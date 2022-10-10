ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angola, IN

Comments / 0

Related
22 WSBT

Woman dies after Monday night crash involving car and house

Mishawaka, Ind. — A woman involved in Monday night's crash has died. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office says Ashley Nicole Stevens, 31, was transported in critical condition to a local hospital on Monday but died today (October 12th). The Prosecutor’s office says a 16-year-old driver was driving...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Three injured in vehicle crash into Mishawaka house

Police are reporting multiple injuries after a vehicle struck a house late Monday night on Russ Ave in Mishawaka. The driver of a southbound car is in critical condition. The 16-year-old driver of an eastbound vehicle has been taken to Memorial Hospital. A resident of the house reports minor injuries.
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Traffic Alert: Repairs on Elkhart's Johnson Street bridge

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — There is a traffic alert in the City of Elkhart for drivers who take the Johnson Street Bridge at Beardsley. Crews have started repairs on the northbound lanes of the bridge. This has lead crews to shift northbound traffic over to the side that normally...
ELKHART, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fremont, IN
City
Angola, IN
Angola, IN
Crime & Safety
Steuben County, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Steuben County, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Fremont, IN
Crime & Safety
22 WSBT

Elkhart County looks to combat tobacco marketing

In Indiana alone, 284-million dollars is spent every year on tobacco marketing. Elkhart County say that marketing is targeting kids now more than ever. WSBT was at the "community conversation" tonight in Nappanee. The coalition of leaders looked into the connection between minors and tobacco use, and they say it’s getting easier for kids to get ahold of.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

High School Spotlight: Penn's Nolan McCullough

MISHAWAKA — In his first year as the starting quarterback at Penn, Nolan McCullough has quickly shown he belongs. He's taking the lessons he learned during his time on JV and finding ways to apply it at the next level. "Last year, I didn't get a ton of experience...
MISHAWAKA, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy