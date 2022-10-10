KINGMAN – Guns, knives, coins, and other collectibles will be on display and for sale at the Pioneer Country Events Gun Show, Oct. 15 and 16. Located at College Park Community Center, 1990 Jagerson Ave and Van Nuys, the show will be held Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults. Kids 16 and under are free with a paying adult. A two-day pass is $12. 24-hour security is available. Food will be available for purchase at the event. Email pioneercountryevents@gmail.com or visit www.pioneercountryevents.com for more information.

KINGMAN, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO