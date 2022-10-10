Read full article on original website
Legendary NFL Player Lawrence Taylor Is Furious With Monday Night's Officials
Legendary NFL player Lawrence Taylor is furious with Monday night's officiating crew. Chiefs defensive star Chris Jones was called for a ridiculous roughing the passer call on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr last night. It makes the Tom Brady roughing the passer call on Sunday look good. ...
Photographer who Raiders WR Davante Adams pushed down following loss to Chiefs files police report
The fallout from Davante Adams shoving a cameraman following the Raiders loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Monday Night has begun. The man who Adams pushed down has filed a police report and claims injuries according to a TMZ report. Adams came off the field straight from a fourth down...
Al Bundy congratulates Chiefs TE Travis Kelce for tying historic touchdown feat
With the win over the Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's four touchdowns also tied a record set by "Al Bundy" in 1966.
Davante Adams Apologizes For Shoving Man To Ground, McDaniels Shows Support
1:39 PM PT -- Raiders coach Josh McDaniels spoke with reporters about the incident on Tuesday ... saying he's still trying to get more information, but one thing he knows is Davante Adams has his full support. "I know that was an unfortunate situation," McDaniels said. "We obviously don't want...
Patrick Mahomes Calls for 'Common Sense': Bills at Chiefs - Keep Refs Out of It?
The hope for this Sunday as it relates to this issue? That Bills at Chiefs is determined by players and coaches ... and not referees.
Troy Aikman under fire for controversial comment about Chris Jones roughing the passer call
Dallas Cowboys great Troy Aikman is one of the more recognizable broadcast voices in sports, which is why he’s held to a high standard. Some football fans aren’t happy with his comment about Chris Jones’ roughing the passer call. Aikman, when showing his frustration for the league’s...
He’s not Darren Woodson, but he’s closer to anything the Cowboys have had since Woody
The Dallas Cowboys have the best defense in the NFL, and among the reasons is Texas A&M alum Donovan Wilson
Troy Aikman Addresses Sexist Comment Made on ‘MNF’
The longtime NFL announcer came under fire for a controversial comment made on Monday’s telecast.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers is “surprised” by the Davante Adams charges
The Davante Adams incident is one of the biggest issues in the NFL. Big enough to become fodder for questions posed to his former quarterback. Aaron Rodgers of the Packers was asked about the situation during his midweek press conference. “I was surprised,” Rodgers told reporters. “I was definitely surprised....
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. says Rams know where he wants to be, but offered him 'the lowest of low offers'
The Los Angeles Rams have always been a favorite to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After all, they were the team he signed with after his release from the Cleveland Browns last year, and he won a Super Bowl ring because of it. ESPN reported this week that the Rams remain the most likely landing spot for OBJ, but he threw some cold water on that narrative Wednesday.
NBC Sports
Raiders' Davante Adams shoves cameraman to ground after loss
Davante Adams took his frustrations out on a cameraman. As the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver walked off the field following a devastating 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, what appeared to be a cameraman crossed in front of him while carrying a piece of equipment. Adams shoved him with both hands, sending him crashing to the ground.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 6 picks ATS: Patriots, Chiefs, Cowboys cover
Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season is loaded with some absolutely awesome matchups, including a couple potential playoff previews. The Sunday night game on NBC is an NFC rivalry game between the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) and Philadelphia Eagles. The best matchup of the afternoon window is a showdown featuring two of the league's best quarterbacks in Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
FOX Sports
Where Travis Kelce stands among the greatest tight ends of all time
When it comes to the conversation surrounding the greatest NFL tight ends over the past decade, Travis Kelce has already cemented his spot near the top of the list. But the 10-year veteran did something Monday night that advanced the conversation surrounding Kelce and the greatest tight ends to ever play the game.
Davante Adams may avoid suspension for now due to charges in Kansas City
Davante Adams shoved a photographer to the ground on Monday night. Precedent suggests legal charges could result in a delayed suspension. Though the incident was just a few seconds of footage, there is a lot to know about the Davante Adams incident. If you missed it, here’s a quick summary of everything you need to know.
Cowboys Controversial Calls Fix? Coach Mike McCarthy Has Radical Roughing Penalty Solution
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has chimed in on the NFL's perceived problem with big-yardage penalties.
Yardbarker
Cowboys' Demarcus Lawrence not buying into hype around Jalen Hurts
Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Demarcus Lawrence ramped up the rivalry with the Philadelphia Eagles a bit more on Thursday. Lawrence was asked about Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ breakout season, but he clearly was not impressed. Lawrence said there is no way of telling how good Hurts is because he “hasn’t played the Cowboys yet.”
NBC Sports
Encouraging injury news for Eagles to start Cowboys week
The Eagles got some very encouraging injury news Wednesday at the start of Dallas week. All their key injured players – left tackle Jordan Mailata, center Jason Kelce, slot corner Avonte Maddox, kicker Jake Elliott, left guard Landon Dickerson and right guard Isaac Seumalo – are listed as “limited participation” on the team’s official injury report.
NBC Sports
Report: Seahawks will sign Bruce Irvin to their practice squad
The Seahawks are reuniting with linebacker Bruce Irvin. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Irvin is signing with the Seahawks’ practice squad. The Seahawks drafted Irvin with the 15th overall choice in 2012. He spent four seasons in Seattle before leaving for the Raiders in 2016. Irvin returned...
NBC Sports
Patriots waive WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Lil'Jordan Humphrey is the odd man out on the New England Patriots' wide receiver depth chart. The Patriots announced on Tuesday they have released Humphrey from the 53-man roster. The move comes two days after rookie WR Tyquan Thornton made his NFL debut. Humphrey began the 2022 season on the...
NBC Sports
Jaguars sign Corey Peters, John Miller to the active roster
The Jaguars have added a couple of veteran players to their active roster. The team announced that they have signed defensive tackle Corey Peters and guard John Miller. They take the spots of offensive lineman Ben Bartch and linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson after they were placed on injured reserve. Peters signed...
