Read full article on original website
Related
22 WSBT
Man stabbed in Elkhart homeless encampment, residents worry about being removed
Elkhart, Ind. — Police are on the lookout for a suspect involved in a stabbing at an Elkhart homeless encampment. The victim had stab wounds to his shoulder and arm and was shot in the back of the head with a pellet gun. A woman who lives in the...
22 WSBT
Woman dies after Monday night crash involving car and house
Mishawaka, Ind. — A woman involved in Monday night's crash has died. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office says Ashley Nicole Stevens, 31, was transported in critical condition to a local hospital on Monday but died today (October 12th). The Prosecutor’s office says a 16-year-old driver was driving...
22 WSBT
Three injured in vehicle crash into Mishawaka house
Police are reporting multiple injuries after a vehicle struck a house late Monday night on Russ Ave in Mishawaka. The driver of a southbound car is in critical condition. The 16-year-old driver of an eastbound vehicle has been taken to Memorial Hospital. A resident of the house reports minor injuries.
22 WSBT
Traffic Alert: Repairs on Elkhart's Johnson Street bridge
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — There is a traffic alert in the City of Elkhart for drivers who take the Johnson Street Bridge at Beardsley. Crews have started repairs on the northbound lanes of the bridge. This has lead crews to shift northbound traffic over to the side that normally...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
22 WSBT
Elkhart County looks to combat tobacco marketing
In Indiana alone, 284-million dollars is spent every year on tobacco marketing. Elkhart County say that marketing is targeting kids now more than ever. WSBT was at the "community conversation" tonight in Nappanee. The coalition of leaders looked into the connection between minors and tobacco use, and they say it’s getting easier for kids to get ahold of.
22 WSBT
Operation Education: How schools handle parental consent for sensitive topics
Parents already have a say in what their children are learning in school. When it comes to sensitive topics, Indiana and Michigan law requires parental consent. Much of the sensitive content that concerns families is about sex. Experts say it is an important type of education. According to the CDC,...
22 WSBT
"Grace Guarantee" offers $12,000 scholarship to Kosciusko County students at Grace College
WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WSBT) — Tens of thousands of dollars a year just to attend college minimum. That doesn't even include the cost of books and the debt after. College isn't for everyone and that's okay. But for many, the price of just going is too much of a deterrent.
22 WSBT
High School Spotlight: Penn's Nolan McCullough
MISHAWAKA — In his first year as the starting quarterback at Penn, Nolan McCullough has quickly shown he belongs. He's taking the lessons he learned during his time on JV and finding ways to apply it at the next level. "Last year, I didn't get a ton of experience...
Comments / 0