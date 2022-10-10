A look at the 2022 Cleveland County Fair

Some people come for the fair food.

The buttery, salty roasted ears of corn, crispy brown turkey legs, deep fried funnel cakes dusted with powdered sugar or smothered with strawberries, the livermush sandwiches or vinegar fries and all of it washed down with a sweet lemonade that will make your teeth ache.

Others come for the rides and entertainment. This year, The Beast was a new, popular attraction and fair goers could ride real live camels or watch tight rope walkers with the Victoria Circus. There are games to play and agriculture to look at.

Bobby Jenks, fair manager, said as of Saturday, the Cleveland County Fair had attracted around 90,000 visitors. He said in 2019, the last year the fair was held before COVID shut things down, they tallied around 140,000 people.

This year, stormy weather slightly impacted attendance. Hurricane Ian remnants that brought heavy rain to the county shut down the fair for a day.

“We had a good Thursday and then it rained Friday, and it really put a little damper on Saturday and Sunday,” Jenks said. “It hurt a little bit.”

As the week went on, he said attendance built every night and the demolition derby was one of the best they ever had. He expected the last derby on Saturday night to be just as successful.

“We try to change and get new stuff every year,” Jenks said. “We’re glad to be operating again.”

Sandy Bourgeois, of Lincoln County, said she comes to the fair every year.

Her favorite thing about the fair is the food - especially the Italian sausage - and watching her grandkids on the rides.

Some of the same vendors attend year after year.

Dayne Grigg has been selling turkey legs at the fair for 15 years. With 48 years of cooking experience, his turkey legs are a hit.

Grigg formerly ran Dayne’s Shingle Shak on Fallston Road until he was bought out for the construction of the new 74 bypass. He said he learned from his dad, who had owned a restaurant, and his wife, who is an excellent cook.

He said business was excellent at the fairgrounds, and some nights he doesn’t get through until 11:30 p.m.

Founded in 1925, the Cleveland County Agriculture Fair still has an agriculture presence.

Brad Mitchem, who grows sugar cane and makes molasses, said five or six years ago, the fair staff was wanting to bring some of the heritage section back and asked if he would come out and sell at the fair.

Mitchem, who makes molasses with his sugar cane, demonstrates how molasses is made and sells jars of it to people wanting to drizzle it on their pancakes, use it on biscuits or even to make rum. The cane is fed into a tractor powered mill which squeezes out the juice. The juice is then cooked for 8 to 10 hours depending on how thick or thin people like it.

He said he sold around $500 worth of molasses while out at the fair.

Mitchem said he is carrying on a tradition that goes back to his great-grandfather and is training his son to take over some day.

“It’s a dying art,” he said.