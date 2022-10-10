Cops: Masked robber points Taser, demands cash from DeKalb bank

A man used a Taser to rob a DeKalb County bank Thursday, police said.

Officers are now trying to locate the suspected robber, who they said entered the Citizens Trust Bank at 2727 Panola Road about 3 p.m. through the front door. Surveillance footage shows the man dressed in an orange mask, red hoodie and black vest, pants and headwear.

According to authorities, the man pulled out a Taser and told three tellers to put money in a bag. Each teller handed over $180 with dye packs, which stain the money a bright color to make it easily recognizable as stolen.

The man fled the bank after the robbery, police said. Authorities did not say if anyone was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DeKalb police Detective Ramclam at 770-482-0309.

