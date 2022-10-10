ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

Cybersecurity 101 business luncheon in Great Bend

Any business looking to learn how to be better prepared against cyber attacks is invited to attend a business luncheon on Cybersecurity 101 with Barton Community College instructor, Cristi Gale. This business luncheon will take place Friday, Oct. 21 at 12 p.m. at the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, 1125 Williams St. Great Bend.
GREAT BEND, KS
kfdi.com

Gov. Kelly Announces Groundbreaking of Central Kansas Manufacturing Incubator

Governor Kelly on Thursday announced the groundbreaking of the Grow Hays MicroFactory, an incubator for manufacturers in Central Kansas. The 30,000 square-foot facility is one of 35 infrastructure investment projects through the Building a Stronger Economy (BASE) grant program launched by the Kansas Department of Commerce. The Grow Hays MicroFactory...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Great Bend bank offering 'Free Shred Day'

If you have been saving up papers to properly shred and dispose of, Friday, Oct. 14 is the day to get rid of those documents. Landmark National Bank in Great Bend is hosting a free shred day on Friday to dispose of the public’s personal documents. The service will...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Work to begin ahead of schedule on USD 428 Support Facility

Everything is on track for the USD 428 Great Bend Support Facility located on east 10th Street. Todd Dumler, project manager for McCownGordon Construction, updated the board of education on the $4.82 million renovation at Monday's meeting. Dumler said things are actually moving faster than planned with work now expected to begin in November.
WIBW

$1.25 million invested to improve 3 rural healthcare facilities in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $1.25 million has been invested to help improve three rural healthcare facilities in Kansas. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says on Thursday, Oct. 13, Rural Development Kansas State Directory Christy Davis announced that the department awarded a total of $1,255,209 in grants to improve healthcare facilities in three Kansas communities.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Reno County Tax Sale next week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Tax Sale will be held next Tuesday, October 18th at 9:00 a.m. in Memorial Hall located at 101 South Walnut in Hutchinson. Properties will be auctioned off at the tax sale and all bidders must register in person the day of the sale. If you would like to bid on properties bring photo ID with you to the sale.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

GBRC: Stop 'N Learn - Medicare Update

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “Medicare Update” on Wednesday, October 12, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center (2715 18th Street). As more people become Medicare eligible, it is a good...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Collecting crayons & coloring books at GBHS game Friday

The Great Bend High School chapter of the National Honor Society announced its partnership with the Rosewood Aktion Club to collect new coloring books and crayons for area children in need. NHS is collecting donations Friday, Oct. 14, at the Great Bend High School football game. There will be collection boxes at both the north and south ticket booths for your donations.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

FHSU provost: No faculty cuts planned in light of college reorganization

Fort Hays State University sent a reorganization plan for its College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences to the Kansas Board of Regents on Monday. The plan consolidates the college's departments from 11 to five in response to declines in enrollment and as a preemptive measure to likely consolidation and program cuts that will be recommended to the regents by a consulting company at the end of the year.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Resilient riders demonstrate abilities at Rosewood Rodeo

Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. Saturday, Oct. 1, was a day that was three years in the making at Great Bend Expo III Arena. That’s how long it had been since the last Rosewood Rodeo. Given the anticipation of the special day, the 18th Annual Rodeo did not disappoint for those who rode and for those who cheered them on.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

News from the Oil Patch: Kansas crude output rising

The benchmark Nymex crude futures contract gained another four dollars Friday to settle at $92.64 per barrel. Prices are up nearly $16 a barrel in the last two weeks. In lunchtime trading Monday prices were down slightly, but WTI was trading over $92 and London Brent was over $97 a barrel. Kansas prices were up more than four dollars a barrel Friday.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Lady Cougars fall at home to Cloud County

The Barton Community College volleyball team fell short Wednesday evening at the Barton Gym in falling 3-2 hosting Cloud County Community College 21-25, 25-22, 25-14, 12-25, and 17-15. Barton slides to 3-8 in conference and 14-8 overall while Cloud County improves to 4-8 in league and 7-14 on the season.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

