (Home)
Why Lauren Gustin stuck with BYU 'as soon as I met' new coach
PROVO — In all candor and with a serious tone, Lauren Gustin admits she was shocked when longtime coach Jeff Judkins announced his retirement at the close of the 2021-22 season. Just like that, the only BYU coach Gustin has ever known — the one that recruited her in...
Instant Replay: Utah Football Head Coach Kyle Whittingham Takes Helicopter Ride To Check Out Recruits
SALT LAKE CITY- In case it wasn’t clear before, head coach Kyle Whittingham is cooler than all of us. The Utah football Twitter account just put out a video of Whittingham boarding a helicopter to beat rush hour traffic to check out some recruits. #20 Utah is set to...
Max Browne on Pac-12 latest, UCLA over Utah, USC in SLC + more
Pac-12 Network analyst Max Browne joins The Drive to discuss the latest in the conference, UCLA’s win over Utah, USC in Salt Lake on Saturday, Chip Kelly’s offense, Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s maturation, Cam Rising in year two, Clark Phillips the NFL prospect + more. Download ESPN 700's App.
The Drive with Spence Checketts – Full Show – 10/13/22
BYU, Utah Await Decision From Four-Star Hoops Recruit Keanu Dawes
SALT LAKE CITY – Four-star basketball recruit Keanu Dawes could make one of the local college hoops programs happy today. Dawes, a 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward from Stratford High School in Houston, Texas, will announce his college decision at 9 a.m. (MT)/10 a.m. (CT). Both BYU and Utah are among the top schools that he’s considering. Dawes took official visits on both campuses.
‘A definite concern’: Why Utah’s Kyle Whittingham wants touchbacks
The Utes have allowed opponents to have a few long kickoff returns. The solution? More touchbacks means fewer chances for big returns.
BYU and Utah both miss out on commitment from elite basketball prospect Keanu Dawes
Keanu Dawes announced that he has committed to the Rice Owls after considering the BYU Cougars and Utah Runnin’ Utes
Tavion Thomas: The Train Was Having Maintenance
SALT LAKE CITY- We all know that life is rarely fair, and it certainly never was fair for Tavion Thomas. The talented running back for the Utes has faced more than his share of hard knocks- some of them self-inflicted, some of them not, noting the T-Train “was having maintenance” to start the season.
Dave Fox on Utah football, redemption vs USC(?), Jazz preseason + more
KUTV’s Dave Fox has two Emmy’s and two Pelatons… He joins The Drive to celebrate his birthday, talk Utah football, redemption vs USC(?), Jazz ready to tank(?), RSL into the postseason + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700,...
No. 8 West Wins Region 2 Title After Shutout Victory Over Granger
SALT LAKE CITY – The eighth-ranked West Panthers claimed the Region 2 title after a 42-0 road win over the Granger Lancers on Wednesday night. The Panthers claimed the outright Region 2 title with their win over Granger. Efoti Vaenuku ran in two touchdowns. Louie Hamiloton, Jacob Wilson, Sesi Vailahi, and Tai Arona each ran in a touchdown for West.
BYU, Black Menaces host walkout against ‘Queerphobia’
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – In honor of National Coming Out Day, some students at Brigham Young University (BYU) walked out of class Tuesday. It was in efforts to take a stand against policies regarding LGBTQ students, which some claim have lead to an uncomfortable feelings on campus. “Strike out Queerphobia” being spearheaded locally by the […]
BYU students join nationwide walkout against ‘queerphobia’ at religious schools
More than a hundred Brigham Young University students, alumni and community members protested the discrimination of LGBTQ+ students at religious universities and called for an end to Title IX religious exemptions. The Oct. 11 walkout was organized by the Black Menaces, an activist group started at BYU known for their...
Mike Lee's Baggage
Today is my fourth day of suffering from jetlag after visiting Greece (and then Amsterdam) for most of the month of September. While I was away, this space was more than capably filled by the likes of Christopher Smart, Michael Robinson and Jim Catano—three respected Utah opinionators, each of whom I owe a debt of thanks to for keeping this wobbly machine of a newspaper running on time.
Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
Utah teen figure skater breaks barriers on ice
Kate Pressgrove,14, of Heber City is vying for one of the top spots at the Pacific Coast Sectionals in San Francisco, California.
15 Best Restaurants in Provo, UT
If you’re in Provo and looking for something different to eat, you’ve come to the right place! We’ve compiled 15 of the best restaurants in Provo, so you don’t have to go through the frustration of rummaging through various websites. This post was inspired by the...
Utah father, son plead guilty in Capitol riot
A Utah father and his son pleaded guilty on Thursday to a misdemeanor from the U.S. Capitol insurrection.
