Pinehurst, NC

sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Beverly Mishoe Cagle

Beverly Mishoe Cagle, 73, passed away, Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Sandy Ridge Memory Care Center. Beverly was a daughter of the late Robert and Olive Mae Mishoe. She was a graduate of North Moore High School. Beverly worked for FirstBank for 32 years. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She will be remembered for her warm smile and caring heart. Beverly was a people person and was always ready for a good conversation. She enjoyed traveling and seeing new places , but also just driving around with her husband, Larry brought her joy. Beverly liked to care for her home, her flowers, spend time reading and doing jigsaw puzzles. Her family remembers her good cooking and time spent with her family was very important. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by sister: Irene Kozel.
WEST END, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Charles M. Corum of Southern Pines

Mr. Charles M. Corum, 70, of Southern Pines, NC, formerly of Orange, NJ, died Friday, October 7, 2022, at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. Public Viewing followed by Memorial Service: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 12 Noon, Simon Funeral Home Chapel, 151 South Hardin Street, Southern Pines. Mask and social...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Camilla David Anderson of Aberdeen

Camilla “Kay” David Anderson, 80, of Aberdeen, passed away peacefully at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 11th surrounded by her family. Born in Moore County, Aug. 13, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Douglas and Madge David. Kay was a graduate of Aberdeen High School, class of 1960. On Nov. 5, 1961, she married her high school sweetheart, Howard Anderson. The couple would live in Winston – Salem and Raleigh early in their marriage before returning to Moore County in 1974. Kay was a dedicated and active member of Page memorial United Methodist Church for 48 years. Her beautiful soprano voice was treasured in the church’s choir as she was frequently a featured soloist. Her solos surrounding the Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter holidays are warmly remembered by friends and family.
ABERDEEN, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Meet Moore People: Jake Stevens

Meet Moore People is a series dedicated to the people we meet each day but do not really know; people who make Moore County a great place to live and work. Say “hello” to Jake Stevens. This Carthage native said he is grounded in more ways than one....
MOORE COUNTY, NC
insideradio.com

Victoria “Babydoll” Johnson

Victoria “Babydoll” Johnson moves from part-time night host to middays at Beasley Media Group urban contemporary “Foxy 99” WZFX Fayetteville, NC. She succeeds Tradia McCoy, who exits. “We’re extremely excited to have Babydoll in the driver seat for midday on Foxy 99,” PD Kenny J said...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for William C. Johnston

William C. Johnston, (Bill) was born on June 5, 1930. Bill was born and raised in Bertha, Minnesota. While growing up he studied the piano, violin, viola and the marimba. He loved music so after four years in the U.S. Army he completed his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Northwestern University and the University of Michigan respectively. His professional life was given to teaching music but when he lost some hearing he became a principal where he retired in the Dearborn, Michigan Public School system. It was thru teaching that Bill and Melva became life partners. Bill is survived by his wife Melva of forty-nine years.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

After unexpected triple bypass, Rockingham man emphasizes proactive heart health

In mid-May 2022, Jeff and Tammy Benson from Rockingham were walking near Tammy’s sister’s beach home when Jeff felt an unusual pressure in his chest. He didn’t think much about it but still reached out to his doctor for guidance. Good thing he did because staying quiet could have cost him his life. To help others understand the importance of being proactive about their heart health, Jeff told his story.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Philip Linwood Chase of Vass

Philip Linwood Chase, age 88, of Vass, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at First Health Hospice house in Pinehurst, surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 2:00pm at Solid Rock Community Church with Pastor Brad Marona officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church from 1 until 2.
VASS, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Meet Grey Boy

Grey Boy is a 12 -15 week old, shorthair, neutered kitten who is looking for a family to call his own. He is currently at Moore County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services in Carthage. Adoption fee is $65. This includes initial vaccinations (including FVRCP & Rabies), microchip, spay/neuter, fecal with...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
wkml.com

Is Costco Wholesale Finally Coming to Fayetteville?

Our long local nightmare may finally be over, as Costco Wholesale appears to have plans to come to Fayetteville. Cityview Today first reported that plans for the warehouse club had been filed for review with Cumberland County. (See full plans here.) The store would be in the Military Industrial Park off Santa Fe Drive, next to All-American.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Here are North Carolina’s least safe and safest cities

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Tamangus McKinnon is the latest big winner in the Platinum game. McKinnon bought his ticket at the Ponderosa Exxon on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville. He collected his prize Monday at […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

In North Carolina, here's when you must ID yourself to police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina has no "stop and identify" statute. It means officers cannot ask you to identify yourself except under certain circumstances. "They have to have some sort of ... what they call ... reasonable articulable suspicion in order to stop you,” said attorney Meredith Cairo. “That some sort of crime [is] occurring.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

14th Annual HHW Collection Event Nov. 19

14th Annual HHW Collection Event. Moore County Solid Waste for Household Hazardous Waste Medication Drop-Off & Paper Shredding. Saturday, November 19, 10 – 2 p.m. at Pinecrest High School. No commercial or electronic waste will be accepted. Paper shredding will occur on adjacent parking lot limit of eight bags.
MOORE COUNTY, NC

