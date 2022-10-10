Read full article on original website
Related
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Beverly Mishoe Cagle
Beverly Mishoe Cagle, 73, passed away, Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Sandy Ridge Memory Care Center. Beverly was a daughter of the late Robert and Olive Mae Mishoe. She was a graduate of North Moore High School. Beverly worked for FirstBank for 32 years. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She will be remembered for her warm smile and caring heart. Beverly was a people person and was always ready for a good conversation. She enjoyed traveling and seeing new places , but also just driving around with her husband, Larry brought her joy. Beverly liked to care for her home, her flowers, spend time reading and doing jigsaw puzzles. Her family remembers her good cooking and time spent with her family was very important. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by sister: Irene Kozel.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Charles M. Corum of Southern Pines
Mr. Charles M. Corum, 70, of Southern Pines, NC, formerly of Orange, NJ, died Friday, October 7, 2022, at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. Public Viewing followed by Memorial Service: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 12 Noon, Simon Funeral Home Chapel, 151 South Hardin Street, Southern Pines. Mask and social...
Richmond County births in September 2022
The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst:. Emily Byrd and William Riggins, Rockingham, a daughter, Malayah Joy Zanique Riggins.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Camilla David Anderson of Aberdeen
Camilla “Kay” David Anderson, 80, of Aberdeen, passed away peacefully at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 11th surrounded by her family. Born in Moore County, Aug. 13, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Douglas and Madge David. Kay was a graduate of Aberdeen High School, class of 1960. On Nov. 5, 1961, she married her high school sweetheart, Howard Anderson. The couple would live in Winston – Salem and Raleigh early in their marriage before returning to Moore County in 1974. Kay was a dedicated and active member of Page memorial United Methodist Church for 48 years. Her beautiful soprano voice was treasured in the church’s choir as she was frequently a featured soloist. Her solos surrounding the Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter holidays are warmly remembered by friends and family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sandhillssentinel.com
Meet Moore People: Jake Stevens
Meet Moore People is a series dedicated to the people we meet each day but do not really know; people who make Moore County a great place to live and work. Say “hello” to Jake Stevens. This Carthage native said he is grounded in more ways than one....
insideradio.com
Victoria “Babydoll” Johnson
Victoria “Babydoll” Johnson moves from part-time night host to middays at Beasley Media Group urban contemporary “Foxy 99” WZFX Fayetteville, NC. She succeeds Tradia McCoy, who exits. “We’re extremely excited to have Babydoll in the driver seat for midday on Foxy 99,” PD Kenny J said...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for William C. Johnston
William C. Johnston, (Bill) was born on June 5, 1930. Bill was born and raised in Bertha, Minnesota. While growing up he studied the piano, violin, viola and the marimba. He loved music so after four years in the U.S. Army he completed his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Northwestern University and the University of Michigan respectively. His professional life was given to teaching music but when he lost some hearing he became a principal where he retired in the Dearborn, Michigan Public School system. It was thru teaching that Bill and Melva became life partners. Bill is survived by his wife Melva of forty-nine years.
After unexpected triple bypass, Rockingham man emphasizes proactive heart health
In mid-May 2022, Jeff and Tammy Benson from Rockingham were walking near Tammy’s sister’s beach home when Jeff felt an unusual pressure in his chest. He didn’t think much about it but still reached out to his doctor for guidance. Good thing he did because staying quiet could have cost him his life. To help others understand the importance of being proactive about their heart health, Jeff told his story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Philip Linwood Chase of Vass
Philip Linwood Chase, age 88, of Vass, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at First Health Hospice house in Pinehurst, surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 2:00pm at Solid Rock Community Church with Pastor Brad Marona officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church from 1 until 2.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Farm Family of the Day': Multigenerational farm honored at North Carolina State Fair
LEE COUNTY, N.C. — While many people flock to the North Carolina State Fair for the fried food and entertainment, one of the main purposes of the fair is to educate fairgoers about the connection between farming and food. What You Need To Know. The North Carolina State Fair...
sandhillssentinel.com
Meet Grey Boy
Grey Boy is a 12 -15 week old, shorthair, neutered kitten who is looking for a family to call his own. He is currently at Moore County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services in Carthage. Adoption fee is $65. This includes initial vaccinations (including FVRCP & Rabies), microchip, spay/neuter, fecal with...
wkml.com
Is Costco Wholesale Finally Coming to Fayetteville?
Our long local nightmare may finally be over, as Costco Wholesale appears to have plans to come to Fayetteville. Cityview Today first reported that plans for the warehouse club had been filed for review with Cumberland County. (See full plans here.) The store would be in the Military Industrial Park off Santa Fe Drive, next to All-American.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here are North Carolina’s least safe and safest cities
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
North Carolina man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Tamangus McKinnon is the latest big winner in the Platinum game. McKinnon bought his ticket at the Ponderosa Exxon on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville. He collected his prize Monday at […]
‘Beloved’ North Carolina K-9 officer dies just weeks after finding missing woman with cognitive disorder
"K-9 Roki was a very valuable member of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office team," officials said.
In North Carolina, here's when you must ID yourself to police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina has no "stop and identify" statute. It means officers cannot ask you to identify yourself except under certain circumstances. "They have to have some sort of ... what they call ... reasonable articulable suspicion in order to stop you,” said attorney Meredith Cairo. “That some sort of crime [is] occurring.
sandhillssentinel.com
14th Annual HHW Collection Event Nov. 19
14th Annual HHW Collection Event. Moore County Solid Waste for Household Hazardous Waste Medication Drop-Off & Paper Shredding. Saturday, November 19, 10 – 2 p.m. at Pinecrest High School. No commercial or electronic waste will be accepted. Paper shredding will occur on adjacent parking lot limit of eight bags.
wkml.com
Hey Fayetteville, Would You Follow a Recipe You Found on a Gravestone?
Cruising around TikTok can be quite an adventure, and I never expected it to take me into the art of the gravestone recipe. I was scrolling through the other and Rosie Grant caught my eye. She’s made a social media presence her hobby of collecting recipes off of people’s headstones,...
cbs17
Fayetteville man charged in 2021 slaying in Moore County, sheriff says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies have arrested a Fayetteville man in connection with a shooting death in Moore County more than a year ago. On Tuesday, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said 35-year-old Ryan Omar Simmons had been charged with first-degree murder in the August 2021 death of Damon Harris.
Woman wants justice after attacker punched her unprovoked at Crossroads mall in Cary
CARY, N.C. — A woman who was assaulted in the middle of the day at Crossroads Plaza Shopping Center in Cary believes more needs to be done to bring her attacker to justice and to keep shoppers safe. Shannon Lee said she was punched in the face unprovoked by...
Comments / 0