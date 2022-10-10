ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onward State

Downtown State College Fall Festival Set For October 15

Downtown State College will hold its 21st annual Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m on Saturday, October 15, on the 200 Block of Allen Street. Attendees can anticipate food vendors, pony rides, a fun house, and more. Free pumpkins are available on-site for kids, who can also participate...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State To Host Musical Performances This Fall

Are you a secret opera fan? Maybe you’re craving an a cappella fix. Smooth jazz lover?. The Eisenhower Auditorium and the Penn State School of Music are set to host a variety of unique concerts over the course of the next month. “A Marvelous Order” Opera. On Thursday,...
PERFORMING ARTS

