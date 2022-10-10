Read full article on original website
Cybersecurity 101 business luncheon in Great Bend
Any business looking to learn how to be better prepared against cyber attacks is invited to attend a business luncheon on Cybersecurity 101 with Barton Community College instructor, Cristi Gale. This business luncheon will take place Friday, Oct. 21 at 12 p.m. at the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, 1125 Williams St. Great Bend.
kfdi.com
Gov. Kelly Announces Groundbreaking of Central Kansas Manufacturing Incubator
Governor Kelly on Thursday announced the groundbreaking of the Grow Hays MicroFactory, an incubator for manufacturers in Central Kansas. The 30,000 square-foot facility is one of 35 infrastructure investment projects through the Building a Stronger Economy (BASE) grant program launched by the Kansas Department of Commerce. The Grow Hays MicroFactory...
Great Bend bank offering ‘Free Shred Day’
If you have been saving up papers to properly shred and dispose of, Friday, Oct. 14 is the day to get rid of those documents. Landmark National Bank in Great Bend is hosting a free shred day on Friday to dispose of the public’s personal documents. The service will...
Pizzeria to offer affordable grab-and-go options in Hays
Chicken restaurant also planned for former Mokas building. A new pizza restaurant will be opening in the little Dillons strip mall, 515 W. 27th, within the next two weeks. Jacob Proffitt will be opening Little Dinero Pizzeria, which he said is meant to be an affordable pizza option. The menu...
Great Bend’s new daycare center to be located near west 10th Street
The research and work that has gone into the creation of a new group daycare center in Great Bend has been extensive for well over a year. While construction has yet to begin, the location of the daycare will be on the west side of town, near 10th Street. Advancing...
Work to begin ahead of schedule on USD 428 Support Facility
Everything is on track for the USD 428 Great Bend Support Facility located on east 10th Street. Todd Dumler, project manager for McCownGordon Construction, updated the board of education on the $4.82 million renovation at Monday's meeting. Dumler said things are actually moving faster than planned with work now expected to begin in November.
WIBW
$1.25 million invested to improve 3 rural healthcare facilities in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $1.25 million has been invested to help improve three rural healthcare facilities in Kansas. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says on Thursday, Oct. 13, Rural Development Kansas State Directory Christy Davis announced that the department awarded a total of $1,255,209 in grants to improve healthcare facilities in three Kansas communities.
Reno County Tax Sale next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Tax Sale will be held next Tuesday, October 18th at 9:00 a.m. in Memorial Hall located at 101 South Walnut in Hutchinson. Properties will be auctioned off at the tax sale and all bidders must register in person the day of the sale. If you would like to bid on properties bring photo ID with you to the sale.
GBRC: Stop 'N Learn - Medicare Update
The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “Medicare Update” on Wednesday, October 12, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center (2715 18th Street). As more people become Medicare eligible, it is a good...
Giant bierock featured at Oktoberfest in Hays
A bierock weighing 96.5 pounds was created over the weekend as part of Oktoberfest activities in Hays.
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Waiting for rain
The morning air has turned crisp, the temperatures have begun to drop, and the sun noticeably rises a little bit later every morning. It is definitely beginning to feel like fall on the farm. Most evenings are also filled with a layer of dust in the atmosphere stirred up by...
Hoisington asking citizens to conserve water while well is repaired
The City of Hoisington sent an alert to residents early Thursday morning asking everyone to conserve water as much as possible until further notice. According to City Manager Jonathan Mitchell, there was an interruption in electric service to one of the water wells causing the water pumped into town to stop.
Collecting crayons & coloring books at GBHS game Friday
The Great Bend High School chapter of the National Honor Society announced its partnership with the Rosewood Aktion Club to collect new coloring books and crayons for area children in need. NHS is collecting donations Friday, Oct. 14, at the Great Bend High School football game. There will be collection boxes at both the north and south ticket booths for your donations.
FHSU provost: No faculty cuts planned in light of college reorganization
Fort Hays State University sent a reorganization plan for its College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences to the Kansas Board of Regents on Monday. The plan consolidates the college's departments from 11 to five in response to declines in enrollment and as a preemptive measure to likely consolidation and program cuts that will be recommended to the regents by a consulting company at the end of the year.
Barton County renews 911 Voice Products agreement, purchases consolettes
With no Barton County Commission until Oct. 26, action was still light at Wednesday's meeting at the Barton County Courthouse. The commission did vote 5-0 to approve small expenditures for Barton County Communications and the Road and Bridge Department. 911 Director Dena Popp updated the commission on three Motorola XTL5000...
Resilient riders demonstrate abilities at Rosewood Rodeo
Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. Saturday, Oct. 1, was a day that was three years in the making at Great Bend Expo III Arena. That’s how long it had been since the last Rosewood Rodeo. Given the anticipation of the special day, the 18th Annual Rodeo did not disappoint for those who rode and for those who cheered them on.
News from the Oil Patch: Kansas crude output rising
The benchmark Nymex crude futures contract gained another four dollars Friday to settle at $92.64 per barrel. Prices are up nearly $16 a barrel in the last two weeks. In lunchtime trading Monday prices were down slightly, but WTI was trading over $92 and London Brent was over $97 a barrel. Kansas prices were up more than four dollars a barrel Friday.
kcur.org
This city in Kansas really conserves its water, but that still might not be enough to survive
HAYS, Kansas — This town’s water problem couldn't be put off any longer. After an especially dry year, the wells that pumped water to Hays ran dangerously low in early 1992. If the northwest Kansas town did nothing, people feared they could run out of water by late summer.
Lady Cougars fall at home to Cloud County
The Barton Community College volleyball team fell short Wednesday evening at the Barton Gym in falling 3-2 hosting Cloud County Community College 21-25, 25-22, 25-14, 12-25, and 17-15. Barton slides to 3-8 in conference and 14-8 overall while Cloud County improves to 4-8 in league and 7-14 on the season.
adastraradio.com
McPherson City Commission Moving Forward with Replacement of Lakeside Park Retaining Wall
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson City Commissioners agreed Tuesday to proceed with the replacement of 770 feet of retaining wall on the east side of the Lakeside Park lagoon, a process that is acknowledged will require the removal of two trees. The issue of trees that may have to come...
