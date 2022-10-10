Read full article on original website
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Goal and assist in win
Karlsson scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kings. Karlsson set up Jonathan Marchessault's second-period tally before scoring one of his own in the third. After a down year in 2021-22 -- 12 goals, 23 assists in 67 games -- Karlsson is looking to bounce back this season. He'll have to do that from an unfamiliar third-line role at first, though his 17:20 of ice time Tuesday suggests he's still expected to be a key player under head coach Bruce Cassidy. Whether that translates into improved offense remains to be seen.
Islanders' Anders Lee: Unavailable for practice
Lee (undisclosed) did not practice Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. The Islanders did not give a reason for Lee's absence other than to say he was unavailable. Coach Lane Lambert also said he expects Lee to return to practice Wednesday and play in the season opener Thursday versus the Panthers. Lee is slotted to begin the season on a line with Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier.
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Regresses in practice Thursday
Luvu (shoulder) was a limited participant during the Panthers' practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports. Luvu has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury since mid-September and was ruled out for the first time this season in Week 5. The 26-year-old linebacker returned to practice in full Wednesday, though it appears this injury has flared back up given his limited participation Wednesday. Luvu recorded 32 tackles, two passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble over Carolina's first four games, and he'll have one more practice to improve his injury status before Sunday's game against the Rams.
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Cleared to return
Oshie (upper body) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Bruins, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Oshie exited in the second period of preseason action Oct. 5 against the Red Wings but has been a full participant in recent practices to make himself available for Washington's home opener. The 35-year-old is expected to skate on the third line alongside Marcus Johansson and Lars Eller. He'll also work on one of the power-play units.
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Sorting out visa
Stralman won't be available versus Washington on Wednesday as he resolves his visa issue, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Stralman garnered 23 points in 74 games last season with the Coyotes but may struggle for regular minutes once the blue line is fully fit. Once Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) and Matt Grzelcyk (shoulder) are cleared to return, Stralman will likely find himself on the outside looking in and may even be reassigned to the minors.
Logan Thompson blanks Blackhawks as Knights open 2-0
Logan Thompson turned away 27 shots for his second career shutout as the Vegas Golden Knights claimed a 1-0 victory
The Rock Attends Maple Leafs Home Opener and Unintentionally Creates New Cheer
In town to promote his new movie 'Black Adam', The Rock made an appearance at the Toronto Maple Leafs home opener against the Washington Capitals and started a "Let's-Go-Leafs" chant.
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Unavailable against New Jersey
Atkinson (upper body) remains day-to-day and won't be available against the Devils on Thursday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Atkinson will have to set his sights on making his season debut Saturday versus Vancouver. With Atkinson still on the mend, look for Wade Allison to draw into the lineup against New Jersey on Thursday.
Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Staying with Pats
The Patriots re-signed Humphrey to the practice squad Thursday. Humphrey opened the regular season on New England's practice squad and was elevated for the season opener before signing to the active roster shortly thereafter. However, the fourth-year wideout saw his playing time fall over each of the past three weeks and was waived Tuesday. Humphrey should now be a likely candidate for subsequent game-day activations moving forward.
In debut, Martin Jones helps Kraken cut down Kings
Martin Jones made 26 saves to win his Seattle debut as the Kraken defeated the host Los Angeles Kings 4-1
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Listed questionable for Wednesday
Ingram (toe) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. Coach Willie Green suggested Ingram has a good shot to return before the preseason concludes, but it remains to be seen if that will come Wednesday or if they will wait until Friday's preseason finale to run him back on the floor.
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Another preseason double-double
Reid tallied 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot over 27 minutes in Wednesday's exhibition victory versus the Lakers. Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert were both rested for the contest, allowing Reid the opportunity to be the focal point of the offense. He led Minnesota in scoring, field-goal attempts and boards while logging his second consecutive preseason double-double. Reid has been excellent through four games, averaging 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks over 21.8 minutes. He's capable of putting up strong per-minute numbers, but his fantasy stock is limited due to playing behind Towns and Gobert.
Bears' Matt Adams: Goes on injured reserve
Adams (calf) was placed on IR on Tuesday. Adams left Sunday's loss the Vikings early with the injury, then was a DNP on the team's estimated practice report Monday. The fifth-year linebacker has struggled to stay healthy this season, already missing Weeks 3 and 4 due to a hamstring injury. He'll now be forced to miss at least the next four weeks, with a return of Nov. 13 against the Lions being his earliest eligibility.
Saints' Chris Olave: Makes appearance at practice
Olave (concussion) took part in stretching before moving to a side field during Wednesday's practice, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports. Olave picked up a head injury when his helmet struck the turf as he was tackled to the ground during a touchdown catch this past Sunday against the Seahawks. It's unclear if he'll do enough to be termed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, but head coach Dennis Allen noted Wednesday that the rookie wide receiver remains in the concussion protocol, according to Erin Summers of the Saints' official site.
Bills' Tyler Bass: Has kick blocked
Bass missed one of two field-goal attempts but made all five of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Steelers. Bass had a 49-yard field goal blocked in the first quarter, but he rallied to convert from 35 yards on the next drive. With Buffalo's offense having another big day, he got a handful more PATs to his name, bringing his season tally to 42 points, which ranks third among kickers league-wide.
Red Sox's Abraham Almonte: Designated for assignment
Almonte was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. Almonte spent most of his time in Triple-A during 2022, slashing .293/.417/.534 over 360 plate appearances in the minors. It's possible he could be claimed by another team and enter spring training with a chance to compete for a bench role. Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from Minnesota to fill Almonte's spot on Boston's 40-man roster.
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Dealing with shoulder injury
Mattison was a limited participant in practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury. Mattison played a season-high 43 percent of snaps on offense in a Week 5 win over Chicago, though his 12 touches netted only 41 yards. Meanwhile, Dalvin Cook took 20 touches for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Mattison has seen a bit more work than in past seasons ever since Cook dislocated his problematic shoulder, but the starter hasn't missed a game yet, and it's now the backup who is bothered by a shoulder injury. In any case, Mattison's practice participation Wednesday -- even in a limited capacity -- suggests he's more likely than not to play this Sunday in Miami.
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Not in Thursday's lineup
Kelenic is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Seattle's ALDS matchup with Houston. Kelenic went 2-for-4 in Game 1 of the series, but he will be subbed out in favor of Dylan Moore with the Mariners facing southpaw Framber Valdez on Thursday.
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright explains late-season struggles in insightful Twitter thread
St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright took to his Twitter account on Wednesday to provide fans with an unusually detailed explanation for his late-season struggles. Wainwright authored a five-tweet thread that touched on the mechanical deficiencies he experienced after being hit with a comebacker in late August. "[After] that game...
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Silent Monday night
Pacheco handled one carry for no gain and was not targeted during Monday's game versus the Raiders. Pacheco had seemingly broke through a barrier last week to the tune of 11 carries for 63 yards against the Buccaneers, but he followed that with a goose egg in production Monday on just two offensive snaps. The rookie doesn't play consistently enough to warrant lineup consideration at this point and is primarily viewed as a bench stash or dynasty league piece in a fluid Chiefs backfield.
