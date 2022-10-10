Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
Make a difference by planting trees at North Central Park!
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo along with Keep Laredo Beautiful is asking the community to wake up bright and early to help make a difference in our community. To coincide with Making a Difference Day, the parks department is asking for the community’s help in planting over 170 trees at a popular Laredo Park.
kgns.tv
City of Laredo officials raise awareness on domestic violence
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - City of Laredo officials and Casa Misericordia came together to raise awareness on domestic violence within the medical community. On Wednesday, officials with Casa Misericordia shared some medical issues such as obesity, anxiety and depression can be linked to domestic violence. They spoke to health care...
kgns.tv
Laredo teen runs Chicago Marathon in honor of late father
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Running a marathon is never easy, especially without the help of your life-coach and mentor. TAMIU Student, Arabellah Hope Lozano, 19 has always used running as a way to bond with her family. Whether it was visiting Daytona, Florida, the Grand Canyon or Las Vegas, Arabellah...
kgns.tv
UISD discusses recent flu outbreak
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The UISD Board of Trustees held its business and instructional committee meeting on Tuesday afternoon where they discussed the effects of the flu season. Even though it happens every year, UISD says one of its schools has already been hit hard. UISD is discussing a recent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgns.tv
UISD teachers listen to presentation on mental health
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - While the students were off of school on Monday, teachers at United Independent School District received a lesson on mental health. Psychologist Dr. Scott Poland spoke on the importance of keeping your mental health in check and some of the potential signs to watch out for.
kgns.tv
Hot Now, Cool Later
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A front is stalling out, dissipating to our north. A shallow layer of more humid gulf air will return late tonight, perhaps bringing some low stratus clouds in the morning, cumulus clouds in the afternoon. A large, much cooler airmass will move south from Canada across the Great Plains this weekend, and will move through our area during Monday. This will bring much cooler air beginning Monday afternoon, and will be accompanied and followed by showers Monday into Tuesday morning.
kgns.tv
Laredo parents say more services are needed for kids with special needs
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - More than 90,000 students with autism received special education services this past school year, that’s according to the Texas Education Agency. However, as signs of autism can appear by age two to three years of age, a community member wanted to make sure to create special education services for those young children.
kgns.tv
Rise in flu cases in Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Cold and flu season is on the horizon. Still, there have already been more than a thousand cases of influenza being reported locally, particularly in both school districts. UISD’s Cuellar Elementary alone had 85 students get sick over the last three weeks and they see four...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
Parade of Homes taking place this weekend
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Although the WBCA festivities might still be a few months away, there’s a different kind of parade taking place this weekend!. The 25 annual Parade of Homes is taking place this weekend from Friday to Sunday. Builders will showcase some of the best homes Laredo...
kgns.tv
Laredo Film Society to screen documentary ‘Ricochet’ on Sunday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Film Society (LFS) wants you to join them for a screening of the documentary Ricochet on Sunday, October 16. The documentary follows the trial of Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, an undocumented immigrant who was accused of killing a woman in 2015. The Laredo Film...
kgns.tv
60-year-old man pronounced dead inside cigar shop in northeast Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 60-year-old man is found dead inside a cigar shop in northeast Laredo but the Laredo Police Department says there’s no indication of a crime being committed. On Tuesday, October 11, the owner of the cigar shop said he saw that the man was apparently...
kgns.tv
New amenities coming to Freddy Benavides Park
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A south Laredo baseball field and the park are getting some much-needed upgrades. At Freddy Benavides Park, next to Cigarroa High School, the city is renovating the playscape and putting in new amenities, including shades, benches, and grills. The baseball field is also getting a new...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kgns.tv
UISD addresses volunteer guidelines
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UISD recently releases its student volunteer guidelines; since then, the district is addressing what they call unverified rumors on social media in regard to students being given volunteer hours for campaign purposes. In three pictures, UISD reminded parents and community members about its community service volunteer...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo to hold Mayoral debate Thursday night
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is continuing its series of political forums with the mayoral debate taking place on Thursday evening. The debate will be held at the Falcon Executive Conference Room at the Laredo College Yeary Library on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. According to a...
kgns.tv
Jail assault results in sentences for Hermanos de Pistoleros Latinos gang members
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Four men already in prison get over five years to their sentence for attacking an inmate who is now in a vegetative state. The four men are Gilbert Arevalo, Antonio Cristian-Martinez, Orlando Flores-Duke, and Jamie Pecina. Court documents say the men were involved in an argument with the victim. It led to the victim being punched and kicked.
borderreport.com
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
kgns.tv
Goyo Lopez announces his candidacy for LISD Board District 5
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Goyo Lopez is throwing his hat in the race for the LISD Board of Trustees District Five position. Lopez shares the inspiration to run came from his son. His son, who is an LISD student told Lopez to stop complaining about the issues Lopez has observed within the district and to do something about it.
kgns.tv
Laredo Plaza Theatre to get a makeover
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A beloved landmark in downtown Laredo that holds many memories of local moviegoers received some federal funds to have it restored to its glory days. It has been 75 years since the Laredo Plaza Theatre was built from the ground up. Leticia Palacios who lives downtown...
news4sanantonio.com
Border Patrol K-9 discovers over a dozen migrants locked in grain hopper railcar
LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents say K9 Timmy stopped a smuggling attempt after finding 13 migrants sealed inside a grain hopper railcar near Hebbronville, Texas. On October 10, K9 Timmy and his handler were inspecting an eastbound train, when K9 Timmy found a total of 13...
Migrant remains filling up South Texas morgue after spike in recent drownings
The remains of 260 migrants are currently stored at the Webb County Medical Examiner's Office in Laredo, Texas. The facility serves 11 South Texas border counties and is "at capacity" the chief medical examiner told Border Report recently.
Comments / 0