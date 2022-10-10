Read full article on original website
Tents going up for Cornfest￼
BULLHEAD CITY – It’s been exciting to watch the tents go up at Gary Keith Civic Park on AZ-95 and Marina Blvd., for the upcoming two-day Cornfest. The Kiwanis of the Colorado River host this sixth year of the community festival. Presented by Living Waters Hospice, the event runs Friday, Oct. 21, 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Kingman Route 66 Fest returns October 14 and 15
The Kingman Route 66 Fest returns on October 14 and 15, beginning at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, and 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15. It closes each day at 8:00 p.m. Route 66 (Andy Devine) will be closed between Fairgrounds Boulevard and Harrison Street from 12 noon, Friday, October 14 until 10:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15. Traffic will be detoured to Kingman Avenue.
Annual Haunted Hikes, ghosts walks start soon￼
KINGMAN – The annual Haunted Hike for Halloween will be held Hualapai Mountain Fire Station #51, 6095 E. Fire Grounds Rd. The Hike will be held Oct. 20, 21, 27 and 29 beginning at 6:30 p.m. each evening. Cost is $5 per person. Kids under 5 are free with an adult.
Gun Show this weekend￼
KINGMAN – Guns, knives, coins, and other collectibles will be on display and for sale at the Pioneer Country Events Gun Show, Oct. 15 and 16. Located at College Park Community Center, 1990 Jagerson Ave and Van Nuys, the show will be held Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults. Kids 16 and under are free with a paying adult. A two-day pass is $12. 24-hour security is available. Food will be available for purchase at the event. Email pioneercountryevents@gmail.com or visit www.pioneercountryevents.com for more information.
MHS homecoming parade on tap Thursday
BULLHEAD CITY — The annual Mohave High School homecoming parade will be held on its usual route, but not at its usual time this year — instead, locals will be treated to a night parade. The parade is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Langford...
Sleepless for a Cure Fundraiser￼
The Lake Havasu Area Chamber Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Michael Alan Furnishings to celebrate the 14th Annual 24 Hour Sleepless for a Cure Fundraiser. Over $47,000 raised this year and still counting. More that 50 participants gathered to Make a Difference. 14th Annual with a combined total of $475,000 raised. Every dollar stays local for early detection mammograms. Joining in the ceremony along with participants and supporters were Kathie Schuler, Chris Cooley, Cailey Patton, Vanessa Liesen, Evie Cistaro, Mona Robinson, Carol Ferrell, Jolene Jensen, Kathy Baumer. Michael Alan Furnishings is located at 2010 W. Acoma Blvd.
Kingman Center for The Arts offers classes at Wildflower Studio and Gallery￼
KINGMAN – Kingman Center for The Arts (KCA) and The Wildflower Studio and Gallery have announced their partnership in their effort to bring more art education opportunities to our Kingman community. Kingman Center for The Arts will offer an array of visual arts, theater, and dance classes at The...
Mohave County Fall Home & Garden Expo is here!￼
KINGMAN – Come on out everyone to the Mohave County Home & Garden Exp at Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. This year,’s event will be held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15 and 16. Both parking and admission are free. Bring the family and shop all our local vendors. There will have food, libations and lots of fun!
America’s storyteller is taking to the road￼
KINGMAN – Internationally acclaimed author and historian Jim Hinckley of Jim Hinckley’s America is launching the Heartland Tour on October 14. It is sponsored in part by the City of Tucumcari (visittucumcarinm.com/) and the Route 66 Association of Kingman Arizona. During the tour Hinckley will be recording interviews...
London Bridge Will Shine Blue And Pink For Special Cause Oct 15
International Pregnancy and Infant loss Awareness Day is Oct. 15, and one local nonprofit organization along with the City of Lake Havasu, will light the London Bridge pink and blue in support of individuals affected by loss. Lake Havasu City resident Tamara Weaver, founder of the nonprofit Rae of Hope,...
Rickety Cricket hosts grand opening in LHC￼
The Lake Havasu Area Chamber Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Rickety Cricket Taproom to celebrate its Grand Opening. Offering 22 beers on tap, including guest taps. Saki, wine and a selection of fun mixed drinks also available and don’t forget to add a Glitter Bomb! Tuesdays are open mic night and Fridays and Saturdays are live music. Stop in and meet the friendly staff, they look forward to serving you! Attending the ceremony from left to right were Theresa Crowell, Sage Best, Brooke Fowler, Ashton Best, Trevor Best, Ashley Best, Anne Best, Laurie Doyle, Corey Janecek and Becky Goldberg. Rickety Cricket is located at 2068 McCulloch Blvd. N.
KRMC to host Community Health Fair at Hualapai Mountain Campus
KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center announces the return of its community health events. KRMC invites the public to attend a Community Health Fair on Saturday, October 15th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at KRMC’s Hualapai Mountain Campus, located at 3801 Santa Rosa Drive. Numerous community organizations...
Pioneer Title Agency rummage sale raises funds for Kingman Special Olympics
KINGMAN – Pioneer Title Agency’s Kingman and Hualapai offices were honored to come together and host a rummage sale outside of their Kingman office to directly benefit the Kingman’s Special Olympics Athletes. All proceeds from the sale, which raised $2,120, were presented to Kingman Special Olympics at the close of the event, a donation that follows a $5,000 donation made by the team in July for a total of more than $7,000 in recent giving.
Classified Ads for the Week of Oct. 12 – Oct. 18, 2022
Wanted for Kingman Cancer Care Unit’s (KCCU) Annual Arts & Crafts Fair to be held Sat & Sun, Nov. 12 & 13. All hand crafters are welcome. For vendor info call Noreen Welton 928-692-1044. Personals. DON’T. let nursing homes take all your money & assets. Quality & still...
Hollowell Insurance celebrates re-grand opening￼
The Lake Havasu Area Chamber Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Hollowell Insurance Agency Inc. to celebrate its Grand Re-Opening. Lake Havasu’s only exclusive Allstate Agency offers customizable coverage to suit individual needs. Its mission is to protect what matters most to the families of the Lake Havasu City community. Hollowell Agency is excited to be involved & serve you! Attending the ceremony from left to right were Brendha Sandez, Nathan Adler, Casey Wilson, Hope Stokes, Cady Hollowell, Brittany Miller, Lucky Atkinson, Janina Robertson, Lisa Krueger and Michelle Gardia. Hollowell Insurance Agency is located at 500 N. Lake Havasu Ave. #B102.
Allo Communications install advancing￼
KINGMAN – Workmen are busy installing orange-colored interduct beneath the street behind the old Safeway (still closed) on Detroit Avenue off Stockton Hill Road in Kingman. It’s part of the Allo Communications campaign to bring high speed broadband internet service to portions of Kingman. On scene personnel indicated...
Group rescued twice during ATV trip
Emergency responders in Mohave County are used to being called out into the desert in the dark of the night, but what happened this past weekend was not normal.
CERT teams always on the ready￼
BULLHEAD CITY – When Mohave County Emergency Coordinator Mike Browning emailed Louie Marin during the Labor Day Weekend Weather Event, he knew he was reaching out to someone who puts community first and is willing to serve in any capacity. Immediately, Marin, president of Bullhead City’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), reached out to the eight current members, and four of them showed up at Sunrise Elementary School, on Landon Drive in Bullhead City, to help the police department cover the cooling station.
Officer Zachary Heiberger completes motor school￼
On Thursday, October 6, Officer Zachary Heiberger graduated from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Motor School. The school was 160 hours of intense motorcycle training to include: basic handling and motorcycle safety, maneuvering techniques, high speed braking and an endurance ride of over 300 miles throughout Nevada. All 18 of the students were able to successfully complete the grueling final exam on a rain-soaked track. Traffic Officer Heiberger will now resume his duties on one of the Kingman Police Department Harley Davidson motorcycles.
