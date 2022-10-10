ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Cops: Masked robber points Taser, demands cash from DeKalb bank

By Caroline Silva - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I7PwW_0iTlUTQ400

A man used a Taser to rob a DeKalb County bank Thursday, police said.

Officers are now trying to locate the suspected robber, who they said entered the Citizens Trust Bank at 2727 Panola Road about 3 p.m. through the front door. Surveillance footage shows the man dressed in an orange mask, red hoodie and black vest, pants and headwear.

According to authorities, the man pulled out a Taser and told three tellers to put money in a bag. Each teller handed over $180 with dye packs, which stain the money a bright color to make it easily recognizable as stolen.

https://www.facebook.com/DeKalbCountyPD/posts/pfbid0QtUBQE5WPuA1kaGTcqP9vJhugTQURgaozb7f5BW9oowmKSjScq5UaDXy3fWj6xa5l?__cft__[0]=AZXAQcU0c5YJQdaWTAn9oOEg4pDI_851N8LJaV2Nq-NVKKLUpo3SWXIwUZKPVRbmD8zMwWcyyH617-LeCei8dSm1sdKzHEKXja5IJK-PREjHi7POgrsK4RrjhMfeskA4U5A4gWmuxhX5pe3GCiILacgS&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R&locale=en_US

The man fled the bank after the robbery, police said. Authorities did not say if anyone was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DeKalb police Detective Ramclam at 770-482-0309.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 5

Related
The Citizen Online

Metro pair jailed for fake ID to buy furniture worth $13,000

An attempt to use a fake ID to purchase $13,000 of merchandise at a Fayetteville furniture store was thwarted when the employee noticed something suspicious, then notified the company’s management and the cops. Roc D. Adams, 22, of Sandy Springs, was charged with four felony counts of financial identity...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta Police searching for suspect in one of the city’s largest narcotic busts

The Atlanta Police Department’s Narcotics Unit is asking for assistance locating Jeffrey Freeman, 43, who is wanted for trafficking cocaine and heroin, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and forgery.  The warrants for Freeman’s arrest were the result of one of the largest narcotics seizures in the department’s history, according to a statement released […] The post Atlanta Police searching for suspect in one of the city’s largest narcotic busts appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Dekalb County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot dead in Buckhead neighborhood discovered by girl on way to school

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday morning in a Buckhead neighborhood. Police confirmed a man was shot dead near 1225 Peachtree Battle Avenue in northwest Atlanta. Police blocked off the road at Battle Creek Way while investigators worked Thursday morning. A driver discovered the body lying...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#The Citizens Trust Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
76K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy