Onward State
Downtown State College Fall Festival Set For October 15
Downtown State College will hold its 21st annual Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m on Saturday, October 15, on the 200 Block of Allen Street. Attendees can anticipate food vendors, pony rides, a fun house, and more. Free pumpkins are available on-site for kids, who can also participate...
Penn State To Host Musical Performances This Fall
Are you a secret opera fan? Maybe you’re craving an a cappella fix. Smooth jazz lover?. The Eisenhower Auditorium and the Penn State School of Music are set to host a variety of unique concerts over the course of the next month. “A Marvelous Order” Opera. On Thursday,...
Penn State College Of Earth And Mineral Sciences Honoring Evan Pugh With New Exhibit
Penn State’s College of Earth and Mineral Sciences (EMS) will debut a new exhibit in honor of the college’s 125th anniversary, dedicating it to Penn State’s first president, Evan Pugh. “Evan Pugh: Student to Scientist” will debut on Friday, October 14, in the EMS Museum and Art Gallery.
